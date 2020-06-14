Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One USC football player has yet another significant knee injury to overcome. Reportedly.

In 2018, Kyle Ford missed most of his senior season of high school football because of a torn ACL. According to 247Sports.com, the wide receiver recently suffered a second torn ACL. This injury is to the other knee, the website reported. No details as to how Ford sustained the injury was detailed.

Because of the injury, Ford Will Likely be sidelined for the entire 2020 season. As of yet, the USC football program has not addressed the report.

Ford was a four-star member of the USC football Class of 2019. The Orange, Calif., native was rated as the No. 6 receiver in the country. He was also the No. 4 player regardless of position in the Golden State. Ford was the highest-rated signee in the Trojans’ class that year.

Because of the first ACL tear, Ford wasn’t cleared to resume football activities until September of last year. The receiver didn’t make his collegiate debut until the end of October. In four games, Ford caught one pass for 20 yards. That lone catch, though, went for a touchdown.

Because he only played in four games, Ford was able to take a redshirt for his true freshman season.

USC is scheduled to open the 2020 college football season against Alabama. Probably.