College football
Getty Images

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including South Carolina Steve Spurrier proclaiming there’s more to life than winning SEC championships

By John TaylorJun 30, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 30, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Starting Wazzu safety Jalen Thompson headed to NFL Supplemental Draft after NCAA violation
THE SYNOPSIS: The violation?  An over-the-counter supplement purchased from a nutrition store.  The defensive back was selected in the fifth round of the supplemental draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Virginia cornerback Chuck Davis wins $100,000 lottery prize
THE SYNOPSIS: We know what you’re thinking.  And, no, NCAA rules were not violated. Nor was The Association entitled to a cut.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Heisman Trophy odds see change at the top
THE SYNOPSIS: The best odds?  LSU running back Leonard Fournette at 9/2. The odds of the eventual winner?  Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson Wasn’t even listed.  And as for Fournette?  He didn’t finish in the Top 10 of the voting.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Randy Edsall lands three-year extension from Terps
THE SYNOPSIS: Four months later, Edsall was fired after starting the 2015 season 2-4. For his trouble, the current UConn head coach was paid a buyout in excess of $3 million.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Report: UCLA coach shamed Diddy’s son over courtside seats
THE SYNOPSIS: The summer of Diddy and more kettlebell continued.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Steve Spurrier: There’s more to life than winning SEC championship
THE SYNOPSIS: That was the South Carolina Ol’ Ball Coach.  The Florida Head Ball Coach won six SEC championships with the Gators.

2009

THE HEADLINE: 13-Year-Old Commits To Volunteers
THE SYNOPSIS: Evan Berry, the brother of Tennessee great Eric Berry, stuck to that verbal and signed with the Volunteers in 2014 as a four-star prospect. Berry’s 34.3 yards per kick return is the best in NCAA history. His four return touchdowns are tied for their most-ever in the SEC.  In 2015, he earned consensus All-American honors.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Army Adds 57 New Players to Roster
THE SYNOPSIS: USA! USA! USA!

Four-star 2021 corner who decommitted from Ohio State commits to Alabama

Alabama football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 30, 2020, 9:23 AM EDT
Leave a comment

After a slow start, Alabama continues to make inroads on the football recruiting trail.

In March of this year, Devonta Smith committed to Ohio State.  Late last week, however, the Ohio defensive back decommitted from the Buckeyes.  Monday, though, Smith confirmed that he has committed to Alabama football.  He made the announcement on his personal Instagram account.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Blessed Because I’m Destined Gps Done Found A Better Way…💨❤️🐘 #committed #rolltide #bamafactor

A post shared by DeVonta Smith 4⭐️CB (@bright.future.5) on Jun 29, 2020 at 3:59pm PDT

247Sports.com has Smith rated as a four-star 2021 prospect.  However, he dips to a three-star on that same recruiting website’s composite rankings.  On that composite, Smith is rated as the No. 12 player regardless of position in the Buckeye State.

Coincidentally, Alabama and Ohio State last week announced the first-ever football home-and-home series between the two collegiate bluebloods.

As alluded to in the lede, the Smith commitment continues an uptick in recruiting success for the Crimson Tide.

Roughly six weeks ago, Alabama held the No. 54 class in the country for the 2021 cycle.  Right behind Rice.  And just ahead of UTSA.  Now? The Tide sits at No. 19 nationally.  They’ve also moved past Auburn (No. 25 overall) and Missouri (No. 21) in the SEC.  UA still, though, sits behind  Tennessee (No. 3), Florida (No. 8), LSU (No. 9) and Georgia (No. 17).

Here’s to guessing, though, that the Tide is not finished on the recruiting trail.  Far from it, in fact.

There’s history behind such confidence, of course.  Just once since Nick Saban took over has Alabama finished outside the Top Five in recruiting.  That was the 2007 class, signed in February of that year.  One month after Saban was hired.

