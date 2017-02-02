DC Brent Venables among Clemson assistants given raises

The 2016 national championship — and the success leading up to it — continues to be a financial windfall for Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson coaching staff.

The school’s Board of Trustees on Thursday approved contract extensions and raises for all seven of Swinney’s nine-man on-field staff who remain with the football program. The total compensation for the nine assistants rose from $5.3 million in 2017 to $5.715 million in 2017.

Chief among the raises was defensive coordinator Brent Venables‘, whose salary will go from $1.425 million last season to $1.7 million. He was second in pay amongst coordinators behind Texas A&M’s John Chavis ($1.56 million) in 2016; he’ll be (at the moment) second again in 2017, although this time it’ll be behind LSU’s Dave Aranda and his new $1.8 million salary.

Venables’ salary is, though, more than 56 head coaches listed on USA Today‘s 2016 salary database.

Co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott will see their salaries bumped from $625,000 apiece to $800,000 each. the other raises range from $15,000 to $55,000. Two assistants that weren’t on the nine-man staff last season, Mickey Conn and Todd Bates, had salaries of $350,000 and $250,000, respectively, approved by the board.

Per their previous contracts, each of Clemson’s nine on-field assistant coaches received $95,000 bonuses for the Tigers winning the ACC championship and national title. Swinney received $1.45 million in bonuses.

(Tip O’ the Cap: TigerNet.com)