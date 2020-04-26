Louisville football
2020 Louisville signee Dexter Rentz shot, killed

By John TaylorApr 26, 2020, 12:24 PM EDT
Sadly during these trying times, the Louisville football program has been hit with a tragedy unrelated to the coronavirus.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Dexter Rentz was one of four people shot in an incident in Orlando very late Saturday night.  The 18-year-old Rentz, a 2020 Louisville football signee, was the lone individual who died as a result of the shooting.

Very few details of what led up to the shooting have been released.  No arrests have been made, and police continue to investigate the shooting.

Sunday morning, Scott Satterfield release a statement addressing Rentz’s passing.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dexter Rentz,” the Louisville football head coach said. “He was a great young man who had a contagious personality, and was able to light up a room with his smile. He was a great kid to be around and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rentz family during this extremely difficult time.”

Wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer mourned the death of Rentz via Twitter.

“To live life to the fullest & to have it end so suddenly puts family into perspective,” the assistant wrote. “Dex will always be a member of the Cardinal family & a Freak4Life. He remains a light in dark times.”

Rentz was a three-star member of the Louisville football Class of 2020.  The Ocoee, Fla., native chose the UofL over, among others, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Pitt, Purdue and Rutgers.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by Rentz’s way-too-soon passing.

This is actually the second tragedy the Louisville football program has suffered in a month.  Late last March, the father of wide receiver Corey Reed succumbed to complications of the coronavirus.

Trevor Lawrence the wagering favorite over Justin Fields to be No. 1 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

By John TaylorApr 26, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
Once again, the football futures of Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields are intertwined.

First off, yes, we know that the 2020 NFL Draft just ended.  Yes, we’re fully aware that, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the fate of 2020 college football season is very much up in the air.  Thirdly, do you really have anything better to do?

With that out of the way, the MGM Grand has released its wagering odds on who will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.  The two favorites?  Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, of course. The Clemson quarterback is a sizable favorite at 2/5.  His Ohio State signal-calling counterpart, meanwhile, sits at 7/2.

The two players, who are both rising third-year juniors, have been connected to one another going back to their days in high school.

Both played their high school ball in the state of Georgia.  Lawrence was the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2018.  The No. 2 player?  Fields.  Lawrence’s Tigers, of course, beat Fields’ Buckeyes in a come-from-behind win in one of the two 2019 College Football Playoff semifinal matchups this past season.  In March, Fields and Lawrence were the only college football players named as semifinalists for the Sullivan Award.

Since the 2019 season ended, Fields and Lawrence — or Lawrence and Fields — are far and away the favorites to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy.

For those curious, the most noteworthy odds that don’t involve Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields belong to a player from Oregon.  An offensive lineman, actually.  Tackle Penei Sewell has been given 5/1 odds to be the first player selected in the 2020 NFL draft.

Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, USC (still) only schools to have at least one player drafted every year in Common Draft Era

NFL Draft
By John TaylorApr 26, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT
There still remains one constant when it comes to the NFL draft.  Actually, four of them.

Florida, Michigan, Michigan State and USC all had players selected at various points in the 2020 NFL Draft.  Why is that relevant?  It means that, per ESPN Stats & Info, those are the only schools to have had at least one player drafted every year in the Common Era Draft.  That era started in 1967.

Nebraska had been a part of that group until 2019.  That year, zero Cornhuskers were selected.  The Men of the Corn did start a new streak as defensive tackle Khalil Davis was taken in the sixth round by the Indianapolis Colts.  Another was taken in the middle of the second round.

Michigan State and USC narrowly joined Nebraska as the Spartans and Trojans had just two players each selected.  At the opposite end was rival Michigan, which had 10.  The Wolverines were one of three schools to hit double-digits.  One of the three was LSU, which tied a record with 14.  The other?  Rival Ohio State with 10 as well.

And just who were the players selected who helped keep the respective streaks alive?  Glad you asked:

FLORIDA

  • Round 1, No. 9 overall: cornerback CJ Henderson, Jacksonville Jaguars.
  • Round 2, No. 57 overall: wide receiver Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams.
  • Round 3, No. 79 overall: defensive end Jabari Zuniga, New York Jets.
  • Round 3, No. 90 overall:  linebacker Jonathan Greenard, Houston Texans.
  • Round 4, No. 120 overall: running back Lamical Perine, New York Jets.
  • Round 6, No. 214 overall: wide receiver Freddie Swain, Seattle Seahawks.
  • Round 7, No. 252 overall: wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, Denver Broncos.

