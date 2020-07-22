Maybe one soon-to-be-former Nevada football player will find his third collegiate home to be a charm?

In August of last year, Kaiden Bennett opted to leave Boise State. Not long after, Bennett joined the Nevada football team. Less than a year later, the quarterback is potentially on the move again as 247Sports.com first reported that Bennett has hit the portal a second time.

In a follow-up conversation with NevadaSportsNet.com, Bennett’s father explained his son’s decision to leave the broncos initially. And why he’s moving on from the Wolf Pack.

“The real reason he left Boise is because I was diagnosed with cancer,” Derek Bennett told the website. “When he entered the portal the first time, he didn’t entertain any other school but Nevada and accepted a walk-on position to be here closer to me and his mom. I have had surgery and am cancer free now, so he would like the opportunity to play in an offense that suits his style of play better. One that has designed QB runs and allows him to use mobility.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Bennett was a three-star 2019 signee coming out of high school in California. He didn’t see the field at all this past season.