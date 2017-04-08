Ex-Tennessee RB Jalen Hurd reportedly set to visit Baylor

Jalen Hurd‘s cross-country tour to find a new college football home continues, with a Big 12 football program next up on the former Tennessee running back’s to-do list.

247Sports.com is reporting that Hurd has scheduled an official visit to Baylor this weekend. Hurd has already taken visits to Cal, Louisville (HERE) and Ohio State (HERE).

Oregon has also been mentioned as a potential landing spot, although it’s unclear if Eugene will serve as the fifth of his allotted five official visits. The back is, though, expected to make a decision in the next month or two.

Hurd, who could shift to tight end at his new home, will not be leaving Tennessee as a graduate transfer, meaning he would have to sit out the 2017 season regardless of where he ends up at the FBS level. He’d then have one season of eligibility remaining that he could use in 2018.

In late October, Hurd stunned most observers when he decided to transfer from the Volunteers in the midst of the 2016 regular season. Hurd’s mother indicated in a Facebook post at the time that she didn’t necessarily agree with her son’s decision, while his father fought back against speculation that the running back’s decision was triggered by a benching.

When Hurd left Rocky Top, he was leading the Vols in rushing with 451 yards. At the time of his departure, Hurd was also 445 yards away from breaking Travis Henry‘s school record for career rushing yards. Instead, his 2,634 yards leaves him in sixth place all-time.

Hurd was a four-star member of UT’s 2014 recruiting class who held an offer from, among others, OSU before signing with the Vols. He’s yet to use his redshirt season.