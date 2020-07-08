Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

UPDATED 10:05 a.m. ET: The athletic department at the University of Toledo has confirmed the passing of Jahneil Douglas.

“The University and all of Rocket Nation mourn the death of junior football player Jahneil Douglas, who was shot in an incident in Toledo last night.”

(The original post appears below.)

____________

Sadly, tragedy has struck the Toledo football program.

WTOL-TV in Toledo is reporting that one man was shot dead in the city very late Tuesday night. The shooting occurred outside of a Gino’s Pizza and was the culmination of a fight between two individuals.

According to that television station’s sports director, Jordan Strack, Toledo football player Jahneil Douglas was the man killed in the shooting. Thus far, there’s been no comment from the Rockets football program or head coach Jason Candle on the junior defensive lineman’s reported passing.

From the station’s report:

Police say casings were found scattered in the parking lot and at least one car was hit by gunfire. The restaurant has video surveillance near where the shooting happened. There is no word on any arrests as of yet.

Douglas was a two-star member of the Toledo football Class of 2018. The 6-3, 300-pound lineman played his high school football in the city of Toledo. On the 247Sports.com composite, Douglas was rated as the No. 116 player in the state of Ohio regardless of position.

As a true freshman, Douglas appeared in five games. This past season, Douglas played in seven. He was credited with a pair of tackles in those appearances.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by Douglas’ tragic passing.