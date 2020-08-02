Texas Tech football
Getty Images

Texas Tech defensive lineman who declared for the 2020 NFL Draft in January has reportedly transferred to an FCS school

By John TaylorAug 2, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The odd journey one erstwhile Texas Tech football player has taken this offseason has seen another twist.

On Twitter in January, Houston Miller announced on that he would be foregoing his remaining eligibility with the Texas Tech football team and making himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft.  It was already shown this offseason that a player can declare for the draft, sign with an agent and go undrafted and still return to college football with his eligibility intact.

I don’t know that’s necessarily the case with Miller.  What I do know is that 247Sports.com is reporting that Miller has transferred from Tech to Southeastern Louisiana. The defensive lineman, as you have probably guessed, was not selected in the draft this past April.

Just how he went from declaring for the draft to another year of college ball is unclear.  At this point, Miller has not commented on the development on his personal Twitter account.

At Southeastern Louisiana, Miller will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.  The upcoming season would serve as his final year of eligibility, unless he were to pursue a sixth season from the NCAA.

Miller was a three-star member of the Texas Tech football Class of 2016.  The lineman played his high school football in Keller, Texas.

As a true freshman, Keller took a redshirt.  An injury sidelined Keller after four games of the 2017 season.  The past two years, the lineman appeared in all 24 games.  Most of that action, though, came on special teams.

Report: Washington State players who support Pac-12 movement ‘released from team’

Washington State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 2, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT
1 Comment

This is not a good look for Washington State of first-year head football coach Nick Rolovich.  At all.

Sunday afternoon, players from across the Pac-12 confirmed that they will sit out the 2020 season en masse unless a laundry list of concerns are addressed.  Among those are fighting racial injustice, ensuring safety amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, obtain long-term health insurance and secure economic rights and fair compensation.  Most of those are highly reasonable and probably should’ve been done years before.  Seeking 50 percent of a conference’s revenue be directed to student-athletes? That’s highly, highly, highly unlikely, if for nothing more than the impact it would have on non-revenue sports, which are already on the chopping block because of the pandemic.

Still, the players have fired the first shoot in what’s expected to be a series of volleys between the two sides.  And, according to some of the parents of Washington State football players, the Wazzu program has fired back as well.  By, essentially, firing those who have come out in support of the movement.

Among those is wide receiver Kassidy Woods (pictured), who was told he is technically still on scholarship.

Thus far, the Washington State football program has not addressed the reported development.  Or even attempted to clarify the flurry of allegations that are painting the Cougars in a very negative light.  A light that future recruits are certain to notice.

The silence, as they say, is deafening.  And, with every minute that goes by, it makes it worse and worse for the university.

And, if the program is indeed not allowing players who opt out of the season to participate in practice or any other team activities — a very reasonable stance if they are opting out over safety concerns — they need to state that.  Especially if they are going to remain on scholarship after opting out.

Tulsa confirms addition of Missouri RB Anthony Watkins to its roster

Tulsa football
Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 2, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Once again, Tulsa has pulled in a Power Five football transfer.  Officially added, we should state.

In a tweet, Anthony Watkins announced late last month that he has committed to Tulsa and will continue his football career with the AAC school.  The erstwhile Missouri running back had entered the NCAA transfer database in mid-April.

Late this past week, the Golden Hurricane confirmed the running back’s addition to the roster in a release.  It’s expected that Watkins will have to sit out the 2020 season.  That would leave him with three years of eligibility starting with the 2021 season.

Watkins was a three-star member of the Missouri football Class of 2019.  Baylor and Texas Tech were the Texas native’s only other Power Five offers.

In his lone appearance as a true freshman, Watkins ran for 19 yards on six carries.

Watkins is the fourth Power Five transfer added by the Golden Hurricane this offseason.

Way back in January, Tulsa reeled in a trio of Power Five football transfers.  Two were former Texas A&M football players — linebacker Brian Johnson and running back Deneric Prince — while one was from Oklahoma State — tight end Grayson Boomer.

