Clemson grad transfer Scott Pagano opts for Oregon over Oklahoma

We already knew the two schools a prominent graduate transfer would move on to. Now we know which one specifically.

On his Instagram account Friday, Scott Pagano announced that he has decided to transfer to Oregon for his final season of eligibility. The 6-3, 295-pound defensive tackle had confirmed earlier in the week that he would be committing to either Oregon or Oklahoma.

Pagano had previously taken official visits to both Oklahoma and Oregon. Arkansas, Notre Dame and Texas were also among the lineman’s five allotted official visits in his second round of collegiate recruiting. Cal and Nebraska were also a part of the process.

Pagano graduated from Clemson in December. Two months later, the defensive lineman decided to transfer from the reigning national champions.

Coming out of high school in Hawaii as a four-star 2013 recruit, Pagano was rated as the No. 24 tackle in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the state. He started 13 games the past two seasons, four of which came in 2016.