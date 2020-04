As the current NFL draft continues to show, recruiting rankings don’t mean everything. But they do mean a lot. Especially when it comes to the first two rounds.

In the first two rounds, a total of the 64 players found themselves their first professional football homes. And, of those more than five dozen players selected, exactly half of them (32) were four-star signees* coming out of high school. On top of that, another 11 were five-star prospects when they signed with their respective schools.

Of the first 20 players picked, 16 of them were either four-star (11) or five-star (five) signees. The No. 1 overall pick, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, was a four-star coming into Ohio State. His former five-star teammate, OSU defensive end Chase Young, was selected No. 2 overall.

As the No. 6 pick in the first round, Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was the highest-drafted three-star. Offensive lineman Robert Hunt out of Louisiana was drafted with the seventh pick of the second round, making him the highest-drafted two-star. And the highest-drafted zero-star? Div. II Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger, who was selected two picks before Hunt.

All told, 46 of the 106 players (43.4 percent) selected in the first three rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft were four-stars in the recruiting rankings. The next highest percentage was three-stars at 34.9 percent (37 out of 106).

After 11 in the first two rounds, just one five-star, Arkansas defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, was taken in the third round.

(*According to the 247Sports.com composite.)

FIRST ROUND

1. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow: four-star

2. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young: five-star

3. Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah: five-star

4. Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas: four-star

5. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: five-star

6. Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert: three-star

7. Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown: five-star

8. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons: three-star

9. Florida cornerback CJ Henderson: four-star

10: Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills: four-star

11: Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton: three-star

12. Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III: four-star

13: Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs: four-star

14. South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw: four-star

15. Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy: five-star

16. Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell: four-star

17. Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb: four-star

18. USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson: four-star

19. Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette: three-star

20. LSU defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson: four-star

21. TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor: four-star

22. LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson: three-star

23: Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray: three-star

24: Michigan center Cesar Ruiz: four-star

25: Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk: three-star

26: Utah State quarterback Jordan Love: three-star

27: Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks: three-star

28: LSU linebacker Patrick Queen: four-star

29: Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson: five-star

30: Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene: four-star

31: TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney: three-star

32: LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire: three-star

Five-star: 6

Four-star: 15

Three-star: 11

Two-star: 0

Zero-star: 0

SECOND ROUND

33. Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins: five-star

34. USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.: four-star

35. Georgia running back D'Andre Swift: five-star

36: Alabama safety Xavier McKinney: four-star

37: Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger: zero-star

38: Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos: four-star

39. Louisiana guard Robert Hunt: two-star

40: TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock: four-star

41: Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor: three-star

42: Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault: three-star

43: Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet: four-star

44: LSU safety Grant Delpit: four-star

45. Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr.: three-star

46. Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler: four-star

47. Auburn defensive tackle Marlon Davidson: four-star

48. Tennessee defensive end Darrell Taylor: four-star

49. Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool: four-star

50. Utah defensive back Jaylon Johnson: four-star

51. Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs: four-star

52. Florida State running back Cam Akers: five-star

53. Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts: four-star

54. Iowa defensive end AJ Epenesa: five-star

55. Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins: four-star

56. Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis: four-star

57. Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson: four-star

58. Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland: three-star

59. Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims: three-star

60. Michigan linebacker Josh Uche: three-star

61. LSU defensive back Kristian Fulton: five-star

62. Boston College running back AJ Dillon: three-star

63. Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr.: four-star

64. Southern Illinois defensive back Jeremy Chinn: zero-star

Five-star: 5

Four-star: 17

Three-star: 7

Two-star: 1

Zero-star: 2

THIRD ROUND

65. Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson: two-star

66. Memphis wide receiver Antonio Gibson: three-star

67: Notre Dame linebacker Julian Okwara: four-star

68: Cal defensive back Ashtyn Davis: zero-star

69. LSU guard Damien Lewis: three-star

70. Texas defensive back Brandon Jones: four-star

71. Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike: four-star

72. Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones: three-star

73. Ohio State defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton: three-star

74. Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun: three-star

75. Ohio State offensive lineman Jonah Jackson: three-star

76. Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn: four-star

77. Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia: three-star

78. Temple center Matt Hennessy: two-star

79. Florida defensive end Jabari Zuniga: three-star

80. Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden: four-star

81. South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards: four-star

82. Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore: four-star

83. LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry: three-star

84. Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis: four-star

85. Utah defensive back Julian Blackmon: three-star

86. Utah running back Zack Moss: three-star

87. Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings: four-star

88. Missouri defensive tackle Jordan Elliott: four-star

89. Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler: three-star

90. Florida defensive end Jonathan Greenard: three-star

91. UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi: four-star

92. Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay: four-star

93. Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans: two-star

94. Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara: two-star

95. Arkansas defensive tackle McTelvin Agim: five-star

96. TCU offensive tackle Lucas Niang: three-star

97: LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips: four-star

98. Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison: three-star

99. UConn offensive tackle Matt Peart: two-star

100. Clemson safety Tanner Muse: three-star

101. Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene: three-star

102: Charlotte linebacker Alex Highsmith: zero-star

103: Colorado linebacker Davion Taylor: four-star

104: Utah safety Terrell Burgess: three-star

105: Dayton tight end Adam Trautman: zero-star

106. Mississippi State offensive tackle Tyre Phillips: three-star

Five-star: 1

Four-star: 14

Three-star: 19

Two-star: 5

Zero-star: 3