SEC
Getty Images

SEC guarantees scholarships for student-athletes who opt out of fall sports due to COVID-19 concerns

By John TaylorJul 17, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While expected, the SEC has confirmed that it will not punish a student-athlete who opts out of fall sports due to CIOVID-19 safety concerns.  The only caveat?  They must remaining in good standing with their respective teams.

Below is the Southeastern Conference’s press release on the development:

Southeastern Conference student-athletes who elect to not participate in intercollegiate athletics during the fall 2020 academic semester because of health and/or safety concerns related to COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored by their university and will remain in good standing with their team, the Conference announced Friday.

The action is the result of a unanimous vote of the SEC’s Presidents and Chancellors following a recommendation of the Conference’s Athletics Directors.

“SEC universities are committed to full support of its student-athletes, whether or not a student-athlete decides to participate in sports during these uncertain times,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “SEC student-athletes have frequently expressed their desire to compete, but it is important for student-athletes and their families to know the financial support committed to them by their institutions will not be at risk because of health concerns presented by the current pandemic.”

The SEC will continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19 to determine at a later date if the policy should be extended to the Spring semester of 2021 or beyond.

The SEC is expected to make a decision on fall sports, including football, at the end of July.

Duke DT Elijiah Brown making the trek into the transfer portal

Duke football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 17, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The transfer portal has not been kind to Duke football in 2020.  At all.

Over the past few months, at least five Duke football players (HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE) have entered the NCAA transfer database.  As of this week, that number is now at six as Elijiah Brown is now in the database.  247Sports.com was the first to report the entry.  A Duke football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive tackle is in the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Brown was a three-star member of the Duke football Class of 2018.  The Charlotte product was the No. 37 recruit regardless of position in the state of North Carolina.  He was the highest-rated defensive lineman signed by the Blue Devils that class.

In his two years with the ACC school, though, Brown appeared in just one game.

Alabama beats out LSU, Texas for twin commitments from the nation’s top offensive tackle, center

Alabama football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 17, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Alabama ongoing football recruiting roll continues.  And, this time, they kept it rolling by going into Texas’ backyard.  And pulling in a couple of legacies.

James Brockermeyer and Tommy Brockermeyer are twin brothers.  They are also two of the best offensive linemen in the Class of 2021.  Oh, and they are also the sons of former Texas offensive lineman Blake Brockermeyer, who played for the Longhorns in their nineties.  That connection seemingly gave the upper hand to Tom Herman and crew.

Instead, the twins announced Friday they have both committed to Alabama football.  The linemen chose Alabama over Texas, of course, and reigning national championLSU.

The prospects made the announcements on their personal Twitter accounts.

Tommy Brockermeyer is a five-star 2021 recruit, the third such prospect who has committed to the Crimson Tide this cycle.  The Forest Worth high schooler is the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country, the No. 1 recruit regardless of position in the state of Texas and the No. 5 prospect overall on the 247Sports.com composite.  Thus far, he’s the highest-rated commit for the Tide.

James Brockermeyer, meanwhile, is a four-star commit.  He’s also the No. 1 center in the country.

As alluded to in the lede, the twin commits continue a recruiting surge for Alabama football.  After what could kindly be described a sluggish start.

Roughly two months ago, Alabama held the No. 54 class in the country for the 2021 cycle.  Right behind Rice.  And just ahead of UTSA.  Now? The Tide sits at No. 6 nationally.  In the SEC, they now have the No. 3 class in the conference behind only Tennessee (No. 3) and LSU (No. 4).  With today’s commits, they leapfrogged ninth-ranked Florida.

Here’s to guessing, though, that the Tide is Likely not finished on the recruiting trail.  Far from it, in fact.

There is history behind such confidence, of course.  Just once since Nick Saban took over has Alabama finished outside the Top Five in recruiting.  That was the 2007 class, signed in February of that year.  One month after Saban was hired.

Tennessee starting TE Austin Pope undergoes surgery for herniated disc

Tennessee football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 17, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If/when the 2020 season kicks off, Tennessee football could very well be without a starting piece of its offense.

On Twitter, Austin Pope revealed that it was recently determined that he had suffered another herniated disc in his back. The tight end also confirmed that he underwent surgery to repair the issue Thursday morning.  That marked the second such surgical procedure on his back, although the one two years ago was on a different disc.

Below is Pope’s complete social-media post:

Sometimes life doesn’t always go the way we plan it. I’ve had had times and challenges in my life, so this is nothing new to me. I recently have been dealing with a lot of nerve pain coming from my low back. I went to get an [MRI] Monday morning and the results were not what I expected. Doc told me I herniated yet another disc in my back, this time being at L3L4. I’ve been very down and disappointed because I already had back surgery two years ago for a different disc. I had surgery this morning and am recovering at home right now. I really would appreciate any support in these tough times. I love this game, my teammates, and my coaches and I will do anything to help this program succeed. Prayers would be appreciated. Minor setback for a major comeback.

Pope did not give a timeline for a return.  At least one outlet, though, stated that the player “is expected to miss an extended period of time.”

Pope was a three-star member of the Tennessee football Class of 2016.  The Knoxville native redshirted as a true freshman, then started three of the 20 games in which he played the next two seasons.  In 2019, Pope started 11 games for the Volunteers.

Primarily a blocking tight end, Pope caught four passes for 21 yards this past season.  For his career, he has seven receptions for 85 yards.  51 of those yards came on one catch in a 2018 game against Florida.

Oklahoma State transfer JayVeon Cardwell gets immediate eligibility at UTSA

UTSA football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 17, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

UTSA football will realize an immediate benefit for one of its offseason additions.  Provided there is a 2020 college football season, of course.

Late last year, Jayveon Cardwell opted to leave Oklahoma State and enter the NCAA transfer database.  Later on in the offseason, Cardwell decided to transfer into the UTSA football program. This week, the defensive back confirmed on Twitter that he has been granted immediate eligibility with the Roadrunners.

No reason for the unexpected waiver was given.

“Blessed to say I have been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA!” Cardwell tweeted. “Thankful for @UTSAFTBL and the coaching staff as we start building upon this upcoming season!”

Cardwell was a three-star signee for the Cowboys in 2018.  On the 247Sports.com composite, he was rated as the No. 52 cornerback in the country and the No. 78 recruit regardless of position in the state of Texas.  Other Power Five offers included Colorado, Duke, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.

As a true freshman, Cardwell appeared in one game.  This past season, he played in three. The defensive back didn’t record any stats in any of his appearances.

UTSA is coming off a 4-8 2019 football campaign.  That led to Frank Wilson being fired in December and Jeff Traylor being hired a week later.