Tulsa is coming off a 4-8 football campaign.  That marked the third straight losing season for the Golden Hurricane since they won 10 games in 2016.  In bringing back Montgomery for a sixth season, though, the program made it clear that it’s a bowl game or bust in 2020.  Whether the pandemic alters that mindset remains to be seen.

LSU TE Jamal Pettigrew opts to enter the transfer portal

LSU football
Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 2, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the third time in a little over a month, the transfer portal has taken a bite out of the LSU football roster.

In late June, safety Eric Monroe entered the NCAA transfer database.  A week later, linebacker Marcel Brooks did the same.  Additionally, quarterback Peter Parrish is no longer a part of the LSU football team.

Saturday, the mini-wave of attrition continued as tight end Jamal Pettigrew is now listed in Ye Olde Transfer Portal. Matt Zenitz of al.com first reported the move, which was subsequently confirmed by 247Sports.com.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

As a graduate transfer, Pettigrew would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school.  The 2020 season would serve as his final year of eligibility.

Pettigrew was a four-star member of the LSU football Class of 2016.  The New Orleans native was rated as the No. 16 prospect regardless of position in the state of Louisiana.  He was also the No. 9 tight end in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.

Pettigrew took a redshirt as a true freshman, then missed the entire 2018 season because of a torn ACL.

In 2017 and 2019, Pettigrew combined to appear in 15 games.  The tight end started two of those contests, with both coming in 2017.  He will finish his time in Baton Rouge with a pair of receptions for 17 yards.

Pac-12 players threaten to sit out 2020 season over racial injustice, COVID-19 concerns

Pac-12
Getty Images
Associated PressAug 2, 2020, 10:20 AM EDT
12 Comments

A text message circulating among Pac-12 football players is encouraging them to opt-out of practices and games until they can negotiate protections and benefits related to health and safety, economic rights and the fight against racial injustice.

ESPN first reported the possible movement among players at multiple Pac-12 schools and The Athletic published the text invitation. A public announcement, along with a list of demands, was published Sunday through The Players Tribune and social media platforms.

“Our [goal is to] obtain a written contract with the Pac-12 that legally ensures we are offered the following protections and benefits.”

Listed are:

  • Ensure safe play during COVID-19
  • Fight racial injustice
  • Secure economic rights and fair compensation. “Distribute 50% of each sport’s total conference revenue evenly among athletes in their respective sports,” the players wrote in the Tribune piece.
  • Protect all sports
  • Obtain long-term health insurance

“Due to COVID-19 and other serious concerns, we will opt-out of Pac-12 fall camp and game participation unless [our] demands are guaranteed in writing by our conference to protect and benefit both scholarship athletes and walk-ons,” the players wrote.

The Pac-12 on Friday announced its plan to delay the start of the season to Sept. 26 and play only 10 conference games in an attempt to manage potential disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The states of California and Arizona, home to half the Pac-12 teams, have experienced some of the worst surges in coronavirus cases over the last month.

The Pac-12 approved a plan that will allow teams in the conference to start 20 hours per week of team activities, including weight training, meetings and non-contact practices known as walk-throughs. Preseason practice in the Pac-12 is scheduled to start Aug. 17, but currently USC, UCLA and Cal are operating under local restrictions that would prevent their football teams from practicing.

“Neither the Conference nor our university athletics departments have been contacted by this group regarding these topics,” the Pac-12 said in a statement. “We support our student-athletes using their voices, and have regular communications with our student-athletes at many different levels on a range of topics. As we have clearly stated with respect to our fall competition plans, we are, and always will be, directed by medical experts with health, safety and well being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff always the first priority. We have made it clear that any student who chooses not to return to competition for health and safety reasons will have their scholarship protected.”

Also on Saturday, The Washington Post reported on a meeting between player representatives from Southeastern Conference teams and the league’s commissioner, Greg Sankey, and medical advisers. The Post obtained an audio recording of the meeting.

“For so much unknown in the air right now, is it worth having a football season without certainty?” an unidentified player asked.

Sankey responded: “Part of our work is to bring as much certainty in the midst of this really strange time as we can so you can play football in the most healthy way possible, with the understanding there aren’t any guarantees in life.”