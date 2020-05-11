Florida Tech
Div. II Florida Tech announces it's eliminating its football program because of the financial impact of COVID-19

Florida Tech has the unfortunate “honor” of being the first football casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. Sadly, they likely won’t be the last.

We have previously noted that there will be a financial cost because of the pandemic as it relates to athletics at the Div. 1 level.  Monday, a program one level lower has been impacted as Florida Tech announced a series of cost-cutting moves within the athletic department.  Included in that is the elimination of the Div. II football program.  The complete elimination.  Which impacts 120 student-athletes and eight coaches.

The university stated that the pandemic led to the decision.

“As I have continued to share with you, these are difficult times for our university,” Florida Tech president Dwayne McCay told the university community in a letter. “Indeed, all of higher education is struggling to deal with the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the uncertainty that accompanies a global disruption to daily life. Some universities will no doubt close. Florida Tech, however, has plans to persevere. …

“The unprecedented uncertainty created by COVID-19 makes these moves prudent, but no less painful. We must do what is necessary to preserve resources critical to our educational mission and ensure our ability to successfully serve students when face-to-face instruction resumes this fall. I appreciate each of you, and I am humbled by your hard work and sacrifice.”

The Florida Tech football program first suited up for the 2013 season.  The Panthers qualified for the Div. II playoffs twice (2016, 2018) during their brief existence.  Playing out of the Gulf South Conference, the Panthers will finish with an overall record of 44-35.

In a Q&A, though, there was some sliver of good news:

Will student-athlete scholarships be honored?
All scholarship-eligible student-athletes affected by this reduction will have their athletic scholarships honored for up to four years. If they choose transfer, NCAA rules allow them to transfer and play right away and not have to sit out a year.

Nick Saban says he helped steer Jalen Hurts to transfer to Oklahoma over Maryland, Miami

Oklahoma Jalen Hurts
If you’re an Oklahoma fan, you can thank Nick Saban for Jalen Hurts.  If you’re a Maryland or Miami fan?  Not so much.

Hurts started every game but one for Alabama in 2016 and 2017, guiding the Crimson Tide to a 26-2 record in that stretch.  He was under center for the national championship game loss to Clemson after the 2016 season, and was in the same spot for last year’s title game against Georgia until a 13-0 halftime deficit compelled Nick Saban to pull the trigger on a change.  That change led to Tua Tagovailoa taking over as the starter for the 2018 season.  And for Hurts to transfer out following the 2019 season.

Because of connections to Maryland (former UA offensive coordinator Mike Locksley is the head coach) and Miami (then-offensive coordinator Dan Enos was UA’s quarterbacks coach in 2018), took a trip to Maryland were under consideration.  Ultimately, though, Oklahoma was the final destination for Jalen Hurts.  A move, incidentally, that Saban described as “probably the best thing for his future.”

Hurts played one season with the Sooners.  Earlier this year, he was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.  In an interview with that organization’s official website, Saban explained that he helped steer Hurts to Norman.  Over Maryland and Miami.

I said ‘Jalen, where do they have the best players?’ because he felt more comfortable going where he knew these guys. And he said ‘Well, I think they have the best players at Oklahoma.’ I said we just played them, and they have some pretty good players on offense too. …

I said I’ve always told you quarterback is a hard position to play if you don’t have good players around you,” Saban said in the interview with the Eagles. “So, if I was you, in order to create the most value because you have one year to do it, if you know you can be the starter there, go where they have the best players.’

That’s no disrespect to anybody else, the guys that worked here and did a great job here, it’s what’s best for you. That’s how you have to make this decision right now. He did it and I think did a great job for Oklahoma.

At Oklahoma in his lone season, Jalen Hurts threw for 3,851 yards, 3 touchdowns and eight interceptions.  He also ran for another 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns.  Oh, and he caught a touchdown pass for good measure.

Hurts ended up finishing as the runner-up behind Joe Burrow for the 2019 Heisman Trophy.

Five-star 2020 RB Zachary Evans reportedly enrolled at TCU, would be highest-rated signee ever for Horned Frogs

TCU football
Congrats, TCU football.  The talent — and potential headache — is all yours.

Rightfully so, the vast majority of the recruiting focus is on the Class of 2021.  Still, though, there’s some 2020 business of which to take care.  Monday morning, the biggest unfinished piece of that 2020 class took shape as 247Sports.com reported that Zachary Evans will play for TCU football this fall.  The website wrote that “Evans signed a financial aid agreement with the Frogs on Sunday night, but had to attend an online class on Monday morning before it became official.”

LSU and Texas A&M had also been in play for Evans.

A five-star 2020 prospect, Evans is the No. 1 running back in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Texas.  On the 247Sports.com composite board, he’s the No. 16 recruit overall.

Evans is the highest-rated player ever signed by TCU football.  In fact, 247Sports.com noted, he’s the only five-star recruit signed by the Horned Frogs in the modern era.

Buyer beware, though.

Evans, considered a heavy lean to sign with Georgia, was expected to announce his school of choice during the Under Armour All-America Game in January.  The running back didn’t, for whatever reason, although he did confirm that he had already signed with an unnamed school during the Early Signing Period but wasn’t ready to reveal it.

