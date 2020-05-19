Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Iowa and its depth has taken a double hit thanks to power of the football portal.

This weekend, offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins announced that he has entered the NCAA transfer database. The redshirt sophomore was the highest-rated lineman in the Iowa Class of 2018.

Two days later, Jenkins’ teammate, Samson Evans, announced that he too has entered the transfer portal. The running back also posted a letter from the NCAA confirming his portal entry.

“After much thought and talking to my family, I’ve decided to enter my name into the NCAA transfer portal,” Evans tweeted. “I’d personally like to thank the University of Iowa and all the coaches for giving me the opportunity to pursue my dreams. However, it is time for me to move on and I’m excited for what the future may hold.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

As is the case with Jenkins, Evans Will Likely have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws. That would then leave the lineman with two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Evans was a three-star 2018 signee. The Illinois native originally joined the Iowa football program as a high school quarterback, but was switched to running back. He also played earned practice reps at wide receiver.

What Evans didn’t do, though, was get any game action with the Hawkeyes. He was, however, accorded Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2019.