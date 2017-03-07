East Carolina looks to Temple for new WRs coach

After a hiccup related to an off-field incident, Scottie Montgomery has filled a hole on his East Carolina coaching staff.
The football program announced that the second-year head coach has added Keith Gaither as a Pirates assistant. Specifically, Gaither will serve as ECU’s wide receivers coach.
Gaither comes to Greenville after spending a little over a month in the same position at Temple.
“Keith’s background of success at all levels not only speaks highly of his coaching ability, but also his aptitude to understand, implement and value various offensive philosophies,” Montgomery said in a statement. “His recruiting ties, especially across North Carolina, run deep and will impact our program significantly.”
Prior to his very brief stint at Temple, Gaither was the receivers coach at Army. He’s also spent time as an assistant on coaching staffs at Ball State (2011-14) and Elon (2009-10).
Montgomery had been prepared to hire former Purdue interim head coach-turned Cincinnati running backs coach Gerad Parker in the position that ultimately went to Gaither. However, after a going away party late last month, Parker was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The football program opted to move in a different direction as a result of that incident.
If you’re anxious as to just who will be the triggerman of Gus Malzahn‘s offense, you’re going to have to wait a few months.
While technically a four-man competition, Auburn’s battle for the starting quarterback job is essentially a two-horse race — incumbent Sean White and Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham. A broken forearm suffered in the Sugar Bowl loss to Oklahoma, however, has left White extremely limited this spring.
As a result, first-year offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, like his head coach, doesn’t expected the Tigers to name a starter exiting the spring, instead waiting until some point during summer camp to pull the trigger.
“I don’t think so,” the coordinator said when asked about naming a starter this spring. “I want to see Sean. Sean’s made a lot of plays here. When he’s been healthy he’s been really effective.
“I don’t think we’re even close to even discussing anything like that yet.”
A redshirt sophomore, White played in 11 games this past season in his first year as the full-time starter. In the two games in which he didn’t start and play, White was dealing with a shoulder injury.
Stidham, who transferred to The Plains in December, is widely viewed as the favorite to ultimately win the job.
Missouri’s running back stable has been pared thanks to an off-field issue involving one of its members.
Barry Odom confirmed earlier Tuesday that Nate Strong has been indefinitely suspended from his football team. Other than unspecified violations of team rules, no specific reason for the punitive measure was given by the head coach.
Last season as a sophomore, Strong was fourth on the team and third amongst backs with 198 yards on the ground. His 5.7 yards per carry average was second on the Tigers, while his two rushing touchdowns were tied for second on the team.
A four-star 2016 Mizzou signee, Strong was rated as the No. 2 junior college running back in the country. He chose Mizzou over offers from, among others, Florida State, Michigan State and Ohio State.
The good news: the NCAA took in nearly a billion dollars — $996 million, to be exact — in 2016, an organization record.
The bad: it still lost more than $400 million.
According to documents released by the NCAA and obtained by USA Today, the 2016 fiscal year saw the NCAA spend $1.4 billion, a near half-billion dollar increase from 2015. The $996 million in revenue represented an $84 million jump from 2015, but that came on the heels of a $76 million decline from 2014.
In all, it’s a year that saw the NCAA’s reserves dip to $296 million, the lowest mark in the 11 years USA Today has kept track of the NCAA’s finances, and the first year in that span the NCAA has operated at a loss.
The $500 million increase in expenses results largely from a myriad factors: a 1-time distribution to member schools of $200 million in March, a $200 million lawsuit settlement proposal in November, a payment of $42 million to lawyers in association with the Ed O’Bannon case, and a $25 million jump in outside legal expenses.
David Reaves was shown the door quickly at Oregon, but he didn’t go home empty-handed.
Reaves was announced as the Ducks’ co-offensive coordinator on Jan. 17 and arrested just five days later for DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. He was quickly placed on administrative leave and resigned shortly thereafter.
He had signed a 2-year deal paying him $300,000, and on Tuesday the Eugene Register-Guard reported Reaves’ two-plus weeks of work earned him $63,750 in payment. The paper notes Oregon credited him with 26 hours of work, paying out a total of $3,750 at $144 and change an hour — which, naturally, equates to a $300,000 salary paid over 40 hours per week.
The nature of the $60,000 was not disclosed by the university.
Reaves has not found work since his arrest, while Oregon has filled his spot and that of Jimmie Dougherty — who was riding with Reaves at the time of his arrest and quickly scampered off to UCLA — by hiring Marcus Arroyo from Oklahoma State to coach quarterbacks and Michael Johnson from Michigan as wide receivers coach.
Reaves is due back in Eugene for plea hiring in Eugene Municipal Court on March 13.