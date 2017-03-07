East Carolina looks to Temple for new WRs coach

After a hiccup related to an off-field incident, Scottie Montgomery has filled a hole on his East Carolina coaching staff.

The football program announced that the second-year head coach has added Keith Gaither as a Pirates assistant. Specifically, Gaither will serve as ECU’s wide receivers coach.

Gaither comes to Greenville after spending a little over a month in the same position at Temple.

“Keith’s background of success at all levels not only speaks highly of his coaching ability, but also his aptitude to understand, implement and value various offensive philosophies,” Montgomery said in a statement. “His recruiting ties, especially across North Carolina, run deep and will impact our program significantly.”

Prior to his very brief stint at Temple, Gaither was the receivers coach at Army. He’s also spent time as an assistant on coaching staffs at Ball State (2011-14) and Elon (2009-10).

Montgomery had been prepared to hire former Purdue interim head coach-turned Cincinnati running backs coach Gerad Parker in the position that ultimately went to Gaither. However, after a going away party late last month, Parker was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The football program opted to move in a different direction as a result of that incident.