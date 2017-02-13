MANHATTAN, KS - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Bill Snyder of the Kansas State Wildcats walks on the field during warm-ups prior to the game against the Baylor Bears at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on November 5, 2015 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Bill Snyder to continue coaching after being diagnosed with throat cancer

Feb 13, 2017

Reports surfaced in recent days about Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder being treated for an undisclosed medical condition.

On Monday, Snyder announced he has been diagnosed with throat cancer but does not plan to step aside from his coaching duties as he combats it.

“I have been diagnosed with throat cancer and have been receiving outpatient treatment at the KU Medical Center for about three weeks and am getting along very well,” Snyder announced in a lengthy statement released by Kansas State’s athletics department. “The doctors and staffs at both KU Med and M.D. Anderson (in Houston, Texas) have been great; working so very well together to finalize the overall treatment plan which is being conducted in Kansas City. Both ‘teams’ have projected a positive outcome and have worked out a schedule that allows me to be in Kansas City for my regular treatments and still be back in the office on a regular basis through the first week of March.”

Doctors working on Snyder say his prognosis is excellent and Snyder should be in the clear to coach the Wildcats in spring football practices next month.

Everything about the statement from Snyder was pure Snyder, as he opened by apologizing for having to share this information in this way before letting a number of people closer to him personally know what was happening. Would you expect anything less?

At 77 years of age, any medical concern attached to Snyder raises some obvious questions about his future as Kansas State’s head coach, but you have to respect how Snyder isn’t going to let throat cancer interfere with his love of coaching. This is not unprecedented of course. In 2014, former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer underwent surgery on his throat in early December and went on to coach the Hokies in their bowl game.

Alabama OL Lester Cotton arrested for marijuana possession

DALY CITY, CA - APRIL 18: Leaves of a mature marijuana plant are seenin a display at The International Cannabis and Hemp Expo April 18, 2010 at the Cow Palace in Daly City, California. The two day Cannabis and Hemp Expo features speakers, retailers selling medical marijuana smoking paraphernalia and a special tent available for medical marijuana card holders to smoke their medicine. Voters in California will consider a measure on the November general election ballot that could make the State the first in the nation to legalize the growing of a limited amount of marijuana for private use. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Feb 13, 2017

Alabama offensive lineman Lester Cotton was arrested over the weekend and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As reported by Kelvin Reynolds of Birmingham FOX affiliate WBRC, Cotton was stopped by police Friday night. After being pulled over, police picked up a scent of marijuana coming from Cotton’s Chevy Tahoe to prompt a search of the vehicle. Upon inspection, police discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia and charged Cotton for possession. Both charges are considered misdemeanors. He has been released on bond.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and the program have not commented on this news at this time, but you would expect nothing more than the standard “we’ll allow the legal process to play out” play before weighing in with any potential punishment internally with the program.

A sophomore in 2016, Cotton served primarily in a backup role at guard and started three games. Cotton is expected to make a push for a starting job on Alabama’s offensive line beginning this spring.

Rutgers announces new six-year deal with Adidas

Feb 13, 2017

Rutgers is ending a partnership with Nike and embarking on a new six-year partnership with Adidas.

Announced today, the new contract between Rutgers and Adidas will officially begin on July 1, 2017, at which point the current contract with Nike will expire. Adidas will provide all athletic programs at Rutgers with footwear, apparel, and accessories, which means Adidas will get a chance to see what they can do with the football uniforms.

“Everyone here at Rutgers is excited to be partnering with Adidas,” Rutgers Director of Athletics Pat Hobbs said in a released statement. “Our coaches and students know they will be getting outstanding apparel and equipment with which to compete. As important, Adidas will bring unmatched service to our programs. We look forward to celebrating much success together, both on and off the field.”

“We are extremely excited about our new partnership with Adidas,” Rutgers head coach Chris Ash said. We are committed to giving our student-athletes the best to help them on and off the field. Adidas is the perfect partner to outfit our players as they compete.”

