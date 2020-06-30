The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 30, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Starting Wazzu safety Jalen Thompson headed to NFL Supplemental Draft after NCAA violation

THE SYNOPSIS: The violation? An over-the-counter supplement purchased from a nutrition store. The defensive back was selected in the fifth round of the supplemental draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Virginia cornerback Chuck Davis wins $100,000 lottery prize

THE SYNOPSIS: We know what you’re thinking. And, no, NCAA rules were not violated. Nor was The Association entitled to a cut.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Heisman Trophy odds see change at the top

THE SYNOPSIS: The best odds? LSU running back Leonard Fournette at 9/2. The odds of the eventual winner? Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson Wasn’t even listed. And as for Fournette? He didn’t finish in the Top 10 of the voting.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Randy Edsall lands three-year extension from Terps

THE SYNOPSIS: Four months later, Edsall was fired after starting the 2015 season 2-4. For his trouble, the current UConn head coach was paid a buyout in excess of $3 million.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Report: UCLA coach shamed Diddy’s son over courtside seats

THE SYNOPSIS: The summer of Diddy and more kettlebell continued.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Steve Spurrier: There’s more to life than winning SEC championship

THE SYNOPSIS: That was the South Carolina Ol’ Ball Coach. The Florida Head Ball Coach won six SEC championships with the Gators.

2009

THE HEADLINE: 13-Year-Old Commits To Volunteers

THE SYNOPSIS: Evan Berry, the brother of Tennessee great Eric Berry, stuck to that verbal and signed with the Volunteers in 2014 as a four-star prospect. Berry’s 34.3 yards per kick return is the best in NCAA history. His four return touchdowns are tied for their most-ever in the SEC. In 2015, he earned consensus All-American honors.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Army Adds 57 New Players to Roster

THE SYNOPSIS: USA! USA! USA!