Shortly thereafter, there was yet another twist as it was confirmed that Evans had signed with Georgia — but was not expected to enroll at the university.  A day later, the Georgia football program washed its hands of the situation by releasing Zachary Evans from his National Letter of Intent.  Not only that, but the release is a full one, with no restrictions.  That meant that other schools were free to not only contact the mercurial talent but add him to their roster.

But wait.  There’s more.

In addition to the commitment kerfuffles, Evans was sent home from his high school’s state championship football game in December because the back failed to comply with his coaches’ edict to give up his cellphone.  Seriously.

Additionally, Evans was suspended for two games early on in the 2019 high school football season for violating team rules.  On a quirky note, Evans told 247Sports.com last summer that he doesn’t watch NFL or college football.

Gov. Mike DeWine renews his Ohio State season tickets, but doesn't know if he'll get to use them

Mike DeWine Ohio State
Mike DeWine won’t let COVID-19 stand in the way of his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes. If the season is played, of course.

DeWine has been one of the public faces throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican governor has made myriad television appearances as he helps his home state work its way through the crisis.

In a conversation with the Toledo Blade, Mike DeWine confirmed that he has renewed his season tickets for Ohio State football.  The question is, though, will the governor, who also owns a minor league baseball team in North Carolina, be able to use them?

“Well, look, first of all, it’s much, much too early,” the 73-year-old DeWine said. “The one thing we’ve found about this virus is there’s a lot we don’t know about it. We’re going to have respect for it. …

“I would certainly think [college football] could figure out how to do a season.  Can we go watch them? I think it’s much too early to be making that [decision].”

This isn’t the first time DeWine has broached the subject of the 2020 college football season being played.  During an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show last week, DeWine was asked about the sport being played this year.  The governor gave arguably the best answer to the question we’ve heard throughout all of this.

“I don’t think we know. Anyone who tells you they know is making it up. I’m not going to make it up.”

That right there pretty much sums up the current state of the sport.  Everything is just noise at the moment.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Wisconsin surfacing as the favorite to land NC State transfer QB Russell Wilson

college football
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 11, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Asked about NFL, James Franklin says he’s in ‘unbelievable situation’ at Penn State
THE SYNOPSIS: Franklin is one of a handful of coaches that’s consistently linked to the NFL.  Kind of like Matt Rhule, actually.  For now, though, unlike Rhule, the Penn State coach has resisted the lure of the professional ranks.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Alabama blocking GRAD TRANSFER Brandon Kennedy from SEC schools
THE SYNOPSIS: Blocking college football players who have already graduated never, ever made any sense to me.  Thankfully, this petty practice is (mostly) a thing of the past.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Jim Harbaugh expresses concern over paying college athletes
THE SYNOPSIS: Harbaugh was referring to college football players being paid directly by the university.  Which would, of course, make them employees of the school.  The Michigan coach is, though, a champion of the NIL issue.  This past week, he also proposed sweeping changes to draft eligibility.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma extends Lincoln Riley’s contract through 2019
THE SYNOPSIS: Riley’s contract was extended again in 2019.  He’s now signed through Jan. 31, 2024.  His salary of $6.3 million in 2019 was ninth nationally and second among Big 12 coaches.  The 36-year-old Riley is 36-6 in three seasons as the Sooners’ head coach

2016

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma Supreme Court rules Joe Mixon video part of public record
THE SYNOPSIS: The Oklahoma running back was caught on tape leveling a woman with a single punch during a bar incident.  Mixon is now a star for the Cincinnati Bengals.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Seminoles reportedly favorites to land Everett Golson
THE SYNOPSIS: Florida State did indeed win the Golson Transfer Sweepstakes. In his lone season with the Seminoles, Golson threw for 1,778 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

2014

THE HEADLINE: It is not Florida State’s job to watch Winston 24/7, but his dad says it is
THE SYNOPSIS: With the Johnny Manziel circus off to the NFL, Jameis Winston became the most high-profile star of the college football show.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Russell Wilson reportedly looking to Bucky for transfer
THE SYNOPSIS: The star quarterback did indeed transfer from NC State to Wisconsin.  Wilson opted for Wisky over Auburn.  And minor league baseball.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Pete Carroll ‘would be surprised’ if USC were hit by sanctions
THE SYNOPSIS: Surprise! One month after the current Seattle Seahawks and former USC head coach made those comments, the NCAA hammered the Trojans football program. The sanctions, related to the Reggie Bush imbroglio, included a two-year bowl ban and significant scholarship reductions.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Boise’s Petersen takes pay cut with extension
THE SYNOPSIS: This headline popped up amidst myriad college football coaches taking pay cuts.  This one, though, was different. In his first four seasons with the Broncos, Chris Petersen went 49-4.  Included in that were two undefeated seasons. Petersen was scheduled to make $1.3 million in 2010.  Instead, he allowed that salary to be cut to $1.28 million.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer Puts Program in Hands of Strength Coach Marotti
THE SYNOPSIS: Mickey Marotti remains Ohio State’s strength coach to this day.  And he’s the highest-paid in the business.