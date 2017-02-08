Arizona RBs coach Tony Dews formally takes same job at WVU

A couple of days after reports had surfaced, Dana Holgorsen has officially made an addition to his West Virginia coaching staff.

WVU confirmed in a press release Wednesday that Tony Dews has been hired as the Mountaineers running backs coach. Dews replaces JaJuan Seider, who left earlier this month to take the same job at Florida.

“Tony brings years of experience and has a good knowledge of the WVU football program from his previous time here,” Holgorsen said in a statement. “He is a proven recruiter who has enjoyed success at other schools and will add a lot to our coaching staff and football program. I look forward to him and his family rejoining the Mountaineer Football family.”

Dews was a graduate assistant at WVU under Rich Rodriguez. The past five years, Dews worked as wide receivers coach on Rodriguez’s Arizona staff.

He also spent time on coaching staffs at Pittsburgh (2011) and Michigan (2008-10), the latter stop of which was also under Rodriguez.

“I am excited about returning to Morgantown and West Virginia University,” Dews said. “This has always been a special place because of the great people associated with the school, the football program and the state. This is a new challenge and an outstanding opportunity for my coaching career. Coach Dana Holgorsen has WVU football playing at a high level, and I look forward to working with him and coach Jake Spavital and learning their brand of offensive football and making a contribution to the Mountaineer football program.

“I would like to thank coach Don Nehlen, coach Rich Rodriguez and coach Calvin Magee for introducing me to Mountaineer football years ago, giving me the opportunity to learn and helping me advance my coaching career. My family and I look forward to being closer to home and once again being a part of the Mountaineer football family.”