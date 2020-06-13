Wagner football is mourning the loss of a current member of its FCS team.
According to nj.com, three people died in a fiery crash in Newark late Tuesday night on their way home from a large “pop-up party.” Wednesday, Wagner confirmed that one of those victims was Seahawks football player Nashawn Brooks. Brooks succumbed to his injuries at a Newark hospital shortly before noon Wednesday.
The young man was just 20 years old.
Two other women sustained injuries in the single-car crash. The driver of the Cadillac CTS, a 19-year-old female, suffered life-threatening injuries.
Brooks was a true freshman on the Wagner football team last season. The Irvington, NJ, native played linebacker for the Seahawks. He would’ve been a sophomore this season.
“We are shocked to hear of Nashawn’s sudden passing,” Wagner head football coach Tom Masella said in a statement. “There are no words that can express the pain we feel for his family. His passion for his teammates and our program will be missed dearly. His loved ones are in our prayers during this difficult time.”
“Our Wagner College athletics family is devastated by the loss of Nashawn Brooks,” said athletic director Walt Hameline. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and teammates.”
Funeral arrangements are still pending.
Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those affected by Brooks’ way-too-soon passing.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Members of the Clemson University football team led hundreds of demonstrators on the school’s campus Saturday as they marched for equality and against police brutality toward African Americans.
The demonstration included a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time prosecutors say George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was pinned to the ground under a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee before he died last month.
“This is a historic time, and a challenging time,” head football coach Dabo Swinney told the crowd during a speech. “But as I tell my team all the time, challenge is what creates change. … Black lives more than matter — Black lives significantly matter and equally matter. For far too long that has not been the case for the Black community.”
The protest was organized by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, linebacker Mike Jones Jr., wide receiver Cornell Powell and running back Darien Rencher, according to news outlets.
The march came a day after Clemson trustees voted to rename its honors college, stripping from the program the name of former vice president and slavery proponent John C. Calhoun.
Calhoun, who was born in South Carolina, declared slavery a “positive good” on the U.S. Senate floor in 1837.
Prior to the administrators’ vote, an online petition by students calling for the name to be changed drew more than 20,000 signatures. Clemson football alumni and onetime Houston Texans teammates DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson voiced support for the petition on social media.
Cornel Jones‘ time with the Florida State football program didn’t last long. At all.
Back in January of this year, Jones opted to transfer from Purdue to the Florida football program. The linebacker initially came to Tuscaloosa as a walk-on.
However, it is now being reported that Jones has been removed from the Florida State football team, effective immediately. No reason for the abrupt move was given. While FSU hasn’t commented on the development, the program made it semi-official by removing Jones’ name from the official online roster.
After announcing his transfer to the Seminoles, Jones had participated in FSU’s truncated spring practice. After three of 15 practice sessions, spring football was shut down amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Jones was a two-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Boilermakers. The Miami native appeared in eight games as a true freshman.
As a true sophomore in 2018, Jones started 12 of 13 games in West Lafayette. He led the team in tackles for loss that season with 12½. In 2019, injuries helped limit him to six appearances.
All told, Jones played in 27 games during his time with the Big Ten school.
As a graduate transfer, Jones would’ve been eligible to play immediately for Florida State football in 2020. He has another year of eligibility he can use at another FBS program as well.
I’m not very good at math, and apparently neither is the Kansas football program. Or PR, for that matter.
In early November of 2018, Kansas announced that David Beaty would be fired as head football coach upon the conclusion of that regular season. At the time, athletic director Jeff Long stated that the university would honor the terms of Beaty’s contract, which included a $3 million buyout payable over a six-month period. That never actually happened. And led to a contentious lawsuit. One that involved the school needing to euphemistically find “a dead hooker” in Beaty’s past. Because of minor NCAA violations.
Earlier this month, the university announced that it has reached a settlement with Beaty. For $2.55 million. We wrote at the time that it meant that, “after nearly two years worth of lawyers fees and such are factored in, the university likely ended up… costing itself money they could’ve saved if they had just paid Beaty the money he was contractually owed in the first place.”
So, if my math is correct, the university saved $450,00 by forcing Beaty to get litigious. And how much have they doled out in outside legal services? According to invoices obtained by the Kansas City Star, that number would be $473,730.04. The Star added the proviso “so far.” Which, of course, means that figure could be higher when it’s all said and done.
In a statement a week ago announcing the agreement, KU wrote that, “despite the settlement, the University maintains that the facts and principles behind its position remain intact.” So they have that going for them. Which is nice.
In four seasons as the Jayhawks head coach, Beaty went 6-42 overall and 2-34 in Big 12 play. In mid-November of 2018, Kansas confirmed that former LSU head coach Les Miles would be taking over for Beaty.
One erstwhile member of the Iowa football program is unofficially leaving the Hawkeyes. But, as it turns out, he won’t be leaving the Big Ten.
Last month, it was confirmed that D.J. Johnson had entered the NCAA transfer database. That was the first step in the defensive back leaving the Iowa football program. A step that the player himself wanted to make sure everyone knew had nothing to do with playing time.
“I owe no one an explanation but understand PT was far from the issue,” the redshirt sophomore wrote on Twitter May 20. “I’m a team-first guy wouldn’t leave my team for those type of circumstances.”
A little over three weeks later, Johnson confirmed that he has committed to Purdue. And, he did the deed on Twitter as well.
Johnson was a three-star member of the Iowa football Class of 2018. The Indianapolis native was the No. 5 player regardless of position in the state of Indiana. He was the highest-rated cornerback in that year’s class for the Hawkeyes.
Johnson’s other Power Five offers came from Duke, Illinois, Indiana, LSU, Minnesota, Notre Dame and Syracuse.
It’s highly likely that Johnson will have to sit out the 2020 season. That will leave him with two years of eligibility starting in 2021.
Johnson took a redshirt as a true freshman. In 2019, the defensive back appeared in 11 games. He started one of those contests.
In that action, Johnson was credited with 14 tackles and a pair of pass breakups. He was named Big Ten Conference Co-Freshman of the Week for his play in the win at Iowa State.