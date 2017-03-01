WACO, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: The Baylor Bears enter the field before a game against the Northwestern State Demons at McLane Stadium on September 2, 2016 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Texas Rangers open ‘preliminary investigation’ into Baylor

1 Comment
By John TaylorMar 1, 2017, 9:03 PM EST

And, unfortunately for the scandal-plagued Big 12 program, it’s not the Major League Baseball team.

Already mired in myriad federal lawsuits as well as NCAA and Title IX investigations, Baylor University is now the subject of what’s being described as a “preliminary investigation” being handled by the Texas Rangers, a Texas Department of Public Safety official confirmed Wednesday. The investigation centers on the how the university, the football program and campus police handled allegations of sexual assault made against student-athletes.

“The Texas Rangers are working with the local prosecutor to conduct a preliminary investigation to determine if further action is warranted,” a statement from a TDPS spokesperson read.

The confirmation of the probe comes a little over a month after details in one of the handful of lawsuits emerged, with that suit alleging that 31 Bears football players had committed 52 acts of rape over a period of four years beginning in 2011. It also comes the same week a state lawmaker, Rep. Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio, introduced legislation that would compel the Texas Rangers to investigate the university’s handling of the reports of rape.

“Gutierrez’s goal is to “really to see if there’s an obstruction of justice” on the part of the university, the Democratic lawmaker told ESPN.com.

The scandal cost the university’s head football coach, athletic director and president their jobs last year. In early February, the Big 12 announced that it will withhold 25 percent of future revenue payments to BU, only releasing the monies “pending the outcome of third-party verification review of required changes to Baylor’s athletics procedures and to institutional governance of its intercollegiate athletics programs, among other matters.”

In response to that measure, the university’s acting president, David E. Garland, released a statement touting “the unprecedented corrective actions” taken by the school. “No other university in the country has responded as aggressively and decisively as Baylor regarding incidents of sexual assaults on its campus,” Garland wrote.

In a statement Wednesday, BU pledged “to extend our full cooperation with the Texas Rangers surrounding the issue of sexual assaults within our campus community several years ago.”

Texas Tech WR Ian Sadler retires due to injuries

TEMPE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Texas Tech Red Raiders reacts on the sidelines during the first half of the college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kevin McGuireMar 1, 2017, 7:47 PM EST

With Texas Tech hoping to show progress in the spring with the hope of taking a step forward in Big 12 play in the fall, it will do so without wide receiver Ian Sadler. On Wednesday, Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Ian Sadler has left the program after retiring due to injury concerns.

Sadler did not record any stats in Texas Tech’s final four games of the 2016 season and ended the season with 363 receiving yards. He also missed three games in 2015 and three more in 2014. Respected for his toughness, nagging concerns about his knees seem to have taken enough of a toll where continuing to play was no longer advisable for the long-term.

South Carolina QB Brandon McIlwain announces a transfer

COLUMBIA,SC - SEPTEMBER 17: Quarterback Brandon McIlwain #11 of the South Carolina Gamecocks throws down field during the second quarter as they defeated the East Carolina Pirates 20-15 at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Mary Ann Chastain/ Getty Images)
Photo by Mary Ann Chastain/ Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kevin McGuireMar 1, 2017, 7:20 PM EST

South Carolina quarterback Brandon McIlwain previously made it clear he was going to begin shifting his focus more to baseball than football starting this spring. Now, he will be focusing on finding a new place to call home. McIlwain announced, via Twitter, he has made the decision to transfer to a new school after the spring semester.

As a freshman in 2016, Mcilwain appeared in eight games for the Gamecocks last fall. In his time on the field, McIlwain combined for 600 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception and 127 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The dual-threat talent may still want to put himself in the bets possible baseball situation with his transfer if he is going to continue to use baseball as his preference, but he has the potential to bring something to the table with his football flexibility as well if placed in the right situation.

This transfer also takes a toll on the quarterback depth for Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks. Lorenzo Nunez previously opted out via transfer as well. It’s been a busy offseason for departures from the program in Columbia.

Washington plugs vacancy on staff with Boise State o-line coach Scott Huff

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Chris Petersen of the Washington Huskies looks on during the game against the Portland State Vikings on September 17, 2016 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kevin McGuireMar 1, 2017, 6:20 PM EST

A day after losing offensive line coach Chris Strausser to a job in the NFL, the defending Pac-12 champion Washington Huskies have managed to fill the void with a former Chris Petersen assistant. Scott Huff has been hired to be Washington’s new offensive line coach.

Huff previously coached under Petersen at Boise State for eight years. Huff remained at Boise State, his alma mater, once Petersen was hired by Washington. Huff was one of two coaches who opted to stay behind and was retained by Boise State to continue coaching the Broncos during the coaching change. Huff also played for Petersen for two seasons at Boise State and started 40 games for the Broncos between 1999 and 2002. Petersen was Boise State’s offensive coordinator at the time.

“I’ve known Scott as a player and as a coach for a long time. He was one of my first hires as a newly-appointed head coach,” Petersen said in a released statement. “We’re just thrilled to have him join us here.”

“We want to wish Coach Huff the best of luck as he makes this move to Washington,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said in a statement, according to The Idaho Press-Tribune. “There are few that have been as loyal to the Boise State program as Scott Huff, both as a player and coach. Beyond his coaching acumen, his ability to build relationships with his players and develop them on and off the field is what makes him special.”

The sudden coaching change on the staff at Boise State comes just days before the Broncos open up spring football practices. Unless Harsin has an option waiting to be hired immediately, it is liekly the Broncos will shuffle responsibilities internally to fill the staff, at least for now.

Middle Tennessee promotes Austin Silvoy to receivers coach

screen-shot-2017-03-01-at-4-45-22-pm
Middle Tennessee Athletics
Leave a comment
By Kevin McGuireMar 1, 2017, 5:30 PM EST

Middle Tennessee State is staying in house to fill a void at wide receivers coach. Austin Silvoy has been promoted to the coaching position after serving the 2016 season as a quality control coach for head coach Rick Stockstill.

The Middle Tennessee State assistant coaching job will be Silvoy’s first at the FBS level, although he has some coaching experience under his belt with Florida Tech of the Gulf South Conference and the University of Central Oklahoma. The year of experience with the Blue Raiders will also ensure he is familiar with the players and what he has to work with in 2017.

“Austin was with our staff last year in an off the field position and did an excellent job,” said Stockstill in a released statement. “I was impressed with his work ethic, communication skills and how he understood our offense. He will also do a great job in recruiting.”

Silvoy played college football for a Middle Tennessee rival, Troy. Silvoy played receiver for the Trojans from 2007 through 2010, catching 45 passes and six touchdowns. He was a part of five Sun Belt championship teams with Troy and hopes to bring some of that success to Middle Tennessee.

“I played against Middle Tennessee when I was at Troy and always respected Coach Stockstill and the program,” said Silvoy. “Joining his staff on a full-time basis is like a dream come true because he is one of the best in the business.”

Silvoy replaces Kez McCorvey, who was fired at the end of the 2016 season.