Count the Manning Award among the latest to release its preseason grouping of players to watch this season. Provided there is a season, of course.
Thursday, the Manning Award, named in honor of the quarterbacking Mannings — Archie, Peyton and Eli — and sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced its 30-player preseason watch list. The Manning, incidentally, goes to the nation’s top quarterback and is the only major trophy to take into account postseason performance.
Five of last year’s Manning Award finalists are included on this year’s watch list: Justin Fields (Ohio State), Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), Tanner Morgan (Minnesota), Kyle Trask (Florida) and Brady White (Memphis).
From the award’s release:
This year’s Watch List includes players from all 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences. The AAC, Big 12 and Big Ten lead the way with four selections, while the ACC, C-USA, the Pac-12 and the SEC each have three selections. There are 13 seniors on the list while the junior class is represented by 11 quarterbacks and the sophomore class has six.
Also included in the list is Trey Lance of FCS North Dakota State.
“It sure has been a unique offseason, but we’re still looking forward to the prospect of seeing a great group of quarterbacks compete this year,” Archie Manning said in a statement. “Our Watch List is once again an exceptional group of candidates, but every year is a new year and we’ll be watching closely to add the best newcomers to the list after we get things rolling. I’d also like to thank the Allstate Sugar Bowl for sponsoring this award; it means a lot to the entire Manning family that they include our name in recognizing the best quarterbacks in the country.”
Last year’s winner of the award was LSU’s Joe Burrow.
Below is the complete preseason watch list for this year’s Manning Award.