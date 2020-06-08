If one side of the Iron Bowl rivalry is doing it, Auburn football figured, they’ll do it as well.
After being allowed to by the SEC, Alabama football players began returning for the ramp-up of voluntary on-campus workouts last Monday. Four days later, it was reported that at least five Crimson Tide players had tested positive for COVID-19.
Sunday, it was reported that three Auburn football players have tested positive for coronavirus as well. According to the Opelika-Auburn News, all Auburn football players were tested for the virus Thursday. Then, they were kept separate from everyone except their roommates until the test results came back.
All of the players who tested positive were asymptomatic. The trio will be quarantined for two weeks in a residence away from the rest of the Tigers football team.
Obviously, the names of the players who tested positive have not been released. And likely won’t be, at least by the school.
From al.com:
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said Tuesday that a plan is in place for contact tracing involving the players who test positive for the coronavirus in order to attempt to find where the players may have contracted the disease and stamp out any potential outbreak among the team.
“(Team doctor Michael) Goodlett has done a super job of making sure that if someone tests positive, we will have a record of who’s been around, who’s in contact, and obviously they’ll be tested at the same time,” Malzahn said Tuesday. “That should help. I think the challenge will be, as we move forward and trying to get back to some kind of normal, you know, everything that goes with that. But we feel very good about our plan, especially the first seven days.