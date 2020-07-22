Nevada football
Getty Images

Former Boise State QB Kaiden Bennett leaving Nevada, too

By John TaylorJul 22, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Maybe one soon-to-be-former Nevada football player will find his third collegiate home to be a charm?

In August of last year, Kaiden Bennett opted to leave Boise State.  Not long after, Bennett joined the Nevada football team.  Less than a year later, the quarterback is potentially on the move again as 247Sports.com first reported that Bennett has hit the portal a second time.

In a follow-up conversation with NevadaSportsNet.com, Bennett’s father explained his son’s decision to leave the broncos initially.  And why he’s moving on from the Wolf Pack.

“The real reason he left Boise is because I was diagnosed with cancer,” Derek Bennett told the website. “When he entered the portal the first time, he didn’t entertain any other school but Nevada and accepted a walk-on position to be here closer to me and his mom. I have had surgery and am cancer free now, so he would like the opportunity to play in an offense that suits his style of play better. One that has designed QB runs and allows him to use mobility.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Bennett was a three-star 2019 signee coming out of high school in California.  He didn’t see the field at all this past season.

NC State DE who committed to West Virginia instead transfers to Maryland

Maryland football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 22, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For Maryland football, this was a fortuitous turn of events.  For West Virginia?  Not so much.

Way back in January, Joseph Boletepeli took the first step in leaving NC State by entering the NCAA transfer database.  Nearly five full months later, the defensive lineman announced his commitment to West Virginia football.

That was mid-June, though.  A month later, Boletepeli is now listed on the official online roster for Maryland football.  What happened between committing to the Mountaineers in June and signing with the Terrapins in July is unclear.  Although, the tumult surrounding the WVU defensive coordinator could’ve played a role on some level.

It was expected that Boletepeli would have to sit out the 2020 season.  However, it’s believed he will be granted an immediate-eligibility waiver.  Including this season, Boletepeli would then have three years of eligibility to use with the Terps.

A three-star member of the Class of 2018 for NC State football, Boletepeli was rated as the No. 27 player regardless of position in the state of North Carolina.  During his two seasons with the Wolfpack, Boletepeli played in seven games.  Four of those appearances came this past season.

Boletepeli started the first two games of his true freshman campaign.  This past season, Boletepeli was a No. 2 defensive end who ultimately dropped further down on the depth chart.

Interestingly, Boletepeli is the second transfer connected to both the Maryland and West Virginia football programs.  In mid-May, Bryce Brand committed to WVU.  The defensive end had announced in January he intended to transfer from Maryland.

TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe will use sixth season of eligibility somewhere other than USC

USC football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 22, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT
1 Comment

One USC football player is now an erstwhile member of the Pac-12 program.

In March of this year, Daniel Imatorbhebhe was granted a sixth season of eligibility.  According to 247Sports.com, the tight end will use that extra, extra year somewhere else as he has entered the NCAA transfer database.

Imatorbhebhe would offer another FBS program a talented, but oft-injured option at the tight end position.

From our post in January of this year:

In July of last year, USC released its updated media guide for the 2019 season. In it, Daniel Imatorbhebhe was listed as one of the 34 “squadmen lost” for the Trojans as they headed into the new campaign.

No specific reason for the fifth-year senior no longer being listed as part of the football program was given, although he has battled numerous injuries over the past couple of years. Monday, however, 247Sports.com reported that Imatorbhebhe has rejoined the USC Trojans football team. According to the site, Imatorbhebhe is already attending meetings with the rest of his teammates.

Whether the tight end will be permitted to play in 2020, though, technically remains up in the air. From the report:

It remains underdetermined whether Imatorbhebhe has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, but according to bylaw 12.8.1.7.1.4, he is allowed to practice in spring until a decision has been made.

Based on his injury history, Imatorbhebhe should be close to a shoo-in for that sixth season.

Imatorbhebhe was held out of spring practice two years ago for what was described as a nagging hip injury, then missed the entire 2018 season for what was called an upper leg muscle injury. The year before, a hip flexor injury caused him to miss five games.

After beginning his collegiate playing career at Florida, Imatorbhebhe, a three-star 2015 signee, decided to transfer in May of that year and ultimately landed at USC a month later. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.

During his time with the Trojans, the 6-3, 240-pound tight end started nine of the 22 games in which he played, catching 25 passes for 394 yards and four touchdowns.

Toledo announces head coach Jason Candle tests positive for COVID-19

Jason Candle
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 22, 2020, 2:06 PM EDT
5 Comments

It’s been a trying past couple of weeks for Jason Candle and the Toledo football program.

Earlier this month, Rockets defensive lineman Jahneil Douglas was shot and killed in the city.  Now, Wednesday afternoon, Toledo announced that its head football coach has tested positive for COVID-19.  According to the school, Candle was exposed to the virus by an individual outside of the athletic department who also tested positive.  That person was not identified.

Candle will be self-isolating at home for a period of 10 days.  As of now, the coach is not experiencing any symptoms.

It’s believed that Candle is the first FBS head coach to test positive for COVID-19.

“The University of Toledo will work with the Lancaster County Health Department to determine if any further steps are required,” the school stated in its release. “Candle will return to work after meeting the isolation guidelines.”

The 40-year-old Candle is getting set to enter his fifth season at Toledo.  In the first four, the Rockets went 34-19.

“I recently tested positive for COVID-19,” a statement from Jason Candle began. “Fortunately, I have not experienced any symptoms.  I appreciate all the doctors and medical workers who are on the front lines battling the virus.  I look forward to returning to the team after meeting safety guidelines. Go Rockets!”

Toledo is coming off a 6-6 2019 football campaign.  That marked the worst record for the Rockets since going 5-7 in 2009.  UT has won 13 games the past two seasons.  That’s the fewest for the MAC school since eight wins in 2007-08.

Utah RB who signed with BYU in February seeking release to transfer to Utah State

Utah BYU Utah State
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 22, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT
1 Comment

Utah, BYU and Utah State in some type of bizarro transfer ménage à trois?  Bring it on, 2020.  Bring it on.

But first, the seductive backstory.

In late January, Utah’s Devonta’e Henry-Cole officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. In early February, the running back took to his personal Twitter account — “RUN DHC,” which. Is. Awesome. — to announce that he had committed to continuing his collegiate playing career with the BYU Cougars football team.  He even signed with the football independent to cement his move to the other side of the Holy War.

But wait, there’s more.

According to the Deseret News, Henry-Cole is now seeking a release from BYU.  So he can again transfer. This time, to Utah State.  To where his one-time Utes teammate, quarterback Jason Shelley, transferred earlier this month.

And thus continues the Beehive State three-way involving Utah, BYU and Utah State.  And one talented running back.

If the latest move comes to fruition, Henry-Cole would be able to play immediately for the Mountain West Conference school as a graduate transfer. It’ll be his last season of eligibility. Probably.

A three-star 2016 signee, Henry-Cole played in one game as a true freshman. He took a redshirt for the 2018 season because of injury. It’s entirely possible Henry-Cole could petition the NCAA for a sixth season. That, though, hasn’t been determined.

When healthy, Henry-Cole ran for 469 yards and four touchdowns on 90 carries during his time with the Utes. He also caught a touchdown pass among his three receptions.

At this time, Utah State and BYU are scheduled to play Oct. 2 of this season.  In Provo.  So there’s that.