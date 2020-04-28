By way of Oklahoma, and for the first time since the coronavirus shut down the sport, we have a college football player being injured working out on his own.

Rivals.com was the first to report that Jadon Haselwood has suffered a torn ACL. 247Sports.com subsequently confirmed that the wide receiver had sustained a significant knee injury.

“Haselwood was training and awkwardly cut and tore it,” the latter website wrote. Obviously, surgery will be required to repair the damage. At this point, it’s unclear when that elective procedure will be performed. It’s also unclear in which state the injury was incurred, and if that state is allowing elective surgeries.

Thus far, there has been no comment from the Oklahoma football program on the development.

Haselwood was one of the top recruits in the Class of 2019. The Georgia native was the No. 1 player in the state regardless of position. He was also the top receiver in that class. On the 247Sports.com composite, he was the No. 4 prospect overall.

As a true freshman, Haselwood was tied for third on the Sooners with 19 receptions. His 272 yards were fifth on the team.

Given the significant departures at the position, Haselwood has been viewed as a likely candidate to replace the lost production.

The Sooners lost 99 receptions, 1,932 yards and 16 touchdowns to the NFL. To be fair, most of that came from one player. This past season, All-American CeeDee Lamb totaled 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns on 62 catches. Lamb was selected in the first round of the NFL draft, 17th overall, by the Dallas Cowboys.

With a statline of 43-743-5 last season, Charleston Rambo will be the leading returning receiver for Oklahoma football. OU also added a graduate transfer at the position in Obi Obialo. In three seasons at Marshall, Obialo caught 79 passes.