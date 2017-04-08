Ex-Tennessee RB Jalen Hurd reportedly set to visit Baylor

Jalen Hurd‘s cross-country tour to find a new college football home continues, with a Big 12 football program next up on the former Tennessee running back’s to-do list.
247Sports.com is reporting that Hurd has scheduled an official visit to Baylor this weekend. Hurd has already taken visits to Cal, Louisville (HERE) and Ohio State (HERE).
Oregon has also been mentioned as a potential landing spot, although it’s unclear if Eugene will serve as the fifth of his allotted five official visits. The back is, though, expected to make a decision in the next month or two.
Hurd, who could shift to tight end at his new home, will not be leaving Tennessee as a graduate transfer, meaning he would have to sit out the 2017 season regardless of where he ends up at the FBS level. He’d then have one season of eligibility remaining that he could use in 2018.
In late October, Hurd stunned most observers when he decided to transfer from the Volunteers in the midst of the 2016 regular season. Hurd’s mother indicated in a Facebook post at the time that she didn’t necessarily agree with her son’s decision, while his father fought back against speculation that the running back’s decision was triggered by a benching.
When Hurd left Rocky Top, he was leading the Vols in rushing with 451 yards. At the time of his departure, Hurd was also 445 yards away from breaking Travis Henry‘s school record for career rushing yards. Instead, his 2,634 yards leaves him in sixth place all-time.
Hurd was a four-star member of UT’s 2014 recruiting class who held an offer from, among others, OSU before signing with the Vols. He’s yet to use his redshirt season.
Just one day after resetting the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker, it’s time to reset it again.
According to the Cache Valley Daily, two Utah State football players, cornerback Jaylan Brown and linebacker Troy Murray, were arrested Thursday and being held on suspicion of burglary and theft. The arrests are the culmination of an investigation that reaches back to late last year.
From the website’s report:
Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said officers had been investigating two burglaries that allegedly occurred in December. In both cases, the victims reported their video game consoles had been stolen, along with some games.
In March, one of the consoles was traced to a person in Salt Lake. Police officers interviewed the person and learned that the console had recently been purchased from a video game store in Sugar House.
When officers contacted the store they found the rest of the stolen merchandise that had allegedly been pawned by Murray and Brown.
This latest run-in with the law could prove especially problematic for Murray. From the Utah Statesman:
Murray, a linebacker, was arrested in December on drug charges. He was given a Plea in Abeyance — meaning he is required to complete community service, educational programs and meet monthly with a probation officer through Professional Probation Services. After he completes his requirements, he is eligible to have the charges removed from his record.
However, if convicted for the theft and burglary charges, Murray’s Plea in Abeyance could be revoked.
The USU football program has yet to publicly comment on the legal developments.
Both of the players took redshirts for their true freshman seasons and have yet to appear in a game for the Aggies.
As all the cool kids are doing these days, Jace Sternberger took to social media to announce a move.
On his personal Twitter account, the tight end revealed that he will be transferring from Kansas. No specific reason for the decision was given by the rising redshirt sophomore for the decision.
“These past two years have been amazing and a true learning experience,” Sternberger wrote. “I will forever be grateful for all of the friendships that I have made over this time period.”
A three-star member of the Jayhawks’ 2015 recruiting class, Sternberger was rated as the No. 65 tight end and the No. 16 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma. KU was the only Power Five program to offer him a scholarship.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Sternberger played in 10 games last season. He caught one pass for five yards.
Another day (hour?), another FBS transfer.
This time the personnel movement involves Notre Dame, with Spencer Perry confirming on social media that he has decided to move on from the Fighting Irish. “At this time, I am electing to transfer and continue my educational goals and football career elsewhere,” Perry wrote in a note posted to his Twitter account this week.
As a true freshman last season, the defensive back played in six games. Perry participated in nine of the practice sessions this spring before making the decision to transfer.
Perry was a three-star member of Notre Dame’s 2016 recruiting class, and was an early enrollee who took part in spring practice last year.
At least a little bit of fairness and/or common sense has cropped up in The ‘Ville.
Friday, Shaq Wiggins, who revealed earlier this offseason that he would be leaving Louisville as a graduate transfer, confirmed that he had been barred by head coach Bobby Petrino from signing with five schools — Kentucky, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Purdue and Western Kentucky. Kentucky and Purdue on the U of L’s 2017 schedule, so that pair makes some semblance of sense.
The most curious of the off-limit quintet is Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are not on the Cardinals’ upcoming schedule, although their former defensive coordinator, Todd Grantham, left this offseason for the same job at MSU.
Wiggins admitted that MSU would be high on his to-do list were it not for Petrino’s head-scratching restriction. As it turns out, Starkville will be an option as, because of a successful appeal, Wiggins will be permitted to transfer to MSU if he so desires. The restrictions on the other four schools remain in place.
In addition to MSU, Wiggins will also consider a couple of other SEC schools in South Carolina and Tennessee. The Bulldogs, though, would seem to be the prohibitive favorite based on his relationship with his two-time coordinator.
In early May of 2014, Georgia announced that Wiggins had decided to transfer from the Bulldogs; later that month, he followed Grantham to the U of L.
Wiggins started at corner for the Cardinals in 2015, earning honorable mention All-ACC honors. Injuries plagued him throughout the 2016 season, and he announced in January that he would be transferring a second time.