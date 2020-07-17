Alabama ongoing football recruiting roll continues. And, this time, they kept it rolling by going into Texas’ backyard. And pulling in a couple of legacies.

James Brockermeyer and Tommy Brockermeyer are twin brothers. They are also two of the best offensive linemen in the Class of 2021. Oh, and they are also the sons of former Texas offensive lineman Blake Brockermeyer, who played for the Longhorns in their nineties. That connection seemingly gave the upper hand to Tom Herman and crew.

Instead, the twins announced Friday they have both committed to Alabama football. The linemen chose Alabama over Texas, of course, and reigning national championLSU.

The prospects made the announcements on their personal Twitter accounts.

Tommy Brockermeyer is a five-star 2021 recruit, the third such prospect who has committed to the Crimson Tide this cycle. The Forest Worth high schooler is the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country, the No. 1 recruit regardless of position in the state of Texas and the No. 5 prospect overall on the 247Sports.com composite. Thus far, he’s the highest-rated commit for the Tide.

James Brockermeyer, meanwhile, is a four-star commit. He’s also the No. 1 center in the country.

As alluded to in the lede, the twin commits continue a recruiting surge for Alabama football. After what could kindly be described a sluggish start.

Roughly two months ago, Alabama held the No. 54 class in the country for the 2021 cycle. Right behind Rice. And just ahead of UTSA. Now? The Tide sits at No. 6 nationally. In the SEC, they now have the No. 3 class in the conference behind only Tennessee (No. 3) and LSU (No. 4). With today’s commits, they leapfrogged ninth-ranked Florida.

Here’s to guessing, though, that the Tide is Likely not finished on the recruiting trail. Far from it, in fact.

There is history behind such confidence, of course. Just once since Nick Saban took over has Alabama finished outside the Top Five in recruiting. That was the 2007 class, signed in February of that year. One month after Saban was hired.