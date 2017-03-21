Auburn QB Tyler Queen tweets decision to transfer from Tigers

We don’t know yet who will be Auburn’s starting quarterback. We do, though, know who won’t be.

Tyler Queen took to his personal Twitter account this afternoon to announce that, “after a lot of prayer and discussion with my family,” he feels “it is time to transfer and explore other opportunities.” In his Twitter missive, the rising redshirt sophomore wrote that “I feel like I haven’t had a chance to show the player I’m capable of being.”

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Queen was rated as the No. 15 pro-style quarterback in the country. Elbow surgery helped lead to a redshirt his true freshman season. He appeared in two games last season, completing one of his two passes for 11 yards.

Incumbent Sean White and Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham are viewed as the main contenders for the starting job, with the latter seen as the favorite by many. White is extremely limited this spring because of a broken forearm suffered in the Sugar Bowl loss to Oklahoma, leading new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey to declare that a starter won’t be named exiting the 15 sessions.

Redshirt freshman Woody Barrett and early enrollee Malik Willis are on the periphery of the competition as well. John Franklin III would’ve been a part of the signal-calling gaggle but has been getting reps at wide receiver.