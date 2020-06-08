If one side of the Iron Bowl rivalry is doing it, Auburn football figured, they’ll do it as well.

After being allowed to by the SEC, Alabama football players began returning for the ramp-up of voluntary on-campus workouts last Monday. Four days later, it was reported that at least five Crimson Tide players had tested positive for COVID-19.

Sunday, it was reported that three Auburn football players have tested positive for coronavirus as well. According to the Opelika-Auburn News, all Auburn football players were tested for the virus Thursday. Then, they were kept separate from everyone except their roommates until the test results came back.

All of the players who tested positive were asymptomatic. The trio will be quarantined for two weeks in a residence away from the rest of the Tigers football team.

Obviously, the names of the players who tested positive have not been released. And likely won’t be, at least by the school.

