‘SEC Nation’ set to see significant personnel shakeup, including Paul Finebaum departing and Jordan Rodgers coming aboard

By John TaylorJun 18, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
A staple of the SEC Network is set to undergo a pretty significant shakeup.  Reportedly.

“SEC Nation” is an SEC Network pregame show in the vein of ESPN’s wildly-popular College GameDay.  Like its corporate cousin, “SEC Nation” originates from a different conference campus every Saturday of the college football season.  Debuting in 2014, three original personalities remain: Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum and Marcus Spears.

Come to the 2020 season, per one report, Tebow will be the lone surviving original.  According to the New York Post, both Finebaum and Spears are leaving the show.  From the Post‘s report:

Finebaum and Spears are leaving SEC Network’s version of “GameDay” on their own accord. Finebaum, who was on the program for six years, will continue on his radio/TV show and his many appearances on ESPN.

Spears is receiving a promotion as he will appear more regularly on the revamped “NFL Live.”

The same source is reporting that “Bachelorette star/college football analyst Jordan Rodgers will be added to the show.” Host Laura Rutledge is expected to remain with the show in the same capacity.  Rutledge joined “SEC Nation” as a reporter in 2016 before moving into her hosting duties the following season.  Joe Tessitore was the original host of the show.

Rodgers, the younger brother of former Cal and current Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, played quarterback at Vanderbilt from 2010-12.  Hec was the starter for the final year and a half of his time with the Commodores.

It’s expected that Rodgers will do his “SEC Nation” duties gameday morning, then pull a Kirk Herbstreit and call a game on the SEC Network that night.

Former Western Michigan football player Jamal Williams, security officer killed in hospital shooting

Rutgers football
By John TaylorJun 18, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
A very tragic situation involving a former Western Michigan football player has played out in Indiana.

According to reports, 22-year-old ex-WMU defensive lineman Jamal Williams was checked into a mental facility at a Muncie, Ind., hospital earlier this month.  Tuesday, Williams was involved in an early-morning struggle with a nurse and, eventually, two security officers that left both Williams and one security officer, 59-year-old Ryan Askew, dead.  Both of the deceased were killed when they were shot by another security officer, 65-year-old Benny Freeman.

The situation began when staff at the hospital called for help when the 6-3, 290-pound Williams, a psychiatric patient, allegedly grabbed a nurse and began “beating [her] pretty badly.” Both Askew and Freeman responded to the call.  What unfolded after was an utter tragedy.

From NBC 5 in Chicago:

[Williams] then grabbed Askew by the neck and placed him in a chokehold. While he was being choked, Askew drifted in and out of consciousness, and according to Lake County Prosecuting Attorney Bernard Carter, the retired officer made a startling request of Freeman.

“One time when he became conscious during this struggle, he directed Benny to shoot him,” Carter said. “The nurse said he was really reluctant, hand on holster, and held for a few beats. He saw that Askew was going unconscious, so he shot twice.”

One of the bullets hit [Williams] in the face, killing him, and another bullet hit Askew in the arm. The bullet then traveled into Askew’s chest.

Both Askew and Freeman are retired from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams began his collegiate career at the College of DuPage, a junior college in Ilinois.  The Chicago native moved on to WMU, where his only nine appearances came in  2019.

“The loss of life is tragic,” Western Michigan head football coach Tim Lester said. “Today is a sad day. Our thoughts are with everybody involved”

Alabama and Ohio State agree to future home-and-home, first-ever for the college football bluebloods

Alabama Ohio State
By John TaylorJun 18, 2020, 2:18 PM EDT
Alabama and Ohio State, on their respective campuses?  Hell.  Yes.  Sign us up.

Thursday afternoon, a pair of college football bluebloods announced that they have reached an agreement on a home-and-home series.  The Crimson Tide will travel to Ohio Stadium on Sept. 18, 2027.  The following season, the Buckeyes will make the trek to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9.

Neither Alabama nor Ohio State has played at each other’s home stadiums.  Obviously, this will serve as the first-ever home-and-home series between the powers.

“The addition of Ohio State to our future non-conference schedule shows the commitment our program and administration has to creating the best possible games for our players and fans,” Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said in a statement. “I have coached a lot of years in the SEC and Big 10 and Bryant-Denny Stadium and Ohio Stadium are two of the very best environments in college football. Non-conference series like Alabama-Ohio State are so important to the health of college football, and we are very pleased that we could get this series completed.”

All four of the previous meetings between Alabama and OSU have come on neutral fields.  The last meeting came in the 2014 College Football Playoff semifinal.  OSU’s win in that matchup propelled it to the national time game and, ultimately, a win over Oregon.

For those curious, Saban would be 75 years old at the time of that first matchup.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl is now a postseason thing, replaces Belk Bowl

Duke's Mayo Bowl
By John TaylorJun 18, 2020, 1:51 PM EDT
Exit Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, enter Duke’s Mayo Bowl?  Yep, 2020 has been quite the year.  And we’re not halfway through it yet.

To the chagrin of many, it was announced last November that the Belk Bowl would cease to exist after the playing of its 2019 game.  Thursday, it was announced that Duke’s Mayonaisse will replace Belk as the title sponsor of the Charlotte postseason game.

Hence, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.  Has a nice drinking-a-PBR-while-getting-my-mullet-trimmed vibe to it, doesn’t it?

As was the case with its predecessor, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl will feature an ACC team versus a team from either the Big Ten or SEC.

“We’re excited about partnering with Duke’s Mayonnaise,” Charlotte Sports Foundation executive director Danny Morrison said in a statement. “Duke’s Mayonnaise is an iconic Southern brand that has been in business for 103 years. Their core is in the mid-South and Southeast, but they’re also a national brand. This will create incredible visibility for them.”

In addition to the bowl game, Duke’s Mayo will also sponsor a regular-season college football game as well.  This year, that matchup will feature Notre Dame and Wake Forest squaring off in the aptly-named Duke’s Mayo Classic.

That game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.  That, of course, will also serve as the home of the bowl game as well.

All I know is, I can’t wait for the winning team to dump a giant bucket of mayo on the winning head coach’s head.  Hey, if they can do it with french fries they can do it with a condiment as well.

Texas confirms 13 football players have tested positive or are presumed positive for COVID-19

Texas football
By John TaylorJun 18, 2020, 12:50 PM EDT
As if Texas football didn’t already have enough on its off-field plate with which to deal.

June 11, Texas brought back 58 of its football players as part of a phased return of athletics to campus. Per protocol, all of the student-athletes were tested for coronavirus.  According to a release from the school two days later, two Texas football players tested positive for COVID-19.  Additionally, a third tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody.  Testing positive for the antibody means that individual likely had the coronavirus previously.

Earlier this week, it was reported that another four players tested positive.  Additionally, the reports stated, in the neighborhood of 15 players were being quarantined.  Thursday afternoon, Texas confirmed that 13 of its football players have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed positive.   All of those individuals are in self-isolation.

On top of that, 10 other Texas football players are in self-quarantine based on contact tracing protocols.  All of those who have been quarantined are asymptomatic.

Finally, UT noted that it has identified a total of four football players who have tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody.

Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council formally approved a six-week preseason model for football that will begin July 13 (for schools that start the season Sept. 5).  At that time, players will be required to participate in “summer access activities” such as weight training, conditioning and film review.  Starting July 24 and running through Aug. 6, players will be required to participate in meetings and walkthroughs.  Aug. 7 will be the start of the standard summer camp.

Texas is scheduled to open the 2020 college football season Sept. 5 vs. USF in Austin.