Ex-Maryland QB Max Bortenschlager is headed to FIU

By John TaylorJun 24, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT
If need be, FIU will have an experienced option on its football roster to replace its standout starting quarterback.

In late January, Max Bortenschlager opted to leave Maryland and continue his playing career elsewhere. Tuesday, it was reported that elsewhere will be FIU football.  As a graduate transfer, Bortenschlager will be eligible to play immediately for Florida International in 2020.

Bortenschlager was a three-star member of the Class of 2016 for the Terrapins.  In 2017, Bortenschlager started eight games for the Terps.  All told, he started nine games during his time in College Park.

During that time, Bortenschlager completed 51.5 percent of his 266 passes for 1,522 yards, 11 touchdown and five interceptions.  He also carried the ball 84 times for minus-14 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

Bortenschlager was also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.  Because injuries cost him most of the past two seasons, Bortenschlager has already been granted a sixth season of eligibility.  That means he can play in 2021 as well.

FIU’s talented starting quarterback, James Morgan, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.  Bortenschlager will compete with Caleb Lynum, Stone Norton and Kaylan Wiggins for the starting job.  Wiggins is the only one of the three to attempt a pass at this level, completed 15 of his 27 attempts for 172 yards.  He was also third on the team in rushing with 323 yards on the ground.

FIU is coming off a 6-7 2019 football campaign.  Included in that was an upset of Miami in late November 30-24, the Panthers’ first-ever win over the Hurricanes.

And the Panthers’ head coach? Former Hurricanes’ coach Butch Davis.

Missouri confirms addition of standout Div. II WR Keke Chism

By John TaylorJun 24, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT
Missouri has officially benefitted from a lower-level football transfer.

Over the weekendKeke Chism announced that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career for Missouri football. Tuesday, the Tigers via their Twitter machine confirmed Chism’s addition to Eli Drinkwitz‘s roster.

The wide receiver will be eligible to play immediately for the Tigers in 2020.

Chism will be coming to the Missouri football team as a graduate transfer from Angelo State.  The Rams are a Div. II program in Texas.

Chism was ASU’s leading receiver the past two seasons.  He was also named to the program’s All-Decade Team.

He was a first-team selection in the All-Lone Star Conference last year when he caught 60 passes for 878 and six touchdowns, a year after catching 69 passes for 959 and six scores. His 2,221 career receiving yards is sixth all-time at the school.

Chism’s addition continues an offseason of churn in the Mizzou receiving corps.

Coincidentally or not, wide receiver Kam Scott transferred from Missouri into the Houston football program last month.  Conversely, former Virginia Tech and Ball State wide receiver Damon Hazelton Jr. transferred to Mizzou in February. Like Chism, Hazelton will be eligible to play immediately this coming season.

In late November, Barry Odom was fired after four seasons as the Missouri head football coach.  Less than two weeks later, Mizzou pried Drinkwitz away from Appalachian State to take over for Odom.

Ex-Nebraska RB Maurice Washington found ‘safe and sound’ after missing person report filed

By John TaylorJun 24, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT
A scary situation played out Tuesday involving a former member of the Nebraska football program.

Friday, June 19, a missing person report was filed to the Lincoln Police Department regarding Maurice Washington.  According to police, an out-of-state family member reported the 20-year-old former Nebraska football player missing that day.

Tuesday evening, the LPD confirmed that Washington had been found “safe and sound.” No further details were released.

The drama over the past few days was just the latest involving the talented but troubled running back.

Appearing in a Santa Clara County (Calif.) courtroom in April of last year, Washington was arraigned on a pair of charges, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, in connection to a situation whose genesis was nearly two years ago.  In mid-February of 2019, a Santa Clara County judge signed a warrant filed a couple of days earlier that sought the arrest of the then-Nebraska running back for alleged violation of that state’s revenge-porn law. It’s alleged that Washington sent a sexually-explicit 10-second video, recorded two years prior by someone other than Washington, involving a then-15-year-old female and two other boys, neither of whom was Washington, to that same female in early March of 2018. The female has claimed she is being sexually assaulted in the video, which allegedly shows the teenager performing oral sex on one boy while another masturbates.

