Walter Camp
SEC, Big Ten pace Walter Camp preseason All-America team

By John TaylorJun 11, 2020, 2:04 PM EDT
The fine folks at the Walter Camp Foundation have given us yet another sign that the 2020 regular season is not far from kicking off.  Hopefully.

Thursday afternoon was the release of the Walter Camp Preseason All-American team.  The 2020 season will mark the 131st edition of the Walter Camp squad, making it the oldest honor in college football.  This year, a total of 50 players from 33 different schools are represented.  Some of those are quite familiar to the Camp folks.

From the organization’s release:

Fourteen players who earned Walter Camp All-American recognition in 2019 are on the 2020 preseason list. Leading the First Team offensive unit is junior running back Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State), who returns to the Cowboys after rushing for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019. Ja’Marr Chase (LSU) is a preseason All-America wide receiver after recording 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns for the national champion Tigers. On the offensive line, left tackle Penei Sewell (Oregon) is a preseason honoree after earning First Team accolades a year ago.

On defense, four players who earned Walter Camp Second Team All-America honors in 2019 are on the 2020 preseason list. Linebackers Micah Parson (Penn State) and Hamilcar Rashed (Oregon State) are joined by defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman (Pittsburgh) and defensive back Derek Stingley (LSU).

Punter Max Duffy (Kentucky), a first team All-America selection a year ago, is on the 2020 preseason list along with placekicker Keith Duncan (Iowa), who earned Second Team honors in 2019.

Conference-wise, four leagues saw five of its players accorded first-team Walter Camp honors: ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.  The Sun Belt Conference was the only Group of Five league represented — and the SBC had two first-teamers.

Combining first and second teams, the SEC led the way with 12 selections.  The Big Ten (11) and ACC (10) were the only other conferences in double digits.

Clemson, LSU and Oregon were the only schools with more than one more player on the first team.

For the entire Walter Camp All-American team, click HERE.

Bowling Green QB Grant Loy tweets his move to Auburn

Auburn football
By John TaylorJun 11, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT
If unquestioned starter Bo Nix were to go down, Auburn has unofficially added an experienced signal-caller to its football roster.

Earlier this offseason, Grant Loy opted to enter the NCAA transfer database.  The quarterback Wednesday took the next step in leaving Bowling Green by committing to the Auburn football team.

The fifth-year senior will be headed to The Plains as a graduate transfer. 2020 will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Loy made the announcement on his personal Twitter account.

“Beyond excited to announce that I have received an offer and committed to Auburn University for my final year of college ball,” Loy wrote. “Let’s get to work.”

“Every single time I talked to [offensive analyst Will Bryant] it was the same – very comfortable and always exciting (talk) about football,” Loy told 247Sports.com. “When I got a chance to talk to (offensive coordinator) Chad Morris and head coach [Gus] Malzahn, it was the same feeling. You hear all the time about having that ‘gut feeling’ and during this pandemic and quarantine, after my official visit got canceled, that’s literally all I had to go on.”

Loy came to BGSU as a no-star 2016 prospect out of Ohio.  The New Washington product took a redshirt as a true freshman.

The next three seasons, Loy played in 29 games.  He started eight of those appearances for the Falcons, with seven coming during the 2019 season.

This past season, Loy completed 115 of his 204 pass attempts for 1,137 yards, six touchdowns and 11 interceptions.  He was also third on the Falcons with 427 yards rushing and tied for the team lead with four rushing touchdowns.

Loy will finish his time at the MAC school completing just over 56 percent of his passes for 1,478 yards, eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions.  He ran for another 642 yards and six scores on the ground.

Auburn also added FCS transfer quarterback Caylin Newton this offseason.  There has been talk, though, that the brother of Cam Newton could switch positions.

Middle Tennessee mourns death of former Blue Raider DE Alexandro Antoine

Middle Tennessee football
By John TaylorJun 11, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT
Sadly, Middle Tennessee is the latest football team to mourn the loss of a former player far too soon.

Wednesday, the Middle Tennessee football program tweeted on its official Twitter account that “[w]e are saddened to hear about the loss of former Blue Raider Alexandro Antoine.” Antoine was just 27 years old.

It’s unclear at this point exactly when or how Antoine, who played for the Blue Raiders from 2011-15, passed away.

Antoine was a two-star member of the Middle Tennessee football Class of 2011.  The Antioch, Tenn., native was the No. 41 player regardless of position in the Volunteer State.  He took a redshirt as a true freshman.

In the 2013 and 2014 seasons, Antoine was essentially a starting defensive end for the Conference USA school.  In that span, Antoine started 19 of the 22 games in which he played.  All told, Antoine played in 46 games during his time in Murfreesboro.

Antoine finished his time at the school with 70 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss and 2½ sacks.

Antoine saw his time at MTSU end early as he did accompany the team to its 2015 bowl game because of unspecified violations of team rules.  Following the end of his collegiate playing career, Antoine ran into a legal issue in his college hometown as well.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by Antoine’s passing.

Texas DB B.J. Foster suffered fractured hand… by punching the bumper of his own vehicle

Texas football
By John TaylorJun 11, 2020, 1:44 PM EDT
Don’t worry, Mr. Texas Longhorn football player.  Been there, done that myself.  Probably around the time I was your age as well.

Thursday, along with addressing the COVID-19 news that was released Wednesday night, Tom Herman also addressed the status of a handful of his players.  The most interesting note related to B.J. Foster.  According to the Texas head football coach, Foster suffered a broken bone in his hand.  And how did the defensive back break it?  By punching the bumper of his own vehicle.

Per Herman, Foster became angry when he found someone had damaged his car and didn’t leave a note.  So, he took it out on the vehicle.

“We had a long conversation on that,” Herman said according to the Austin American-Statesman. “Every time in my 45 years on the planet when a player gets in a fight with an inanimate object, usually the inanimate object wins.”

Foster was already recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

According to Herman, Foster will be fitted for a cast.  It won’t, though, preclude him from participating in workouts this summer, Herman stated.

Foster was a five-star member of the Texas football Class of 2018.  The Angleton, Tex. product was rated as the No. 3 safety in the country.  He was also the No. 2 player regardless of position in the Longhorn State.  Only fellow safety Caden Stearns was rated higher than Foster in that year’s class for UT.

His first two years in Austin, Foster started 14 of the 22 games in which he played.  He started eight of nine last season, with the only games missed due to injury.

Report: Three more Alabama football players test positive for COVID-19

Alabama football
By John TaylorJun 11, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
The Alabama football program has been hit by the virus.  Again.  Reportedly.

After being allowed to by the SEC, Alabama football players began returning for voluntary on-campus workouts the Monday before last.  A few days later, it was reported that at least five Crimson Tide football players had tested positive for COVID-19.

Thursday, it’s now being reported that another three Alabama football players have tested positive for COVID-19.  Per the report, “[t]he three players who tested positive were asymptomatic and it was part of the 2nd round of tests conducted on the players.”

As of yet, neither the program nor the university has commented on the development.  But, when they do, it’ll likely be something similar to the statement put out after the initial report:

The health and safety of our student-athletes is a top priority. Resources and protocols are in place to ensure they receive the best medical care when returning to campus. Due to privacy laws we cannot share information specific to the health of our student-athletes.

Obviously, no names have been made public.  One report, though, had the positions for the initial positives as “a lineman, a couple of skill players and one quarterback.”

The first five who tested positive were all asymptomatic.  They have all since been isolated from the rest of the team.