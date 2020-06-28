Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Grant McKinniss may have left Kentucky but, thanks to an offer from Mizzou, he won’t be leaving the SEC East to continue his football career.

It was reported earlier this month that McKinniss was taking the first step in leaving the Wildcats by entering the transfer database. Friday, the kicker and/or punter announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Mizzou football program.

McKinniss will be coming to Columbia as a graduate transfer.

“The memories I have made with my teammates and coaches over the past four years are something that I will cherish forever,” McKinniss wrote. “I am grateful for the opportunities that the University of Kentucky has given me. I wish them the best moving forward.

“With that being said, I am excited to announce that I will be playing my final year of football at the University of Missouri. I am looking forward to this next chapter and what the future holds.”

McKinniss was a three-star member of the Kentucky football Class of 2016. The Ohio native was rated as the No. 7 punter in the country. As a true freshman, McKinniss averaged 39.2 yards per punt. That number was third among freshmen in the SEC.

After taking a redshirt in 2017, McKinniss served as the kickoff specialist for the Wildcats the past two seasons.