Alabama football
Report: Significant outbreak of the coronavirus among construction workers at Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium

By John TaylorMay 20, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
Alabama football, you may have a problem.  Or, at least, your stadium may have one.

As the leaders in the sports world look to reopen in some form or fashion, various construction projects continue on stadiums across the country.  One of those is Bryant-Denny Stadium, home of the Alabama football team.

Starting last November, the university is in the midst of a $106 million renovation of the 91-year-old facility.  Construction is scheduled to be completed before the Sept. 12 home opener against Georgia State.  Alabama opens the 2020 football season against USC.  Maybe.

According to al.com, however, there has been a significant outbreak of the coronavirus among construction workers at Bryant-Denny Stadium.  From the report:

More than 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to people familiar with the outbreak, but the number could be much higher. With so many exposures and a lack of transparency about the outbreak, there is a fear that more positive cases linked to the job site are inevitable.

The large number of positive tests means, essentially, everyone at the job site could have been exposed.

The same reports states that the renovation has been temporarily halted.  That’s so the job site can undergo what was described as a deep cleaning.

The university issued a statement addressing the development:

From the start of the pandemic, UA has continuously mandated that our campus contractors take all necessary steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The contractors immediately adapted operations and processes, engaged in heightened cleaning, and took other protective measures for the health and safety of their employees. The University directly provided sanitation supplies, thermometers, and signage at all construction sites, and made personal protective equipment available to all contractors. Those processes, which have been in place since early March, are continuously refined based on the latest guidance from state, federal and industry leaders in order to protect the health and safety of the campus community.

This project marks the fourth expansion or renovation of the stadium since the late nineties. The original capacity of the stadium was 12,000. Following the South end zone expansion in 2010, that number is up to 101,821.

Another transfer Nebraska offensive lineman is headed to the FCS

Nebraska football
By John TaylorMay 20, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT
The FCS level has suddenly become the destination for erstwhile Nebraska football players.  Well, at least linemen.

Earlier this month, three Nebraska offensive linemen entered the football transfer portal.  A couple of days later, one of those, Xavier Trevino, tweeted his move to FCS North Dakota.  This week, a former Trevino teammate, AJ Forbes, tweeted he’s moving on to FCS Montana.

“This process has been more stressful than I could have imagined, but I’m very grateful,” the lineman wrote. “Thank you to all the coaches across the country that decided to take a chance on this Walk-On from Bellevue, NE.

“I’m thankful to continue this journey at… THE UNIVERSITY OF MONTANA.”

Forbes joined the Nebraska football team as a walk-on in 2018.  He didn’t play a down for the Cornhuskers those two seasons.  The lineman did, though, travel with the team on four road trips.

Forbes will be a redshirt sophomore for the Grizzlies this coming season.

The third of the NU linemen who entered the portal, Josh Wegener, has not made a decision on his football future.  It’s believed, though, that he’s considering a return to Lincoln.  Wegener began his collegiate playing career at Iowa Western Community College.

Four-star 2020 Oregon signee Luke Hill arrested on attempted first-degree murder, other charges

Oregon football
By John TaylorMay 20, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
One recent addition to the Oregon football program has found himself in some serious legal jeopardy.

According to 247Sports.com, Luke Hill was arrested Tuesday on eight separate charges, including first-degree attempted murder.  The other seven charges include one count each of attempted loaded handgun on person, handgun on person, possession of a firearm by a minor, use of an assault weapon, use of a firearm, reckless endangerment and first-degree assault.

No details of what led to the litany of charges have been made available.  A preliminary hearing has been set for June 19 in Prince George County in Maryland.

Thus far, the Oregon football program has not commented on the development.  And there may not be any comment at all as it’s being reported that UO and Hill had previously parted ways.

Hill was a four-star member of the Oregon football Class of 2020.  The Baltimore high schooler was rated as the No. 15 cornerback in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.  He was also the No. 7 player regardless of position in the state of Maryland.  Only four signees in this year’s class for the Ducks was rated higher than Hill.

The 5-11, 180-pound defensive back committed Oregon football in April of 2019.  He then signed with the Ducks in December of last year during the Early Signing Period.

Hill chose Oregon over offers from, among others, Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State and Texas A&M.

DE Tyrik Jones becomes third USF player to enter transfer portal in a week

USF football
By John TaylorMay 20, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT
USF has made some transfer hay when it comes to Ye Olde Portal.  Recently, though, it’s been the opposite.

Citing “financial reasons,” quarterback Kirk Rygol entered the NCAA transfer database May 12.  A couple of days later, wide receiver Zion Roland did the same.  This week, 247Sports.com confirmed that defensive end Tyrik Jones has followed his teammates into the transfer portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Jones spent the first two seasons of his career at Arizona Western Community College.  He transferred into the USF football program last year.  During what could be his lone season with the Bulls, the lineman played in seven games.  In those appearances, he was credited with six tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.

On the flip side of the database losses for USF football are the portal additions.  Jeff Scott has added six Power Five transfers since he was hired Dec. 9, plus a MAC starter.

In addition to those, well, additions, USF also brought in Alcorn State transfer Noah Johnson.  The quarterback was the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2018.  His quarterbacks coach at the FCS school?  Pat White, the former West Virginia great who is now USF’s running backs coach.  As is the case with the other five, Johnson will be eligible to play for the Bulls in 2020.

Highest-rated signee in Duke’s 2018 recruiting class intends to transfer

Duke football
By John TaylorMay 20, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT
The offseason attrition for Duke football will seemingly continue.

Since the calendar flipped from 2019 to 2020, at least five Duke football players (HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE) have left the Blue Devils.  All five of those have since found new college football homes.

Tuesday, a sixth is in need of a new home.  Probably.  247Sports.com confirmed this week that Tahj Rice has entered the NCAA transfer database.  The same website states that the defensive tackle “will not be returning to Duke.” That said…

Rice was a four-star member of the Duke football Class of 2018.  The Louisville product was rated as the No. 15 strongside defensive end in the country.  He was also the No. 3 recruit regardless of position in the state of Kentucky.

Most notably, Rice was the highest-rated signee in the Blue Devils’ class that year.  In fact, he was the only four-star signee for Duke that cycle.

Rice played in 24 games the past two seasons.  He would’ve played in a 25th, but an appendectomy cost him an appearance in the 2018 Independence Bowl.

During his time with the Blue Devils, he was credited with 16 tackles, 2½ tackles for loss and 1½ sacks.

It’s likely that Rice will have to sit out the 2020 season if he were to move on to an FBS school.  That would leave him two years of eligibility starting in 2021.