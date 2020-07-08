Austin Peay is officially moving forward without Mark Hudspeth on the sidelines.

Late last week, Austin Peay announced that Mark Hudspeth was stepping down as the head coach of the Governors. According to the coach, he stepped away for unspecified family reasons. Tuesday, the FCS school announced that Marquase Lovings will take over as the interim head coach. And he will do so for the entire 2020 season.

The Governors’ defensive line coach, Lovings also held the title of associate head coach for the 2019 season.

“I am excited for Marquase, but more importantly I am excited for our student-athletes and our football program,” said athletic director Gerald Harrison. “After meeting with our student-athletes and coaching staff following Mark (Hudspeth)’s resignation it was clear our best chance to bring another championship to Stacheville this year was promoting Marquase.

“Marquase understands and shares my expectations for Austin Peay Football. Along with our outstanding coaching staff and dedicated Governors student-athletes, I am confident we will continue on a positive trajectory. In short, Marquase is the right leader to lead this team.”

Hudspeth’s lone season at Austin Peay was a historic one. The 11 wins for the Governors were a school record. Hudspeth guided the program to its first-ever appearance in the FCS playoffs. That run to the quarterfinals included a pair of playoff wins.

“I am excited to get started and humbled by the opportunity Gerald has given me,” said Lovings. “Really love the fact I get to lead these young men and blessed to have these coaches by my side. We will coach these young men with love and respect but will still be demanding. We want Clarksville and Austin Peay to be proud of this football team both on and off the field.”