The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 25, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Thanks to resurgence under Kirby Smart, Georgia donors have contributed $140 million the past two years

THE SYNOPSIS: And some people still bitch and/or whine and/or moan over players being allowed to profit off their own names, images and likenesses.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Report: Houston Nutt could sue Ole Miss for defamation if he doesn’t get apology

THE SYNOPSIS: This situation ultimately led to the resignation of Hugh Freeze. The discovery of a call from Freeze’s university-issued cell phone to an escort service, specifically.

2016

THE HEADLINE: PETA (again) calls on LSU to end live-mascot tradition

THE SYNOPSIS: Just as they have when it comes to Colorado. And Mississippi State. And Georgia. And Texas.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Todd Blackledge: SEC players are more NFL ready than others

THE SYNOPSIS: For some reason, this was a controversial statement. Apropos of nothing, the SEC has now had the most players selected in 14 straight NFL drafts.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Stunner: Irish QB Everett Golson no longer enrolled in school

THE SYNOPSIS: Golson was suspended for the entire 2013 season for academic misconduct. He then returned to the Fighting Irish for the 2014 season. Only to ultimately transfer to Florida State.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Man accused of poisoning Toomer’s Corner pleads not guilty at hearing

THE SYNOPSIS: Remember good ol’ Harvey Updyke? Yeah, I wish I didn’t either.