Four-star WR James Robinson heading to Florida in major turn of events

Just when you thought you have seen it all on National Signing Day, think again. Four-star wide receiver James Robinson has landed with the Florida Gators after what has been quite the sequence of events over the past couple of days.

Robinson was arrested for a pot possession offense during an official visit to Ohio State over the weekend. As a result of his arrest, Florida reportedly was set to prevent Gators head coach Jim McElwain from adding Robinson to their recruiting class. So much for that, because McElwain tweeted some interesting new son his Twitter account to announce the addition of Robinson to Florida’s Class of 2017.

Rivals ranks Robinson as the 16th best wide receiver in the nation and the 19th best overall recruit from Florida. Robinson tweeted earlier this week he would not be announcing his decision on National Signing Day after the weekend arrest threw a curveball in the recruiting process. You just never know what will happen on National Signing Day.

