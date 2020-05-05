College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 5, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Rich get richer: Clemson lands No. 1 quarterback in Class of 2020

THE SYNOPSIS: DJ Uiagalelei did indeed sign with the Tigers. The plan, for now, is for the California product to sit for a season behind Trevor Lawrence, then take over Clemson’s offense.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Central Michigan becomes sixth FBS program with No. 1 overall picks in both NFL, CFL drafts

THE SYNOPSIS: The other five? Iowa, Oklahoma, Syracuse, Utah and Washington State.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Jay Paterno elected to Penn State board of trustees as top vote-getter

THE SYNOPSIS: Suffice today, this development didn’t sit well with a sizable portion of the country.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Four-star 2017 recruit decommitted from OSU because Urban Meyer didn’t recognize him

THE SYNOPSIS: This came a month after the whole Landon Young flap. The recruit in this case, Bruce Judson, ultimately signed with Oregon. Judson never enrolled at the university, though. Instead, he played at a couple of junior colleges before calling it a career.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Big 12 puts title game talk on hold – again

THE SYNOPSIS: In June of 2016, it was confirmed the conference championship game would return the following season.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Police report: Jameis Winston looked to avoid security in crab caper

THE SYNOPSIS: One of the best offseason storylines ever continues. And gives us another chance at using a photoshopping treasure.

2012

THE HEADLINE: LSU fan suing Alabama man for post-BCS video

THE SYNOPSIS: Working title? “Teabagged on Bourbon Street.”

2012

THE HEADLINE: Bill O’Brien wants Pitt back on annual schedule

THE SYNOPSIS: A month later, the then-head coach got his wish. Now, though, the rivalry likely won’t be renewed until 2030. At the earliest.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer’s daughter calls out ESPN

THE SYNOPSIS: One of Meyer’s daughters chastised her father’s then-employer the weeks before for stating that her dad was Ohio State-bound in 2012. In 2012, Meyer was named as the Buckeyes head coach. This time, the worldwide leader was chastised by Gigi Meyer for taking up too much of her dad’s time.