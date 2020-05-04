North Carolina football
North Carolina announces ‘transformational gift to support Tar Heel football program’

By John TaylorMay 4, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT
You’ll have to pardon the North Carolina football program if it’s feeling pretty good about itself.

As we’ve previously noted, North Carolina currently holds the No. 2 football recruiting class in the country.  In March, the university announced a $15 million donation that “will be used to support a new football initiative for student-athletes’ life-long success.” Part of that initiative includes a new practice complex.

That donation was the largest ever for the program.  The key word there. though, is “was.”

Monday morning, North Carolina announced what it described as a “[t]ransformational gift to support the Tar Heel football program.” The amount of the gift wasn’t disclosed.  The school did acknowledge it as the largest gift in the history of The Rams Club.

From the school’s release:

The gift was made by The Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Family Foundation. The foundation is headed by longtime Carolina leader and benefactor Eddie Smith Jr. ’65 of Greenville, North Carolina, and was cofounded with his late wife Jo Allison Smith. This historic commitment will honor their son Chris Smith ’87 by naming the field at Kenan Memorial Stadium the Chris Smith Field. Chris is involved in University and Athletics leadership roles and serves as a member of The Rams Club’s Executive Board of Directors.

“Our family believes in the positive impact the University of North Carolina and its athletic program can have on our communities,” said Eddie Smith. “Watching the Tar Heels play in Kenan Stadium has been a family affair for over 60 years, and it was important to us to support Coach Mack Brown and his vision for Carolina Football. To be able to honor my son Chris – someone who has shared my passion for Carolina and for promoting positive leadership qualities – is very special. It’s a blessing for us to be able to provide a lasting legacy for Carolina and its football program.”

The gift will support staffing needs, fund facility improvements and help build an endowment to cover future operating costs. It comes at a time of great momentum for Carolina Football. Last season, the Tar Heels finished with a winning record in Mack Brown’s first season back in Chapel Hill and captured the program’s first bowl victory since 2013.

“Eddie and Chris are dear friends of Sally and me, as was Eddie’s wife and Chris’ mother Jo Allison. They share our vision for Carolina football,” said Brown. “Eddie is a person who sees all the little things, but has a great sense of the big picture, which is very unusual. It is a trait that has served him well both in life and business. This gift helps give us the means to continue building a program representative of the excellence we see every day at UNC and to ensure that same excellence will remain into the future. We often talk about our Carolina Football Family, and the Smiths have been a major part of that for a long time. Family has always been important to them and we’re so glad they will remain associated with the program through this gift and field naming. We’re honored to share in their legacy and thankful for their continued support of our program. We have asked everyone in our program to ‘Be The One’ and the Smith family is doing that. They are the best.

Don Shula, who began coaching career at Virginia and Kentucky, dead at 90

By John TaylorMay 4, 2020, 12:24 PM EDT
While largely known for his success in the NFL, Don Shula cut his coaching teeth at the collegiate level.

Monday, the Miami Dolphins confirmed that Don Shula has passed away peacefully at the age of 90.  The Ohio-born Shula was the head coach of the Dolphins from 1970-95.  With 328, he is the winningest coach in NFL history.  He also authored the only unbeaten season in NFL history.

Shula played his college football at John Carroll University in Ohio.  Following a seven-year playing career in the NFL (1951-57), Shula embarked on his coaching career when he was hired as an assistant at Virginia in February of 1958.  The following season, he moved on to Kentucky for one year.  He left UK in 1960 to become the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, the start of what was a 36-year stint in the NFL.

Shula was the father of five children, including two sons who went into the coaching profession.

While mainly an NFL assistant, Mike Shula infamously spent nearly four seasons as the head coach at Alabama from 2003-06.  After posting a 10-23 record, Shula was fired.  His replacement?  Nick Saban, of course.  Coincidentally, Saban was the coach of Shula’s father’s former team, the Dolphins, when he left for the Crimson Tide.

Dave Shula is currently the wide receivers coach at Dartmouth.  From 1992-96, Shula was the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The world of college football also mourned the loss of Don Shula.

“On behalf of the entire University of Miami family, we extend our sympathy to the family and friends of the great Don Shula,” a statement from Miami athletic director Blake James began. “Coach was an iconic community leader who helped change the face of our beloved City. He will forever be in our hearts.”

Big Ten extends suspension of all team activities through June 1

By John TaylorMay 4, 2020, 11:11 AM EDT
Not surprisingly, the Big Ten is keeping its sports programs on a coronavirus pandemic-induced sabbatical.

In March, the Big Ten announced that all team activities had been suspended until April 6.  The suspension was eventually extended through May 4.  That essentially scuttled any chance for spring football practice.

Monday, that suspension was extended through the first of next month.  From the conference:

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will extend the previously announced suspension of all organized team activities through June 1, 2020, and will re-evaluate again at that time.

This is an additional measure to the previously announced cancellation of all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year. The Conference also has previously announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.

