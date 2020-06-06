Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time in a couple of a few months, an Ole Miss football player has hit the transfer portal.

In February, it was cornerback Deantre Prince hitting the transfer database. Four months later, former Ole Miss football teammate Charles Wiley has done the same. The Jackson Clarion Ledger was the first to report the move.

Wiley will be leaving the SEC as a graduate transfer. That will allow the linebacker/edge rusher to play immediately in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Wiley was a four-star member of the Ole Miss football Class of 2016. The Stockbridge, Ga., native was the No. 23 player regardless of position in the Peach State. He was also the No. 17 weakside defensive end in the country.

Wiley took a redshirt as a true freshman. The next three seasons, he played in a combined 33 games. The 6-2, 244-pound defender started three of those contests, with all three coming in 2018.

All told, Wiley has been credited with 57 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 5½ sacks. He set career-highs in tackles for loss (six) in 2018 and sacks (three) this past season.