Arrest warrants sought in Mich. St. sexual assault investigation

A burgeoning scandal in East Lansing is showing no signs of slowing down let alone going away anytime soon.
The Ingham County (Mich.) Prosecutor’s office has received a request from the Michigan State University Police Department for arrest warrants in connection to an alleged on-campus sexual assault. The university last week announced that three MSU football players had been suspended after allegations of sexual assault were made against them last month.
The names of the football players allegedly involved have yet to be released.
As of now, the prosecutor’s office has yet to grant the MSUPD’s request. According to a press release, the office “will review all of the available evidence and information and make a review decision in the short-term future.” It’s expected that more evidence will be submitted by the police department later today.
In addition to the three players, who have also been evicted from their student housing, an MSU football staffer was also suspended. That staffer was subsequently identified as Curtis Blackwell.
In addition to the police probe, the university has also launched its own Title IX investigation.