college football
Getty Images

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

By John TaylorMay 5, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 5, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Rich get richer: Clemson lands No. 1 quarterback in Class of 2020
THE SYNOPSIS: DJ Uiagalelei did indeed sign with the Tigers.  The plan, for now, is for the California product to sit for a season behind Trevor Lawrence, then take over Clemson’s offense.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Central Michigan becomes sixth FBS program with No. 1 overall picks in both NFL, CFL drafts
THE SYNOPSIS: The other five?  Iowa, Oklahoma, Syracuse, Utah and Washington State.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Jay Paterno elected to Penn State board of trustees as top vote-getter
THE SYNOPSIS: Suffice today, this development didn’t sit well with a sizable portion of the country.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Four-star 2017 recruit decommitted from OSU because Urban Meyer didn’t recognize him
THE SYNOPSIS: This came a month after the whole Landon Young flap.  The recruit in this case, Bruce Judson, ultimately signed with Oregon.  Judson never enrolled at the university, though.  Instead, he played at a couple of junior colleges before calling it a career.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Big 12 puts title game talk on hold – again
THE SYNOPSIS: In June of 2016, it was confirmed the conference championship game would return the following season.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Police report: Jameis Winston looked to avoid security in crab caper
THE SYNOPSIS: One of the best offseason storylines ever continues.  And gives us another chance at using a photoshopping treasure.

2012

THE HEADLINE: LSU fan suing Alabama man for post-BCS video
THE SYNOPSIS: Working title? “Teabagged on Bourbon Street.”

2012

THE HEADLINE: Bill O’Brien wants Pitt back on annual schedule
THE SYNOPSIS: A month later, the then-head coach got his wish.  Now, though, the rivalry likely won’t be renewed until 2030.  At the earliest.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer’s daughter calls out ESPN
THE SYNOPSIS: One of Meyer’s daughters chastised her father’s then-employer the weeks before for stating that her dad was Ohio State-bound in 2012.  In 2012, Meyer was named as the Buckeyes head coach. This time, the worldwide leader was chastised by Gigi Meyer for taking up too much of her dad’s time.

Clemson adds commitment from five-star RB to 2021 recruiting class

Clemson
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 5, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Very quietly, and aside from a rather large hiccup, Clemson has been putting together a very impressive 2021 football recruiting class.  Tuesday, the building continued.

On Twitter, Will Shipley announced that he has committed to playing for the Clemson football team.  The talented running back had previously informed the Clemson football staff of his decision prior to going public with it.

“It was incredible,” Shipley told 247Sports.com. “Just to be able to finally know where I’m going and know where my home is, is such a great feeling.

“I told Coach [Dabo] Swinney, Coach [Tony] Elliott and Coach [Danny] Pearman, really the three guys that played a big role in my recruiting process and all of them were so happy for me. Huge smiles on their faces, for them to be so excited it really made it a special moment for me.”

Shipley is a five-star 2021 prospect.  The North Carolina high schooler is the No. 1 all-purpose back in the country.  He’s also the No. 1 player regardless of position in his home state.

According to 247Sports.com, Shipley had “also strongly considered Notre Dame, Stanford, Duke, N.C. State and North Carolina” before opting for Clemson.

Given the decommitment of the nation’s top 2021, Korey Foreman, Shipley is the only five-star commit for the Tigers in the class thus far.

That class, incidentally, is currently ranked fourth on the 247Sports.com composite.  It’s also No. 2 in the ACC, behind North Carolina.

Jack Swarbrick: Notre Dame football players could return to campus before students if in-person classes are approved

Jack Swarbrick Notre Dame
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 5, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Thanks to Jack Swarbrick and Notre Dame, there’s another sliver of hope that there will be a 2020 college football season.  Maybe.

The upcoming campaign is scheduled to kick off Aug. 29 with seven games involving FBS schools, including Navy-Notre Dame in Dublin.  Seemingly the only near-certainty amidst the coronavirus pandemic uncertainty is that, according to most observers, it is highly unlikely the new college football season will kick off as planned.  Myriad ideas have been bandied about if/when the season doesn’t start on time.  An October start.  Or January.  Or February, which seems to have garnered the most notoriety as being the most feasible.  Or a split season where some games happen in the fall and some happen in the spring.

