Hawaii has joined a growing list of schools on the football scheduling front in a club in which none want membership.
It was confirmed earlier this month that Western Michigan’s Sept. 4 game against Colgate had been canceled. Ditto Navy’s Week 2 tilt with Lafayette College. Both of those FCS schools are members of the Patriot League.
Hawaii, meanwhile, was scheduled to play Fordham Sept. 12 in Honolulu. The keyword there is “was” as Fordham confirmed that its game against the Mountain West Conference school has been canceled. As are Colgate and Lafayette College, Fordham is a member of the Patriot League.
The reasoning behind the spate of cancellations? The Patriot League mandated late last month that all of its member schools are not permitted to travel by air or stay overnight in another locale. As the distance between the Bronx and Honolulu is nearly 5,000 miles — and a bus trip isn’t possible — it was a foregone conclusion that the Hawaii football game with Fordham would be nixed.
The Rainbow Warriors are currently looking to find a new opponent for that date.
It should be noted that Syracuse is also supposed to open its home schedule Sept. 19 against Colgate. It’s unclear if that game will be played, although distance certainly isn’t as much of an issue as it was for Western Michigan.
The love-hate relationship between Navy football and the transfer portal continues.
In late March, it was reported that Chelen Garnes had decided to enter the transfer portal. However, the defensive back subsequently pulled his name out of the database in a sign that he would be sticking with the Navy football team. In mid-May, though, Garnes opted to reenter the portal, the Capital Gazette reported. Starting cornerback Michael McMorris, meanwhile, entered the database back in January. Four months later, the Baltimore Sun reported that the defensive back had done a 180 and opted to remain with the Navy football team. Then, in late May, junior strike Tony Brown climbed into Ye Olde Portal.
Late last week, the portal struck the service academy again as Jaison Taylor is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. The safety confirmed the move on Twitter by retweeting reports of his portal entry.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Taylor was a two-star member of the Navy football Class of 2018. Barring an unexpected waiver, the Georgia native would have to sit out the 2020 season if he were to move on to another FBS school. That would then leave the defensive back with two years of eligibility starting in 2021.
During his time with the Midshipmen, Taylor played in three games. All of those appearances came in 2019.
For the second time in a month, Arkansas State has utilized the transfer portal to bolster its football roster.
Early last month, Cincinnati wide receiver Javan Hawes announced that he had committed to the Arkansas State football team. A month later, NC State defensive lineman Kennan Solomon has done the same.
Solomon, who entered the portal in May, made his announcement on the Twitter machine.
“Wow! These last two weeks have been something. I have had so much on my mind. My God is good!” the lineman wrote. “Having lots of coaches start reaching out to me and seeing the love given to me during this change has been [more] than I could ask for. I appreciate it all. …
“I am going to miss being near my family so much. But I’m excited for this new chapter. Red Wolves here I come! Let’s get it!”
Solomon joined the NC State football team in 2018. He came to NCSU from the junior-college level, although he originally signed with East Carolina in 2017. The lineman didn’t appear in any games for the Wolfpack.
As he’s coming to Arkansas State football as a graduate transfer, Solomon will be eligible to play immediately for the Red Wolves in 2020. He’ll also have another season of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.
Arkansas State is coming off its sixth-straight postseason game in six years under Blake Anderson. One of the eight wins ASU had in 2019 was a Camellia Bowl triumph over Florida International.
All told, the Red Wolves haven’t finished with fewer than seven wins since 2010.
Thanks to NC State football, Penn State has some unique company on the recruiting trail. With a bit of a positional twist.
Back in April, a set of two 2021 prospects, cornerback Kalen King and linebacker Kobe King committed to Penn State football. If they follow through, it’s believed that the Kings will be the first set of twins to play for the Nittany Lions.
Fast-forward nearly three months later, and Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough committed to NC State football over the Fourth of July holiday. Like the Kings, the Seabroughs are twin brothers. What sets them apart, though, is that they play the same position — tight end.
“The Day Has Come!! The day for us to announce [where] we will be furthering our education, and athletic careers!!” Cedric wrote on his Twitter account. “But first we would like to give the highest praise to our ‘Lord and Savior’ for blessing us beyond measures over these years!! He has delivered blessings after blessings and we’re nothing but thankful. We would also like to thank all [our] coaches, teachers, Friends, family & distant families for helping us stay on the right track and focused!! Big shout out to our dad for starting us off grinding [an] early age, letting us know nothing in life is gonna be handed to you!!
“But the time has come… me and my twin brother will be verbally committing to NC-STATE UNIVERSITY.”
Both of the Seabrough brothers are three-star 2021 prospects. Cedric (6-4, 220 pounds) is rated as the No. 32 tight end in the country on the 247Sports.com composite, Fredrick (6-4, 215 pounds) the No. 38. The former is also the No. 57 recruit regardless of position in the state of Georgia, the latter the No. 70.
The return to head coach for Mark Hudspeth will be a surprising one-and-done.
Late last week, Austin Peay announced that Hudspeth was stepping down as the head coach of the Governors. Hudspeth was getting ready to enter his second season with the FCS program.
According to the coach, he stepped away for unspecified family reasons. It does, though, appear that the decision to step away from the profession is a temporary one.
“This was not an easy decision, but a very personal one,” Mark Hudspeth said in a statement. “I need to take some time away from the game with Tyla and the kids. I could not be more thankful for my time at Austin Peay and will be a fan forever. I will miss the players and coaches incredibly and will never forget their commitment to each other and this team. I will return to coaching in the future at the right time.”
His lone season at Austin Peay was a historic one. The 11 wins for the Governors were a school record. Hudspeth guided the program to its first-ever appearance in the FCS playoffs. That run to the quarterfinals included a pair of playoff wins.
“First, I want to thank Mark for his work in moving Governors football to new heights,” said athletic director Gerald Harrison. “His dedication to Governors football has laid the foundation for our football program to reach even greater success. We’ll get to work immediately determining our next steps to build on the momentum Mark built.”
Prior to Austin Peat, Hudspeth spent seven seasons (2011-17) as the head coach at Louisiana. His first four seasons, the Ragin’ Cajuns went 9-4 each year. A three-year run of 4-8, 6-7, 5-7 led to his dismissal in December of 2017.