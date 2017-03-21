Auburn QB Tyler Queen tweets decision to transfer from Tigers

We don’t know yet who will be Auburn’s starting quarterback. We do, though, know who won’t be.
Tyler Queen took to his personal Twitter account this afternoon to announce that, “after a lot of prayer and discussion with my family,” he feels “it is time to transfer and explore other opportunities.” In his Twitter missive, the rising redshirt sophomore wrote that “I feel like I haven’t had a chance to show the player I’m capable of being.”
A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Queen was rated as the No. 15 pro-style quarterback in the country. Elbow surgery helped lead to a redshirt his true freshman season. He appeared in two games last season, completing one of his two passes for 11 yards.
Incumbent Sean White and Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham are viewed as the main contenders for the starting job, with the latter seen as the favorite by many. White is extremely limited this spring because of a broken forearm suffered in the Sugar Bowl loss to Oklahoma, leading new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey to declare that a starter won’t be named exiting the 15 sessions.
Redshirt freshman Woody Barrett and early enrollee Malik Willis are on the periphery of the competition as well. John Franklin III would’ve been a part of the signal-calling gaggle but has been getting reps at wide receiver.
Former Florida quarterback Treon Harris has transferred to Tennessee State in preparation for a battle for the starting job.
That battle ended before it began.
Incumbent O’Shay Ackerman-Carter was granted a release Monday in order to pursue a quarterbacking gig closer to his Jacksonville hometown. He entered both of the past two seasons as the Tigers’ starter before losing both years to injury, the latest an ACL tear.
“O’Shay’s a little dejected, but he said he thought transferring was the best thing for him and his family,” Tennessee State head coach Rod Reed told the Nasvhille Tennessean. “I had a long conversation with him earlier today. He’s been given permission to contact some other schools and look elsewhere. I think his injuries also had a lot to do with it.”
Harris will now compete with Michael Hughes for the starting role. “I’ve still got plenty to prove. And we’ve still got competition at the position with (Hughes),” he told the paper.
In two off-and-on seasons at quarterback for Florida, Harris completed 174-of-346 (50.3 percent) passes for 2,695 yards (7.79 yards per attempt) with 18 touchdowns against 10 interceptions while rushing 171 times for 570 yards and three touchdowns.
Three months after the fact, UCF’s postseason loss is still impacting the team.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, sophomore wide receiver Tristan Payton (pictured) and redshirt freshman cornerback Nevelle Clarke have been suspended for a minimum of six games for failed drug tests. The tests were administered by the NCAA at UCF’s Cure Bowl appearance against Arkansas State.
The NCAA randomly selects players taking part in every bowl game, both before and after the contests. Both Clarke and Payton tested positive for marijuana.
“We hold our athletes to the highest standard and they’re going to have consequences if they don’t live up to that standard,” Knights head coach Scott Frost said in a statement. “We’re going to do everything we can for those two young men and hopefully they learn the lesson.”
Last season, Payton caught 12 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. He also completed two of four passes for 96 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown. It was the Knights’ longest pass play of the season.
Clarke played in 11 games in 2016, and had been pencilled in as one of the starting corners for the upcoming season.
Urban Meyer has made a couple of high-profile, albeit temporary, additions to his Ohio State coaching staff.
OSU announced Tuesday morning that Nike co-founder Phil Knight and College Football Hall of Famer Lou Holtz will serve as guest coaches for the Buckeyes’ spring game next month. The Buckeyes will close out their 15 sessions with the annual spring game April 15 at Ohio Stadium.
Holtz was an assistant at Ohio State in 1968 before moving on to his fist head-coaching job, William & Mary. The former ESPN college football analyst went on to lead five Power Five programs — North Carolina State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina — as well as one ill-fated season with the New York Jets. In 2008, he was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.
From 1996-2000, Urban Meyer served as Holtz’s wide receivers coach at Notre Dame before leaving for his first head-coaching job at Bowling Green.
OSU athletics, including the football team, has been clad in Nike apparel for more than two decades. In January of 2016, the university announced a new deal with Nike that’s the largest in collegiate athletics.
As the release noted, this will be Knight’s second visit to Ohio Stadium in less than six months. Previously, he was at the Nov. 26 game between Ohio State and Michigan, and he spoke to the team following the 30-27 double overtime victory for the Buckeyes.
“I am very close to each of these individuals and I have enjoyed their friendship over many years,” Meyer said in a statement, “but even more I respect the impact they have had on Ohio State and college football. I am looking forward to having Coach Holtz and Phil Knight on our campus as guest coaches, and I am very appreciative they want to take part in and support our spring game.”
OSU kicked off spring practice earlier today as they begin preparing for the sixth season under Meyer.
Like a growing number of college football players, Shaq Wiggins is hoping that the third time will be a charm.
In a series of posts sent out through his personal Twitter account, Wiggins announced that he has “decided to part ways” with Louisville “and transfer else where (sic).” The Cardinals cornerback gave no reason for his decision to move on from the football program.
Wiggins has already received his degree from the U of L, thus affording him the opportunity to move on with immediate eligibility at another FBS program.
In early May, Georgia announced that Wiggins had decided to transfer from the Bulldogs; later that month, he followed former UGA defensive coordinator Todd Grantham to the U of L. With Grantham departing this offseason for the same job at Mississippi State, it’s thought that the Bulldogs will be a potential landing spot for Wiggins.
Wiggins started at corner for the Cardinals in 2015, earning honorable mention All-ACC honors. Injuries plagued him throughout the 2016 season.