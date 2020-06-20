Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LSU is the latest to feel the personnel sting of the football transfer portal.

First reported by Matt Zenitz of al.com, Eric Monroe has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. An LSU football official has since confirmed that the defensive back is listed in the portal.

Thus far, the player has not addressed his decision to potentially move on from the Tigers. Speaking of which…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

As a graduate transfer — he’ll graduate this summer — Monroe will be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020. If that’s the path he chooses, of course. Regardless of where he lands, this coming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Monroe was a four-star member of the LSU football Class of 2016. The Houston native was the No. 9 recruit regardless of position in the state of Texas. He was also the No. 3 safety in the country.

As a true freshman, Monroe took a redshirt. The next three seasons, the defensive back played in 29 games. Monroe started one of those contests, with that coming in 2017. In LSU’s championship season, Monroe played in a dozen games.

In that action, Monroe was credited with 21 tackles, two passes defensed and a tackle for loss.