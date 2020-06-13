Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wagner football is mourning the loss of a current member of its FCS team.

According to nj.com, three people died in a fiery crash in Newark late Tuesday night on their way home from a large “pop-up party.” Wednesday, Wagner confirmed that one of those victims was Seahawks football player Nashawn Brooks. Brooks succumbed to his injuries at a Newark hospital shortly before noon Wednesday.

The young man was just 20 years old.

Two other women sustained injuries in the single-car crash. The driver of the Cadillac CTS, a 19-year-old female, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Brooks was a true freshman on the Wagner football team last season. The Irvington, NJ, native played linebacker for the Seahawks. He would’ve been a sophomore this season.

“We are shocked to hear of Nashawn’s sudden passing,” Wagner head football coach Tom Masella said in a statement. “There are no words that can express the pain we feel for his family. His passion for his teammates and our program will be missed dearly. His loved ones are in our prayers during this difficult time.”

“Our Wagner College athletics family is devastated by the loss of Nashawn Brooks,” said athletic director Walt Hameline. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and teammates.”

Funeral arrangements are still pending.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those affected by Brooks’ way-too-soon passing.