As various states have started easing stay-at-home restrictions, though, there’s a growing sense that maybe, possibly, potentially the season could commence closer to originally-scheduled start time. Late last month, University of Iowa president Bruce Harreld stated that he is hopeful the school will be able to resume sports practices June 1, including football.  Less than a week later, the Arkansas athletic director, Hunter Yurachek told the school’s Board of Trustees during a virtual meeting that the plan is to start football practice in mid-July.  And start the 2020 season Sept. 5.

Tuesday, Jack Swarbrick, the Notre Dame athletic director, indicated on a Zoom call it’s possible for that university’s football players to return to campus prior to students.  Provided there’s already been a go-ahead given for in-person classes in the fall.

As many in the past have stated, Swarbrick told Mike Tirico during an April appearance on NBC‘s Lunch Talk Live that he would like at least six weeks of prep work for fall student-athletes before starting their seasons, including football.  His preference, though, is eight weeks.

Last month, Swarbrick made it very clear that he is against fan-less football games.  On the Tuesday Zoom call, Swarbrick reiterated that stance.  Especially as it pertains to students.

Circling back to the season opener in Ireland, Swarbrick stated that, for now, the game is still set to be played as scheduled.  It should be noted, however, that the NFL announced Monday that all of its international games, including four in London, scheduled for 2020 will be played in the United States instead.  Obviously, that doesn’t bode well for a game in Dublin at the end of August.

Four-star 2020 Florida signee Issiah Walker hurtles into transfer portal

Florida football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 5, 2020, 11:55 AM EDT
1 Comment

Issiah Walker‘s time with the Florida football program didn’t last long.  At all.  Probably.

In October, Walker committed to the Florida football team.  Two months later, he signed with the Gators during the Early Signing Period.  Monday, however, it was reported that the offensive lineman had entered the NCAA transfer database.

No one from the Florida football program would comment on Walker’s status with the team.  Or why he’s halfway out the proverbial door.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Walker was a four-star member of the Florida football Class of 2020.  He is rated as the No. 15 offensive tackle in the country.  The Miami, Fla., product was the No. 24 prospect in that state regardless of position.

No other offensive line in the Gators’ last class was rated higher than Walker.

Walker had originally committed to South Carolina before flipping to the SEC East rival.  Visits to UF and USC were the only ones taken by Walker.  At the moment, because of the coronavirus pandemic, in-person visits are prohibited.  The earliest those could resume is May 31.

Conference USA joins growing number of leagues to cancel in-person Football Media Days for virtual one

Conference USA
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 5, 2020, 10:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

If you had Conference USA as the next media days shoe to drop, collect your winnings.

Wednesday, the MWC announced that the conference will hold its Football Media Days virtually instead of in-person.  A day later, the MAC announced that its Football Media Days will be virtual as well.  Then, Monday, the AAC confirmed it will be doing the same.

Tuesday morning, meanwhile, brings official word that Conference USA has also canceled its in-person Football Media Days.  That had been scheduled for July 22-23 in Frisco, Texas.

From the league:

Conference USA will be moving to a virtual event for its 2020 Football Kickoff and Media Days. The league’s head coaches and select student-athletes will be a part of the event to discuss and promote the upcoming season later this summer. Dates and additional information on the 2020 Ryan Conference USA Football Kickoff will be announced at a later date.

As for other FBS conference’s Media Days? Those are still to be determined. It’s expected, though, all others will eventually follow suit.

Below, though, is the current schedule for each FBS league:
AAC — Virtual, to be determined
ACC — July 22-23, Charlotte, North Carolina
Big Ten — July 22-23, Chicago, Ilinois
Big 12 — July 20-21, Arlington, Texas
Conference USA — Virtual, to be determined
MAC — Virtual, to be determined
MWC — Virtual, to be determined
Pac-12 — July 29, Los Angeles, California
SEC — July 13-16, Atlanta, Georgia
Sun Belt — July 28-29, New Orleans, Louisiana