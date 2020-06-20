college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including revisiting Steve Spurrier’s 2007 comments on the Confederate flag

By John TaylorJun 20, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 20, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Baker Mayfield still doesn’t like Texas football, QB Sam Ehlinger
THE SYNOPSIS: The Red River SHOOTOUT rivalry last longer than one’s playing career.  In Austin and in Norman.

2018

THE HEADLINE: LSU lands commitment from nation’s No. 1 cornerback
THE SYNOPSIS: Derek Stingley Jr. started all 15 games for the Tigers in 2019.  All he did was earn consensus first-team All-American honors.  As a true freshman.

2017

THE HEADLINE: West Virginia confirms ex-Florida QB Will Grier will be eligible for opener vs. Virginia Tech
THE SYNOPSIS: During his two seasons in Morgantown, Grier passed for 7,354 yards and 71 touchdowns.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Charges won’t be filed against Alabama players
THE SYNOPSIS: “It just means more… SEC players not being punished for their actions because they play football.” Non-SEC fans.  Probably.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Steve Spurrier’s 2007 comments on Confederate flag worth revisiting
THE SYNOPSIS: The Ol’ Ball Coach wasn’t one to mince words.  About anything. From 2007:

I realize I’m not supposed to get in the political arena as a football coach, but if anybody were ever to ask me about that damn Confederate flag, I would say we need to get rid of it. I’ve been told not to talk about that. But if anyone were ever to ask me about it, I certainly wish we could get rid of it.

Spurrier’s words were revisited in the wake of the shooting at a historic Charleston, SC, church. A shooting that left nine people, all Black, dead at the hands of a 21-year-old white supremacist.  And, nope, not going to mention his name.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Bob Stoops’ home burglarized early Wednesday morning
THE SYNOPSIS: We’d say no post-2000 national title rings were missing.  But that’d be just mean.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Oddsmakers still high on USC’s 2012 title hopes
THE SYNOPSIS: “High” would be the operative word there as the Trojans went 7-6 that season.

2011

THE HEADLINE: BcS set to meet with DOJ
THE SYNOPSIS: “Excuse me, sir. Seeing as how the VP is such a VIP, shouldn’t we keep the PC on the QT? ‘Cause if it leaks to the VC, he could end up an MIA and then we’d all be put on KP.”

New Mexico’s Willie Hobdy enters transfer portal

New Mexico football
By John TaylorJun 19, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
New Mexico is bringing back some traditional uniforms, but one of its football players won’t be around to wear them.  Reportedly.

According to 247Sports.com, Willie Hobdy has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database.  The defensive back is one of just three New Mexico football players currently listed in Ye Olde Transfer Portal.

Hobdy will be leaving the Lobos as a graduate transfer.  That will give him immediate eligibility at another FBS school in 2020.  If that’s his next move, of course.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Hobdy came to the New Mexico football program from Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.  In 2017-18, the Texas native appeared in 18 career games for the Lobos.  He started on of those contests, that coming in 2017.  Despite that experience, Hobdy didn’t record any statistics this past season at UNM.

During his time in Albuquerque, Hobdy was credited with 19 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Last year, Hobdy was part of the track team at UNM.  He participated in the triple jump in three indoor meets.

UAB adds South Alabama DT transfer Tyree Turner

UAB football
By John TaylorJun 19, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT
After losing a player to it last month, UAB football has picked up an addition from the portal this month.

Tyree Turner entered the NCAA transfer database back in late January.  UAB has now confirmed five months later that the South Alabama defensive tackle has transferred into the Blazers football program.

Turner will be using his sixth season of eligibility at the Conference USA school.  Obviously, Turner will be coming to Birmingham as a graduate transfer.  This Will Likely be his final season of eligibility

“Blessed to be here,” Turner wrote on Twitter. “Loving it!”

Turner was a two-star member of the Class of 2015 for South Alabama.  Injuries caused the Georgia native to miss most of his 2015 and 2019 seasons.  That allowed the lineman to apply and be granted a waiver for a sixth season of eligibility.

In between, Turner was a starting defensive lineman for the Jaguars.  During that stretch, Turner started 27 of the 32 games in which he played.  During his time with the Blazers, Turner was credited with 128 tackles, 21½ tackles for loss, nine sacks, five quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

This past season, Turner earned second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors.

UAB is coming off a 9-5 football campaign in 2019.  The Blazers have played in a bowl game each of the past three seasons, the first time that’s happened in program history.  The 28 wins over that same stretch is easily the best run for the school.  The previous high for a team not coached by Bill Clark is 18 from 1999-2001.

Report: 23 Clemson football players/staffers test positive for COVID-19

Clemson football
By John TaylorJun 19, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT
Clemson has set a bar that no football program wants to hit.

Friday evening, Clemson announced that, of the 315 tests administered to returning Tigers student-athletes and staff, 28 were positive for COVID-19.  The school did not give a sport-by-sport breakdown of the positives.

However, The Athletic is reporting that, of the 28 positives, 23 were football players.  Another report, though, had the breakdown as 21 Clemson football players and two staffers. That latter report made sure to note that staffers didn’t necessarily equate to coaches.

The university stated that most of the positive cases have been asymptomatic.  There have been no hospitalizations as a result of coronavirus.

From the release:

Clemson has notified and isolated each of those individuals who tested positive for a period of at least 10 days. Close known contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. Most of the total cases have been asymptomatic, and none have required hospitalization. As community transmission continues throughout the area, it is advised that individuals monitor for symptoms.

As the State of South Carolina and the Upstate continue to experience community transmission of COVID-19, individuals are advised to continue to practice non-pharmaceutical interventions, including face coverings and social distancing.

Thus far, the Clemson football program has not commented on the reports.

Clemson, of course, isn’t alone in reporting sizable numbers.  Thursday, Texas confirmed that 13 of its football players had tested positive or are presumed positive. Houston, meanwhile, hit the pause button on voluntary workouts after six student-athletes tested positive.

Middle Tennessee losing WR Zack Dobson to transfer portal

Middle Tennessee football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 19, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
Over the past month, Middle Tennessee has been on both sides of the football transfer portal.

In mid-May, the Conference USA school brought in Purdue transfer cornerback Kenneth Major.  A week later, quarterback Randall Johnson took the first step in leaving Middle Tennessee football by entering the NCAA transfer database.

This week, Zack Dobson confirmed that he has joined Johnson in the portal.  The wide receiver made his decision known to the public on Twitter.

“I want to thank all of the coaches at MTSU for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the team,” the receiver wrote. “They have taught me so much about the sport and how to be a great student-athlete.  I also want to thank all of the players at MTSU.  We have built a brotherhood and I am excited to see where each of our journeys take us.

“While I am grateful for my time at Middle Tennessee State University, I know that I have to make decisions that best serve myself and my family.  Thus, my recruitment is now open.  I am excited to see where my next 2 years will take me.”

Dobson will be exiting the Middle Tennessee football program as a graduate transfer.  As noted, he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

The Knoxville native was a three-star member of the Tennessee football Class of 2017.  After redshirting as a true freshman, the 5-8, 164-pound Dobson played in 17 games.  He started seven of those appearances.

During his time with the Blue Raiders, Dobson totaled 413 yards and seven touchdowns on 31 receptions.  He added another 327 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Middle Tennessee State is coming off a 4-8 2019 football campaign.  That was the program’s worst record since going 2-10 in 2011.  MTSU also saw its school-record streak of bowl appearances end at four in a row.