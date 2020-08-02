The odd journey one erstwhile Texas Tech football player has taken this offseason has seen another twist.

On Twitter in January, Houston Miller announced on that he would be foregoing his remaining eligibility with the Texas Tech football team and making himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. It was already shown this offseason that a player can declare for the draft, sign with an agent and go undrafted and still return to college football with his eligibility intact.

I don’t know that’s necessarily the case with Miller. What I do know is that 247Sports.com is reporting that Miller has transferred from Tech to Southeastern Louisiana. The defensive lineman, as you have probably guessed, was not selected in the draft this past April.

Just how he went from declaring for the draft to another year of college ball is unclear. At this point, Miller has not commented on the development on his personal Twitter account.

At Southeastern Louisiana, Miller will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. The upcoming season would serve as his final year of eligibility, unless he were to pursue a sixth season from the NCAA.

Miller was a three-star member of the Texas Tech football Class of 2016. The lineman played his high school football in Keller, Texas.

As a true freshman, Keller took a redshirt. An injury sidelined Keller after four games of the 2017 season. The past two years, the lineman appeared in all 24 games. Most of that action, though, came on special teams.