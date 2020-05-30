Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The despicable, abhorrent, unconscionable murder of George Floyd has touched myriad aspects of our society. College football is no different.

Monday night, 46-year-old George Floyd died after a Minneapolis Police Department officer took a knee on the man’s neck. For several minutes. Floyd was a black man. The police officer is a white man.

“I can’t breathe, please, the knee in my neck. I can’t move … my neck … I’m through, I’m through.”

Four police officers connected to the death of Floyd were fired. The white officer who murdered Floyd, Derek Chauvin, has since been charged in the black man’s death. The 19-year veteran of the force is facing one count each of of third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Wednesday, the University of Minnesota significantly distanced itself from the Minneapolis Police Department. The MPD assisted the university for large events, including Minnesota football games.

In the days since, college football coaches have decried the fatal brutality. On the Rich Eisen Show Thursday, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh spoke about the “horrendous… outrageous” murder (my words, not the coach’s) of George Floyd.

On Twitter in the ensuing days, Harbaugh’s colleagues at the collegiate level — including one ex-coach who is now an athletic director — have used their platform to decry the senseless murder of George Floyd.

Some of them, including Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin (HERE), Florida State’s Mike Norvell (HERE), Troy’s Chip Lindsey (HERE) and UTSA’s Jeff Traylor (HERE), retweeted the powerful words of Tony Dungy.

As I have watched the events in Minneapolis unfold the last few days I have wondered & prayed about how I should respond. Below are my thoughts. I hope you read the whole thing because the final thought is most important. Romans 12:21 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9uTtk0R9gW — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) May 29, 2020

Others sent out their own messages.

I can only speak to my thoughts, feelings and emotions as another restless night gave way to my thoughts and prayers for the Floyd family. — Derek Mason (@CoachDerekMason) May 30, 2020

Just my thoughts pic.twitter.com/PMUB6y9e7J — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) May 30, 2020

Be a Light pic.twitter.com/MsU0UiRayO — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) May 30, 2020

Maya Angelou’s words could never be more important than right now. “Hate: it has caused a lot of problems in this world. But it has not solved one yet.” We must come together and end this unacceptable violence and hate. — Jeff Hafley (@CoachJeffHafley) May 30, 2020

As so many of us have seen and felt, I deeply hurt for the injustice we have in our country. We must find a way to treat each other the way we want to be treated, with unity and respect. As a nation, we must overcome it. And we must begin now. 🙏 — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) May 30, 2020

I pray for Justice. I pray for the courage to stand for what is right. I pray for the end of hate n our country. I pray for those hurting, and afraid. I pray that we see the NEED FOR CHANGE🙏 pic.twitter.com/rCl7jzfBIr — Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) May 30, 2020

The recent tragedies in Georgia and Minnesota are unacceptable. The violence has to stop. We talk about communication, trust and respect. There’s not much of that right now and it continues to tear us apart. Listen, learn, empathize. Let’s come together and change for the better. — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) May 29, 2020

Thanks to @CoralGablesPD Chief @ehudakjr for speaking to our team today about ACCOUNTABILITY & JUSTICE. We stand together in the condemnation of the actions of the officers that led to the death of George Floyd while under custody. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd

✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/pZejdbnzqn — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) May 29, 2020

We value you Coach Barclay, and we stand with you and all those who are committed to social justice and equality. It is time for change!! https://t.co/rrQWuex5He — Jeff Brohm (@JeffBrohm) May 30, 2020

We cannot stand for racial injustice!We cannot be silent with the issues that are before us!

We must come together and change!

WeStandTogether pic.twitter.com/q4xgFWloGV — Ryan Silverfield (@RSilverfield) May 30, 2020

We all have an obligation to stand against injustice. If we don’t realize that change is needed, our continued path of apathy and indifference will only continue to divide us. Don’t sit this one out, don’t be a spectator. Try to understand each other and love each other. — Seth Littrell (@SethLittrell) May 30, 2020

Identify there is a problem, work to fix the problem. pic.twitter.com/8BWCvQ7DQt — ⚡️ Sean Lewis ⚡️ (@TheOC_CoachLew) May 29, 2020

Jesus Christ is the ONLY way… praying for our country more than ever. As Christians we must be that example of Christ’s unconditional love for ALL. pic.twitter.com/7A7Dx6iu99 — Blake Anderson (@CHbanderson) May 30, 2020

Love is something we all want & should always try to give to others…Our own selfishness often times gets in the way and we screw it up! HOWEVER, the desire to Hate/Kill for whatever reason makes absolute NO sense! Do Right! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #BlackLivesMatter #CoachesStandforJustice pic.twitter.com/lteO03lFdP — Coach Chad Lunsford (@chadlunsford) May 29, 2020

“Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.” — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) May 29, 2020

A message from our Head Coach (@CoachWaltBell) on recent events in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/wPnSsggXhw — UMass Football (@UMassFootball) May 28, 2020

I learned a lot from listening to our Leadership Council today. pic.twitter.com/soLEtIPQXF — Mario Cristobal (@coach_cristobal) May 29, 2020

My heart is broken by what is going on in our country. Racial injustice is wrong and it MUST be addressed!! I Believe we are to LOVE EACH OTHER! No matter one’s skin color. Love is a choice. Our prayers are with George Floyd’s family. John 15:12 #LEO — Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) May 29, 2020

Silence at a time like this is unacceptable, and complicit, especially from those who are privileged. Racism cannot be ignored. We can be better. We MUST be better. We ALL have a responsibility if we’re going to fight systems of oppression. Listen, love, respect, act. 💜 — Pat Fitzgerald (@coachfitz51) May 29, 2020

Statement from Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez pic.twitter.com/KS8Al5aFsr — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) May 29, 2020

Some of the most meaningful

moments in my life were spent

Standing w/ Players & Coaches

I Love & Respect regardless of

Race, Color or Creed. My Heart Aches & we ALL need to take a Stand to make this world a better place 4 EVERYONE#CoachesStandforJustice #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/DR6kUXkYZl — Coach Collins🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@CoachCollins) May 29, 2020