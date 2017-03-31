Ex-Ohio State WR James Clark opts for Virginia Tech over USF

Earlier this month, James Clark opted to transfer from Ohio State. A little over three weeks later, the wide receiver has reportedly found a new college football home.

While still awaiting confirmation from the football program, 247Sports.com has reported that Clark will continue his collegiate playing career at Virginia Tech. Even as this is news to most of the college football world, the Daytona Beach News-Journal actually confirmed the move over a week ago with a well-placed source — the receiver himself.

“You can see the production they have out of the receivers,” Clark said about the Hokies in a piece posted March 21. “And as a team, they went to the ACC championship last year, and they know how to get their playmakers the ball.

“Watching film and seeing all the different ways they get the ball to the receivers, it’s hard to say no to (that).”

Clark had visited both Tech and South Florida before making his final decision, the News-Journal reported.

As a graduate transfer, Clark, who’ll continue on as a member of OSU’s track team through the remainder of that sport’s season, will be eligible to play for Tech in 2017. The upcoming season will be Clark’s final season of eligibility.

Clark, a four-star 2013 signee, caught six passes for 47 yards during his time with the Buckeyes. All of those statistics were recorded during the 2016 season.

The early March transfer of Clark was actually the second player at the position to leave the Buckeyes this month, with Alex Stump departing as well. That four-star 2015 receiver ended up transferring to Vanderbilt.