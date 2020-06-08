Dabo Swinney is attempting to flip the script of what’s been a less-than-positive past few days for his Clemson football program.

As college coaches across the country were speaking out in the wake of George Floyd‘s murder, Swinney, one of the most powerful head coaches in the nation, was criticized for staying silent as long as he did. Early last week, longtime Tigers assistant coach Danny Pearman apologized for repeating “a racial slur I overheard when trying to stop the word from being used on the practice field” three years ago. Ex-Clemson offensive tackle Shaquille Anthony subsequently stated that he was disappointed Swinney didn’t address the controversy involving his assistant. Then, there was the “Football Matters” t-shirt imbroglio.

Through it all, Swinney had stayed silent since. Until now.

Monday evening, Clemson posted a 14-minute video of Dabo Swinney addressing the various issues that have slammed into program. In that video, Swinney addressed the N-word controversy involving Pearman. According to the head coach, there are two words he absolutely won’t tolerate: the N-word and g ddamn.

“I would fire a coach immediately if he called a player the N-word,” Swinney stated. It should be noted that the assistant wasn’t accused of calling a player the racial epithet; rather, he repeated. Which Pearman admitted. Swinney also acknowledged that Pearman repeated it, and that he shouldn’t have.

Swinney also addressed the wardrobe flap. The coach was photographed recently wearing a shirt with the National Football Foundation slogan “Football Matters” emblazoned on it. Some thought it was a subtle shot at the Black Lives Matter movement. Swinney stated that’s not even remotely the case.

“Any insinuation that I was trying to mock the Black Lives movement, the Black Lives Matter movement, it’s just an attack on my character. Just an attack on my character. And really sad,” Dabo Swinney stated.

Clemson also posted some of Swinney’s words to go along with the video: