Ex-Michigan TE Devin Asiasi transfers to UCLA

And the West Coast it is.

In early February, it was reported that Devin Asiasi was considering a transfer from Michigan with an eye on moving closer to home. A couple of weeks later, Jim Harbaugh confirmed that the California native would be transferring.

Thursday, Asiasi’s move back to the Left Coast was confirmed by his new college football home.

As an aside: One of Asiasi’s former high school teammates, Boss Tagaloa, plays defensive tackle for the Bruins and the two players had talked of going to the same school when they were recruits.

As a 6-3, 287-pound true freshman last season, Asiasi played in all 13 games. He caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown.

A four-star recruit in last year’s class coming out of high school at Concord De La Salle High School, Asiasi was rated as the No. 3 tight end in the country and the No. 12 player at any position in the state of California.

Barring something out of the ordinary and completely unexpected, Asiasi will have to sit out the 2017 season in order to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws. Beginning in 2018, he’d then have three seasons of eligibility remaining.