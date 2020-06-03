Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oklahoma State has joined Marshall in returning football players testing positive for the coronavirus. This one, though, comes with a twist.

On his personal Twitter account, Amen Ogbongbemiga revealed that he has been confirmed as having COVID-19. The Oklahoma State football player added that he tested positive after attending a protest and taking safety measures.

“After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19,” the linebacker revealed. “Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe.”

It should be noted that, at this point, it’s unclear when Ogbongbemiga attended a protest. And if that’s where he contracted the virus.

Ironically enough, the announcement came the same day OSU released its steps for the return of football players to Stillwater. In fact, the first group returned Monday. As with other programs, the Cowboys will take a phased approach to their players returning.

As of this posting, the Oklahoma State football program has not reacted publicly to Ogbongbemiga’s revelation. But, per the university’s protocol, Ogbongbemiga would be placed in isolation upon his return to campus. Among other steps, of course.

If a student-athlete, coach or support staff member tests positive for COVID-19, they will enter the quarantine protocol per medical, local/state health department and university guidelines and will begin to receive the appropriate monitoring and treatment from the team physician, athletic training staff and any other medical consultants.

The positive student-athlete will be moved to separate housing designated by OSU for quarantine purposes.

Appropriate contact tracing as per local/state health department and university guidelines will begin and all that have been in contact will be instructed to quarantine and have symptoms monitored for a period determined by health and medical officials. Contact tracing will begin with the student-athlete’s cohort/workout group.

This past season, Ogbongbemiga earned second-team All-Big 12 honors. His 15½ tackles for loss and five sacks led the Cowboys. His 100 tackles were second on the team.