Troy, UMass schedule future home-and-home series

Troy football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 29, 2020, 11:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Troy is apparently challenging UAB for football scheduling supremacy this offseason.

Troy and UAB announced a future home-and-home football series in early May.  Then another earlier this month.  In between, future games versus Missouri (HERE), Iowa (HERE) and Army (HERE) were added as well.

Late last week, Troy was at it again as the football program confirmed yet another home-and-home, this one with UMass.  The Trojans will travel to Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Hadley, Mass., on Sept. 11, 2027.  Then, the Minutemen make the trek to Veterans Memorial Stadium on Sept. 14, 2030.

As the school noted in its release, Troy and UMass are concluding its current home-and-home series this season when the Trojans travel to the Minutemen on Sept. 12. Troy whipped UMass, 52-31, in 2016 in the first meeting between the two schools.

After winning 10-plus games in three straight seasons from 2016-18, Troy tumbled to a 5-7 record in 2019.  That was the Trojans’ first season under Chip Lindsey.  Lindsey replaced Neal Brown, who left to take the head job at West Virginia.

UMass, meanwhile, is coming off a 1-11 season in the first year under Walt Bell.  Since moving up to the FBS ranks for the 2012 season, the football independent has yet to finish with a record of .500 or better.  In fact, their best seasons were a 4-8 record in both 2017 and 2018.

FAU plucks another linebacker transfer from a lower level of the sport

FAU football
Stetson athletics
By John TaylorJun 29, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In looking to shore up its depleted linebacking corps, FAU has turned to the lower level of the football transfer portal.

This past week, Hosea Barnwell, the Owls’ leading returning tackler, entered the NCAA transfer database.  Also, as noted by the Sun-Sentinel, senior linebacker Akileis Leroy is not currently listed on FAU’s online 2020 roster.

Conversely, FAU added a starting linebacker in the middle of last month from a shuttered Div. II program. Over the weekend, Antonio Andrews committed to the Owls as well.  The transfer made the commitment via Twitter.

The linebacker will come to FAU from Football Championship Subdivision member Stetson.  A graduate transfer, this will serve as his last season at the collegiate level.

This past season, Andrews led the Hatters with 3½ sacks and eight quarterback hits, while his 5½ tackles for loss were fifth.  He was also credited with 34 total tackles and a fumble recovery.

During his time at Stetson, the 6-3, 248-pound Andrews appeared in 25 games.

FAU is coming off a 2019 football campaign in which the Owls tied a school record with 11 wins.  Included in that was a first-ever win in the Conference USA championship game.  And the program’s fourth straight win in a bowl game, a streak that stretches back to 2007.

Almost immediately after the win in the Boca Raton BowlLane Kiffin left to take over as the head coach at Ole Miss.  Kiffin was replaced shortly thereafter by former Florida State and Oregon head coach Willie Taggart.

Jim Harbaugh to take 10% pay cut at Michigan starting Aug. 1

Michigan football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 29, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT
1 Comment

Go ahead and add the Michigan football coach taking one for the team.  Or school, as the case may be.

In April, it was reported that U-M athletic director Warde Manuel would be taking a five-percent pay cut. Monday, the school confirmed that Manuel will actually be taking a 10-percent cut in pay. Additionally, other senior-level administrators and many head coaches at Michigan, including football coach Jim Harbaugh, will be taking a 10-percent reduction in pay starting Aug. 1 of this year through the end of Fiscal Year 2021.  Men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard will take the same reduction as well.

According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Harbaugh’s $7.5 million in compensation was third nationally.  The reduction will cost Harbaugh somewhere in the neighborhood of $700,000.

Further reductions are in the offing as well.

Full-time staff members earning between $50,000-$100,000 will have salaries reduced by five percent, and employees earning between $100,001-$150,000 will have wages reduced by 7.5 percent during the same period. Staff earning less than $50,000 will not see any reduction in pay.

The reduction in expenses is part of a plan to work through an estimated $26 million in lost revenue.

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20% pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.