If need be, FIU will have an experienced option on its football roster to replace its standout starting quarterback.

In late January, Max Bortenschlager opted to leave Maryland and continue his playing career elsewhere. Tuesday, it was reported that elsewhere will be FIU football. As a graduate transfer, Bortenschlager will be eligible to play immediately for Florida International in 2020.

Bortenschlager was a three-star member of the Class of 2016 for the Terrapins. In 2017, Bortenschlager started eight games for the Terps. All told, he started nine games during his time in College Park.

During that time, Bortenschlager completed 51.5 percent of his 266 passes for 1,522 yards, 11 touchdown and five interceptions. He also carried the ball 84 times for minus-14 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

Bortenschlager was also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection. Because injuries cost him most of the past two seasons, Bortenschlager has already been granted a sixth season of eligibility. That means he can play in 2021 as well.

FIU’s talented starting quarterback, James Morgan, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Bortenschlager will compete with Caleb Lynum, Stone Norton and Kaylan Wiggins for the starting job. Wiggins is the only one of the three to attempt a pass at this level, completed 15 of his 27 attempts for 172 yards. He was also third on the team in rushing with 323 yards on the ground.

FIU is coming off a 6-7 2019 football campaign. Included in that was an upset of Miami in late November 30-24, the Panthers’ first-ever win over the Hurricanes.

And the Panthers’ head coach? Former Hurricanes’ coach Butch Davis.