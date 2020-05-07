Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A current member of the Florida football Class of 2021 revealed some medical news via Twitter this week.

Wednesday morning, Trevonte Rucker tweeted that he would be undergoing surgery later that day. Per the prospect, is was his first time under the knife. A short time later, Rucker tweeted that the surgery was a success. He was also praying for a speedy recovery.

At this point in time, it’s unclear exactly what medical procedure Rucker was forced to undergo. Obviously, the Florida football program has not commented on the development.

Today will be my first time getting surgery 🙏🏾 I pray everything goes right 💯❤️ — Trevonte Rucker (@TrevonteRucker) May 6, 2020

My surgery was a success💯 speedy recovery🙏🏾 — Trevonte Rucker (@TrevonteRucker) May 6, 2020

Rucker is a four-star 2021 recruit. On the 247Sports.com composite, the Florida high schooler is the No. 34 wide receiver in the country. He’s also the No. 25 player regardless of position in the Sunshine State.

In November of 2018, Rucker committed to Florida football. In May of last year, he decommitted. Then, three months ago, the receiver recommitted to the Gators. He took an unofficial visit to Gainesville in early March, prior to the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruiting.

Rucker also holds offers from among others, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Nebraska and Penn State.

Florida currently holds the No. 5 recruiting class in the country. That class is also No. 2 in the SEC, behind Tennessee.