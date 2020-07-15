Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re a starting running back at the FBS level, there’s a fairly good chance you are part of the Doak Walker Award watch list.

Monday, it was the Bednarik Award kicking off watch list season. Tuesday, the Davey O’Brien Award joined in. A day later, the Doak Walker Award joined the burgeoning list of honors releasing their preseason watch lists.

This award, given annually to the nation’s top running back, features a whopping 76 preseason candidates. Included in that are 2019 finalist Chuba Hubbard of Oklahoma State and 2018 finalist Travis Etienne of Clemson. Last year’s winner was Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor.

Every FBS conference is represented on the list. The Big Ten and Pac-12 lead the way with 10 apiece, followed by the ACC and SEC with nine each. The other Power Five, the Big 12, landed five. Wih seven apiece, the Mountain West and Sun Belt led all Group of Five conferences.

Of the more than six dozen watch listers, 30 of them are seniors. Another 28 are juniors while the other 18 are sophomores.

Below are all 76 running backs who make up this year’s Doak Walker Award preseason watch list.

Drake Anderson (So.), Northwestern

David Bailey (Jr.), Boston College

Max Borghi (Jr.), Washington State

Rakeem Boyd (Sr.), Arkansas

Gary Brightwell (Sr.), Arizona

Kennedy Brooks (Jr.), Oklahoma

Shamari Brooks (Sr.), Tulsa

Christopher Brown, Jr. (Jr.), Cal

Journey Brown (Jr.), Penn State

Spencer Brown (Sr.), UAB

Noah Cain (So.), Penn State

Jamale Carothers (Jr.), Navy

Stephen Carr (Sr.), USC

Michael Carter (Sr.), North Carolina

Andrew Clair (Jr.), Bowling Green

Elijah Collins (So.), Michigan State

James Cook (Jr.), Georgia

Jashaun Corbin (So.), Florida State

ReMahn Davis (So.), Temple

Travis Etienne (Sr.), Clemson

Demetric Felton (Sr.), UCLA

Alex Fontenot (Jr.), Colorado

Kenneth Gainwell (So.), Memphis

Tyler Goodson (So.), Iowa

Eric Gray (So.), Tennessee

Breece Hall (So.), Iowa State

Najee Harris (Sr.), Alabama

Javian Hawkins (So.), Louisville

Justin Henderson (Sr.), Louisiana Tech

Kylin Hill (Sr.), Mississippi State

George Holani (So.), Boise State

Chuba Hubbard (Jr.), Oklahoma State

Caleb Huntley (Sr.), Ball State

Mohamed Ibrahim (Jr.), Minnesota

Keaontay Ingram (Jr.), Texas

Deon Jackson (Sr.), Duke

Jermar Jefferson (Jr.), Oregon State

Josh Johnson (Sr.), ULM

Amare Jones (Jr.), Tulane

Lopini Katoa (Jr.), BYU

Wesley Kennedy III (Sr.), Georgia Southern

JD King (Sr.), Georgia Southern

Brenden Knox (Jr.), Marshall

Bryant Koback (Jr.), Toledo

Kobe Lewis (Jr.), Central Michigan

Vavae Malepeai (Sr.), USC

Kevin Marks (Jr.), Buffalo

Jordan Mason (Jr.), Georgia Tech

Kevin Mensah (Sr.), Connecticut

Dedrick Mills (Sr.), Nebraska

Elijah Mitchell (Sr.), Louisiana-Lafayette

Marcel Murray (Jr.), Arkansas State

Richard Newton (So.), Washington

Jaret Patterson (Jr.), Buffalo

Trey Ragas (Sr.), Louisiana-Lafayette

Miles Reed (Jr.), Hawaii

Ronnie Rivers (Sr.), Fresno State

Larry Rountree III (Sr.), Missouri

Mekhi Sargent (Sr.), Iowa

Stevie Scott III (Jr.), Indiana

B.J. Smith (Sr.), Troy

Isaiah Spiller (So.), Texas A&M

SaRodorick Thompson (So.), Texas Tech

Toa Taua (Jr.), Nevada

Corey Taylor II (Sr.), Tulsa

Xazavian Valladay (Jr.), Wyoming

CJ Verdell (Jr.), Oregon

Quardraiz Wadley (Sr.), UTEP

Gaej Walker (Sr.), Western Kentucky

Kenneth Walker III (So.), Wake Forest

Jaylen Warren (Sr.), Utah State

Nakia Watson (So.), Wisconsin

Zamir White (So.), Georgia

Charles Williams (Sr.), UNLV

Javonte Williams (Jr.), North Carolina

D.J. Williams (So.), Auburn