Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The fine folks at the Walter Camp Foundation have given us yet another sign that the 2020 regular season is not far from kicking off. Hopefully.

Thursday afternoon was the release of the Walter Camp Preseason All-American team. The 2020 season will mark the 131st edition of the Walter Camp squad, making it the oldest honor in college football. This year, a total of 50 players from 33 different schools are represented. Some of those are quite familiar to the Camp folks.

From the organization’s release:

Fourteen players who earned Walter Camp All-American recognition in 2019 are on the 2020 preseason list. Leading the First Team offensive unit is junior running back Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State), who returns to the Cowboys after rushing for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019. Ja’Marr Chase (LSU) is a preseason All-America wide receiver after recording 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns for the national champion Tigers. On the offensive line, left tackle Penei Sewell (Oregon) is a preseason honoree after earning First Team accolades a year ago. On defense, four players who earned Walter Camp Second Team All-America honors in 2019 are on the 2020 preseason list. Linebackers Micah Parson (Penn State) and Hamilcar Rashed (Oregon State) are joined by defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman (Pittsburgh) and defensive back Derek Stingley (LSU). Punter Max Duffy (Kentucky), a first team All-America selection a year ago, is on the 2020 preseason list along with placekicker Keith Duncan (Iowa), who earned Second Team honors in 2019.

Conference-wise, four leagues saw five of its players accorded first-team Walter Camp honors: ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC. The Sun Belt Conference was the only Group of Five league represented — and the SBC had two first-teamers.

Combining first and second teams, the SEC led the way with 12 selections. The Big Ten (11) and ACC (10) were the only other conferences in double digits.

Clemson, LSU and Oregon were the only schools with more than one more player on the first team.

For the entire Walter Camp All-American team, click HERE.