College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 6, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2018

THE HEADLINE: Willie Taggart leaves the door open for Florida State to play Texas A&M

THE SYNOPSIS: A year and a half later, FSU showed Taggart the door after posting a 9-12 record in less than two fulls seasons. In December of last year, he was hired as FAU’s next head coach.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Jay Paterno pens passionate Facebook post defending late father

THE SYNOPSIS: The defense came after new allegations surfaced against Joe Paterno, Penn State.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer undergoes previously unscheduled medical procedure

THE SYNOPSIS: This was just one in a litany of health issues/scares that hit the former Ohio State, Florida head coach.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Jim Tressel doesn’t foresee a return to coaching

THE SYNOPSIS: Six years later, Tressel still hasn’t returned to the sidelines. Instead, in May of this same year, he was named president at Youngstown State.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Five-star 2013 FSU signee wants release to transfer to USC or UGA

THE SYNOPSIS: Matthew Thomas ultimately followed through and remained at Florida State. In 2016, he led the Seminoles in tackles.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Poll: Playoff in college football — yea or nay?

THE SYNOPSIS: The overwhelming majority of voters, not surprisingly, were in favor of ditching the BCS. Of the 4,171 votes cast, 3,285 (78.76 percent) were in favor of a playoff.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Kiffin on NFL Tebow: ‘He’s going to find a way to succeed’

THE SYNOPSIS: So, was Lane Kiffin right about Tim Tebow at the next level? Let’s go to the Tale of the Statistical Tape:

GAMES: 35

ATTEMPTS: 361

COMPLETIONS: 173

COMPLETION PERCENTAGE: 47.9

PASSING YARDS: 2,422

PASSING TOUCHDOWNS: 17

INTERCEPTIONS: 9

YARDS PER ATTEMPT: 6.7

PASSER RATING: 75.3