A Utah football assistant coach’s actions from years ago proved costly. But, to the surprise of some, didn’t cost him his job.

Early last month, Utah announced that defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley has been suspended by the football program, effective immediately. According to athletic director Mark Harlan, a 2013 text message that contained racist language triggered the suspension. While Scalley acknowledged using the slur, Harlan stated that a review of the situation was being conducted.

Nearly a month later, Utah announced Wednesday that Scalley will continue on as coordinator. However, he will be sanctioned.

In December of last year, Scalley agreed to a new contract that pushed his salary from $525,000 to $1.1 million. On top of that, he verbally agreed to be the head coach-in-waiting for the Utes. As part of his sanctions in connection to the racist language, his salary will revert back to the 2018 compensation of $525,000. Scalley will also be working on a one-year deal. Additionally, Harlan has rescinded the verbal offer to Scalley to be the head coach-in-waiting.

The school noted that “$100,000 previously directed to Coach Scalley’s compensation will be redirected to enhance programming and staffing support to the Athletic Department’s U.T.A.H. Group (United Together Against Hate), a student-athlete forum launched in early 2019.”

“We recognize the magnitude of this decision and the incredibly complex nature of these issues,” Harlan stated. “We are grateful to all who participated in the review and who provided thoughtful and important information to evaluate. We thank you for your patience during this process.”

Scalley has spent the past 12 seasons (2008-19) as part of the on-field Utah football coaching staff. The two years prior to that, he was a Utah football staffer. On top of that, also played his college football for the Utes from 2001-04. The only season he hasn’t been a part of the Utes program since 2001 as either a player, staffer or coach was in 2005.