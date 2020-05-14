Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When it comes to the SEC and football, it just means more. The latest example?

Wednesday night, it was reported that LSU athletic director Scott Woodward intends for that university’s student-athletes to return to campus June 1. “I see sometime in June our student-athletes getting back to campus,” Woodward said according to the Baton Rouge Advocate.

A day later, LSU executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry has stated that the SEC will vote May 22 on whether to bring student-athletes, including football players, back to campus June 1 or June 15. The inference there, of course, is that SEC football players will be back on campus at some point next month.

#LSU exec Verge Ausberry says on May 22 the SEC presidents will vote on whether they'll bring players back to campus on June 1 or June 15. — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) May 14, 2020

In mid-March, the SEC announced the suspension of all athletic activities, including spring football practice, until April 15. That suspension was then extended through the end of May.

The NCAA confirmed Wednesday that it was extending its recruiting dead period through the end of June. That means no in-person recruiting at all, including prospects visiting campuses and coaches conducting in-home visits with recruits.

LSU’s football coaches, incidentally, returned to the program’s facilities last Monday.

“I see the light at the end of the tunnel,” head coach Ed Orgeron said. “Hopefully we’re about to move forward in the next couple of weeks.”