MICHIGAN

  • Round 1, No. 24 overall: center Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints.
  • Round 2, No. 6 overall: linebacker Josh Uche, New England Patriots.
  • Round 4, No. 143 overall: offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, Baltimore Ravens.
  • Round 5, No. 162 overall: linebacker Khaleke Hudson, Washington Redskins.
  • Round 5, No. 177 overall: defensive end Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs.
  • Round 6, No. 182 overall: offensive lineman Michael Onwenu, New England Patriots.
  • Round 6, No. 187 overall: wide receiver Donovan  Peoples-Jones.
  • Round 6, No. 192 overall: offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., Green Bay Packers.
  • Round 6, No. 203 overall: defensive back Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings.
  • Round 6, No. 213 overall: defensive back Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts.

MICHIGAN STATE

  • Round 4, No. 137 overall: cornerback Josiah Scott, Jacksonville Jaguars.
  • Round 7, No. 225 overall: defensive lineman Kenny Willekes, Minnesota Vikings.

USC

  • Round 1, No. 18 overall: offensive tackle Austin Jackson, Miami Dolphins.
  • Round 2, No. 34 overall: wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts.

One final note: According to the Big Ten Network, Michigan State has now had a player selected in 80 straight NFL drafts.  That would be way back in 1940.  The first NFL draft was held four years earlier.

San Diego State QB who entered transfer portal could be headed to Ivy League

San Diego State football
By John TaylorApr 26, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
San Diego State football may be losing some quarterback depth to an institution of higher, higher learning.

Last week, Joe Green took the first step in leaving the San Diego State football team by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.  The redshirt freshman was buried on the depth chart — per the San Diego Union-Tribune, he was fourth in the quarterback pecking order — heading into spring practice.  That, of course, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most would assume that placement triggered the portal decision.  Per Green, though, that’s not the case.  At all.

“I am very happy at San Diego State,” the football player told the Union-Tribune. “There’s nothing about the coaching staff, there’s nothing about the depth chart, there’s nothing about where the offense is going that I didn’t like. But this is a decision I want to make for my life.”

Green went on to explain to the newspaper that continuing his playing career in the Ivy League is more in line with his life goals.

Since about the age of 8, when my dad and I talked, it’s either been about stocks or football,” Green said. “I’ve always been kind of an analytical guy. I’m very much a thinker from that aspect. Just something about Wall Street that I want to go for in my life. I’m very happy at San Diego State, but it’s just something I want to go for. And I don’t want to look back and say, ‘Man, I just wish I did it.’ …

“There’s a lot of things I want to do after football. Then you come home for a little while and start to realize, I’m really involved in the markets. That’s a huge interest of mine, I’d say equal to football right now in my life. If you look at that, I know football’s not going to last forever. I know you can make it from anywhere, but I feel like having the connections and circles you run in at a school in the Ivy League would be something that if I go for it, I won’t regret.

Green was a two-star member of the San Diego State football Class of 2019.  The state of Washington product had originally committed to Harvard.

Last season, Green took a redshirt.

It should be noted that, last month, Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Lucas Johnson joined the San Diego State football team.  As a graduate transfer.

For 14th straight year, SEC rules NFL draft with 63 players selected

NFL draft SEC
By John TaylorApr 25, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT
1 Comment

When it the NFL draft and the SEC, it just means more players selected than anyone else.  Again.

When it came to the 2020 NFL Draft, the only surprise would be if the SEC didn’t lead all conferences in picks. With all three days of the NFL draft in the books, the SEC did lead all in players selected with 63. The next closest?  The Big Ten with 48.

This marks the 14th straight seasons that the NFL draft, conference-wise, has been paced by the SEC.  The last time the SEC didn’t lord over the player selection meeting?  Way back in 2006.

The only “blight” on the process for the SEC?  They failed to break the record for players selected in a single draft.  Of 64.  Set in 2019.  By the SEC, of course.

If you really want to show how dominant the SEC is when it comes to the draft, all you have to do is split the conference in half.  By doing that, the SEC West’s 38 would finish second to the Big Ten’s total.  And the SEC East’s 25?  Those would be fourth, behind the Big Ten, its western counterpart and the Pac-12’s 32.

As for the other Power Fives, the ACC finished with 27 and the Big 12 21.  With 21, the AAC led all Group of Five leagues.  The others?

  • Conference USA, 10
  • Mountain West, 10
  • Sun Belt, 7
  • MAC, 2

Football independents accounted for nine of the 255 players drafted.  Six FCS players were taken, while two and one from the Div. II and III levels, respectfully, heard their names called.