The terms of the new contract (how much Rutgers will receive from Adidas) have not been reported at this time.

What the new Rutgers football uniforms will look like remains a mystery to the public at this time, although it is likely a proposed uniform has already been mocked up if the company is going to suit Rutgers up starting this season. Rutgers will be the third Big Ten program to have a contract with Adidas, with Indiana and Nebraska already under the Adidas banner. Nebraska has a five-year deal signed in 2013 that pays the school $15.53 million. Last spring, Michigan and Nike signed a $173.8 million apparel deal, making Michigan football the first team to wear the Jumpman logo on a football uniform.

Adidas also has contracts with Arizona State, Arkansas State, Central Michigan, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, FIU, FAU, Georgia Southern, Kansas, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Miami FL, Miami OH, Mississippi State, NC State, Northern Illinois, Rice, Texas A&M, Texas State, Troy, Tulsa, UMass, UTSA and Western Michigan.

Michigan defensive analyst, longtime coach Dave Adolph passes at age 79

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 19: General view of Michigan Stadium during a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and Michigan Wolverines on November 19, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 20-10. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Feb 12, 2017

The Michigan football family specifically and the football world in general is mourning the passing of one its most beloved coaches.

Jim Harbaugh confirmed on his Twitter account Sunday that Dave Adolph passed away earlier in the day at the age of 79 at his home in Dublin, Ohio. Sam Rutigliano, who had Adolph on his Cleveland Browns coaching staff in the late seventies and early eighties, told the Akron Beacon Journal that the long-time coach hd been battling an unspecified type of cancer.

Adolph had spent the past two seasons as a defensive analyst for Harbaugh’s Wolverines. For the six years prior to that, Adolph was a football staffer for rival Ohio State. He also worked for Harbaugh at the University of San Diego from 2004-2007

From 1979-1999, Adolph was an assistant for six different NFL clubs, including stops as defensive coordinator with the Browns (twice), San Diego Chargers (twice), Los Angeles Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

His last on-field job at the collegiate level came at OSU in 1978 under the legendary Woody Hayes. He was also on staffs at his alma mater Akron, UConn, Kentucky and Illinois.

According to a press release from the Browns, Adolph is survived by his five children — Michael, Mark, Thomas, Shane and Heather — and their 12 grandchildren.. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to those impacted by the coach’s passing.

Former Georgia DE Quentin Moses among three killed in Atlanta house fire

Georgia defensive end Quentin Moses during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on November 25, 2006. The Bulldogs beat the Yellow Jackets 15-12. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)
Feb 12, 2017

Former Georgia defensive end Quentin Moses perished in an Atlanta house fire early Sunday morning, the program has confirmed. Moses, 33, was killed by the fire alongside 31-year-old Andria Godard and her 10-year-old daughter, Jasmine Godard, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Moses was found unconscious and dragged outside, but pronounced dead at Atlanta’s Clearview Medical Center. Godard and her daughter were found dead inside the home.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Quentin’s family,” Georgia AD Greg McGarity said in a statement. “We are shocked and saddened by this tragic news. Quentin was an outstanding representative of not only the University of Georgia but also his hometown of Athens. On behalf UGA Athletics, we extend our most sincere condolences to his family.”

Moses played for the Bulldogs from 2003-06, earning a post on the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2003 and the First Team All-SEC squad by the league’s coaches and the Associated Press in 2005. He was named the Defensive MVP on Georgia’s 2005 SEC championship team and still ranks second in school history for tackles for loss (44.5) and seventh in sacks (25).

Moses served as the defensive line coach at Reinhardt University, an NAIA school in Waleska, Ga., for the past five seasons.

Moses played professionally for the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins before moving into coaching.

Several agencies have pledged to investigate the cause of the fire. “We are all sadden by this life taking tragedy,” Atlanta Fire Department chief Keith Glass told the Journal-Constitution. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families.”