The Big Ten Conference will continue to use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps relative to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

Late last month, University of Iowa president Bruce Harreld stated that he is hopeful the school will be able to resume sports practices June 1.  If the 2020 college football season is to start on time and as scheduled, it’s likely that teams will need to begin prep work in earnest no later than the middle of July, at the latest.

Rocky Top recruiting tear continues as Tennessee has pulled in seven 2021 commitments the past week

By John TaylorMay 4, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Tennessee, if there were a pandemic recruiting champion in college football, would be a prohibitive favorite to claim it.  Sorry, Ohio StateNorth Carolina and Rutgers.

Last Sunday, five-star defensive end Dylan Brooks, the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama, committed to the Tennessee football program.  A day later, four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson did the same.  The day after that, four-star wide receiver Julian Nixon did the same. Thursday, the nation’s top junior college running backTiyon Evans, followed suit.  That same day, Tennessee landed its biggest football recruiting fish in five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis.

One week after Brooks’ announcement, the Volunteers pulled in their sixth commitment in the span of a week.  On his personal Twitter account, De’Shawn Rucker gave his verbal pledge to play for Tennessee football.

But wait.  There’s more.

A little over an hour after Rucker, Cody Brown announced his commitment to the Tennessee football team as well.

The 247Sports.com composite has Brown rated as a four-star 2021 recruit.  The Georgia native is the No. 11 player in the state regardless of position.  He’s also the No. 9 running back in the country.

“I really like the energy there. It’s just everything — the coaches, the players, the fans,” Brown told GoVols247.com. “Tennessee has got something really good going on. … I can just tell by the way they talk about their plans.

Rucker, meanwhile, is a three-star 2021 prospect.  A Tallahassee high schooler, the 5-10, 170-pound defensive back is the No. 76 player regardless of position in the state of Florida.  He’s also the No. 32 safety in the country.

Tennessee now has 17 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class.  That’s tied with Ohio State for the most this cycle.

With the flurry of commitments, the Vols now have the No. 3 2021 class, behind only the top-ranked Buckeyes and No. 2 Tar Heels.  On the 247Sports.com composite, UT is less than a point away from overtaking UNC for the No. 2 class.  They are roughly 67 points behind OSU, though, as the Buckeyes are putting together a historic class.  Obviously, it’s also the top class in the SEC.  Next up?  Florida at No. 4, followed by Georgia at No. 16.

If you’re curious, Alabama is in the midst of pacing itself.  With just three commits thus far this cycle, the Crimson Tide sits at No. 54.  Right behind Rice.  And right ahead of UTSA.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

By John TaylorMay 4, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 4, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Oregon’s Rob Mullens reportedly a candidate for vacant Texas A&M AD job
THE SYNOPSIS: Mullens, obviously, remained in Eugene.  Later that month, A&M hired Ole Miss’ Ross Bjork.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Texas A&M TE Luke Laufenberg is now cancer-free
THE SYNOPSIS: Sadly, the tight end, who transferred to UTEP, passed away the following year after the cancer returned.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Judge who ripped Charlie Strong disqualifies herself from USF player’s case
THE SYNOPSIS: This one of the more head-scratching offseason soap operas.  Two of Strong’s Bulls players arrested on violent felony charges earlier in the offseason.  The judge, Margaret Taylor, very publicly questioned whether Strong should continue as USF’s head coach.  Strong then very publicly defended himself and his program.

2017

THE HEADLINE: UCF extends contract of Scott Frost after promising debut season
THE SYNOPSIS: Coming off a winless 2015 campaign, UCF went 6-6 in 2016.  Then a perfect 13-0 the following year.  In December of 2017, Frost left to take the head job at alma mater Nebraska.

2015

THE HEADLINE: UNC celebrates ‘May the Fourth be with you’ with ‘Tar Wars’ poster
THE SYNOPSIS: I am a huge, huge Star Wars fan.  “May the Fourth be with you” annoys the living s hit out of me.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Jameis Winston’s baseball suspension comes to an end
THE SYNOPSIS: This was the culmination (for the most part) of the “Great Crab Caper” that dominated that offseason’s headlines.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Conference USA officially adds five
THE SYNOPSIS: Charlotte, FIU, Louisiana Tech, North Texas and UTSA joined the league.  That same day, San Jose State and Utah State moved from the WAC to the MWC.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Big Ten, Pac-12 ‘largely aligned’ in favor of plus-one postseason
THE SYNOPSIS: The plus-one model would’ve simply added a championship game after the bowls were played.  Thankfully, the four-team playoff won out in the end.  Hopefully, an eight-team playoff is in the offing.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Pac-12 officially announces ‘landmark media deal’
THE SYNOPSIS: Nine years later, the Pac-12 continue to lag far, far behind the other Power Five conferences in revenue.  Last month, it was reported the league is considering selling its TV rights to Apple.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Naughty Beaver: OSU CB facing three charges
THE SYNOPSIS: I’m John, and I have the maturity level of a 12-year-old.  Still.