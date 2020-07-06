Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s be more attrition in the quarterback room for LSU football than just Joe Burrow.

In mid-March, Ed Orgeron confirmed that quarterback Peter Parrish has been indefinitely suspended by the Tigers. The only reason given was an unspecified violation of team rules. Four months later, Parrish is no longer listed on the official online LSU football roster.

247Sports.com was the first to notice the deletion.

Parrish’s next move Will Likely be to the NCAA transfer database. Which, of course, means…

Parrish was a four-star member of the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class. The Alabama native was rated as the No. 11 dual-threat quarterback in that year’s class. His true freshman season, Parrish didn’t see the field. That will allow him to enter the 2020 season as a redshirt freshman.

Myles Brennan will continue as the overwhelming favorite to take over for Burrow as the starter under center. Prior to whatever issue led to the suspension and removal from the team, Parrish had been seen as the likely No. 2 option to Brennan. A pair of true freshman early enrollees, TJ Finley and Max Johnson, are also on the roster as well.

Brennan, Finley and Johnson are the only scholarship quarterbacks currently on the LSU football roster.