Washington was facing a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. Washington had dated the alleged victim prior to the video being recorded.

In late July, Washington’s preliminary court appearance was pushed back to the morning of Sept. 3, after Nebraska’s opener.  That appearance had originally been scheduled for mid-June before it too was pushed back.  The September appearance was canceled and rescheduled, as was the one in mid-October.  Yet another rescheduled appearance, scheduled for Dec. 12, was pushed back to Jan. 12.

After some academic uncertainty throughout the offseason, Washington was cleared to join the Cornhuskers football team in early August of 2018. As a true freshman, and despite the off-field cloud hanging over him from the start of the season, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that were both good for third on the team. His 24 receptions were also third-best, while his 221 receiving yards were fourth.

In the midst of his California legal issues, Washington was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia in June of last year.

In the first seven games this past season, which included a pair of half-game suspensions unrelated to the California court case, Washington ran for 298 yards and a touchdown on 50 carries. He also had 12 catches for another 162 yards and two more touchdowns.

Those would be the only stats he would record on the season as, on Oct. 21, Scott Frost announced Washington was not a part of the Cornhuskers’ plans “in the immediate future.” A couple of days later, though, the head coach left the door open for Washington’s return.  In early January of this year, however, Washington was dismissed from the Nebraska football team.

In early March, Washington please no contest to violating California revenge-porn law.  He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and, after backdating the start of that sentence, was released March 20.

North Texas gets commitment from Purdue transfer Jordan Rucker

By John TaylorJun 24, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
North Texas is seeing a native son come back home to its football team.

Back in May, Jordan Rucker announced on Twitter that he took the first step in leaving Purdue by entering the NCAA transfer database.  A little over a month later, the defensive back took to the same social media service to announce his commitment to North Texas football.

Rucker played his high school football in the city of Denton, home of the Mean Green.

“It’s been a long process but I am more than happy to say I will be transferring back home balling for North Texas!!” Rucker wrote. “IM COMING HOME.”

Rucker was a three-star member of the Purdue football Class of 2018.  The Texas native took a redshirt as a true freshman.  This past season, he appeared in five games as a reserve.  He didn’t record any statistics in that limited action.

Rucker will have to sit out the 2020 season as he’s moving on to another FBS school.  After that, the cornerback will have two years of eligibility at his disposal.

North Texas is coming off a 4-8 2019 football campaign.  It was the program’s worst since a one-win 2015 season.  Following the end of the regular season, head coach Seth Littrell fired his coordinators on both sides of the ball.

Third Liberty football player enters transfer portal this week

By John TaylorJun 24, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
It’s not been a good week personnel-wise for the Liberty football team.

Monday morning, a pair of Liberty football players, cornerbacks Kei’Trel Clark (pictured) and Tayvion Land, announced on Twitter that they have both entered the NCAA transfer database.  And the reason?  Land cited “racial insensitivity” as the basis for his decision.  Clark, meanwhile, mentioned “cultural incompetence.”

As it turns out, that same night, another Liberty football player, Waylen Cozad, confirmed that he too is entering the NCAA transfer database.  The senior linebacker, who is white, cited neither “racial insensitivity” nor “cultural incompetence” in making the move.

“Officially entered the transfer portal,” Cozad wrote on Twitter. “Ready for a new opportunity.”

The moves came a couple of weeks after Liberty president Jerry Falwell Jr. kicked up a firestorm with a tweet that referenced Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal.  Falwell later deleted the tweet and apologized.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

A junior college transfer, Cozad played in 11 games his first season with the Liberty football team in 2019.  The Auburn, California, native was credited with 25 tackles, one quarterback hit and a half-tackle for loss.