Zach Allen pushes off ACL surgery in hopes of playing for Rutgers this season

It appears Zach Allen wants to take one for the team.

Thanks to myriad dismissals and transfers at the position, Rutgers had just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for a sizable chunk of spring practice — Allen and Giovanni Rescigno. Unfortunately, Allen sustained a torn ACL in late April, leading most to assume that transfer from TCU would miss most if not all of his fifth-year senior season.

However, nj.com is reporting, Allen “has decided not to have surgery on his torn ACL, with hopes that he can rehab his knee and be available to play during the 2017 season.” The decision to postpone surgery almost certainly ensures that, if Allen suffers a setback or rehab doesn’t go his way and he’s forced to have the joint repaired medically, he will miss the entire season.

At that point, Allen would likely apply for a sixth season of eligibility.

Provided he can maintain some semblance of health, Allen will add further depth to a previously-thin position that has already been or will be further bolstered. Late last month, Louisville graduate transfer Kyle Bolin revealed his next football home will be RU, while touted 2017 signee Johnathan Lewis will join the fray this summer.

Additionally, former Temple quarterback Tommy Wyatt transferred into the program earlier this month, albeit as a walk-on.