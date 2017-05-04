Judge who ripped Charlie Strong disqualifies herself from USF player’s case

Not surprisingly, there’s been another development in one of the odder stories of this or any other offseason.
Thursday morning, Judge Margaret Taylor, the Tampa Bay Times reports, issued an order that voluntarily disqualifies her from a case involving USF football player LaDarrius Jackson. The Bulls defensive end was arrested Monday night on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment.
At Jackson’s initial court appearance Wednesday morning, Taylor, a USF graduate, ripped into both the player and, in particular, his head coach, Charlie Strong. In a blistering diatribe that quickly went viral, the judge questioned whether the head coach has control of his players off the field because of two recent violent felony arrests as well as imploring Strong “to think long and hard about whether being head coach at USF is a good fit for you before any other members of this community have to suffer at the hands of one of your players.”
The public tongue-lashing forced Strong to issue a public statement defending himself and his football program, saying in part that “[w]e have wonderful young men in the USF football program who choose to do the right thing every day.”
Prior to the judge’s order earlier today, Jackson’s public defender had a motion ready to have her recused. Those attorneys are also questioning the $102,500 bail set by Judge Taylor; a new judge will hear arguments on that issue later this week.
As it stands now, Jackson remains in jail. He also remains indefinitely suspended from Strong’s football team.
For the fourth day in a row, the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker will need to be reset.
According to the Salt Lake Tribune, three Utah State football players — linebackers Troy Murray and Kevin Meitzenheimer, along with defensive back Jay Brown — have been suspended from the football program. All three are redshirt freshmen.
The reason for the suspensions? The trio has been charged in connection to a pair of December burglaries that allegedly occurred in Logan late last year. A fourth individual, 2016 signee Dayshawn Littleton, was charged as well but is no longer a part of the football program.
From the Tribune‘s report:
Murray and Brown, both 19, were arrested April 4 and 5, respectively, as suspects in the theft of electronics equipment including video game consoles. Officers traced the equipment to Salt Lake City after Murray and Brown allegedly pawned it.
…
Charges against Meiztenheimer and Littleton, both 19, stem from an alleged attempt to prevent charges from being filed against Murray and Brown. Meiztenheimer and Littleton allegedly tried to hit a witness with a car and threatened to return and shoot the witness, according to Logan Police. When police arrested the the men on April 5, they found an assault rifle in the car. They were both charged on April 27.
None of the players involved have played a down for the Aggies.
Michigan State and its football players simply can’t get out of their own way this offseason.
In late October, Michigan State defensive lineman Demetrius Cooper (pictured, hand closest to football) allegedly spit at a parking officer after Cooper was cited for impeding traffic. Cooper returned to the restaurant from which he came without moving his vehicle, which led to the parking officer warning the football player that he would be cited again if it remained parked illegally. It was at that point that Cooper allegedly spat in the general direction of the officer’s face.
In mid-March, Cooper agreed to a no-contest plea that included conditions such as not being charged with any crimes, not using alcohol and submitting to random, biweekly breath tests. If he satisfied the terms of those conditions between then and November of this year, the charge would’ve been reduced to a $500 fine for littering.
Instead, the Detroit Free Press reports, “the defendant consumed alcohol on/about (April 21).” As a result, Cooper is facing a contempt of court charge. Mlive.com writes that Cooper “is scheduled for a show cause hearing on May 11, during which he must show why he should be not held in contempt of court.”
Neither the university nor the football program have publicly addressed these developments.
Last season, Cooper started 11 games. He’s played in 38 games total heading into his fifth-year senior season, and he’s projected to again be a starter.
You have to admire the willingness of Ohio State running back Mike Weber for issuing a challenge to two of the best running backs in the nation coming into 2017. Sure, Weber will be among the best as well, but he is ready to drop the gloves in a friendly dinner bet with Penn State’s Saquon Barkley and LSU’s Derrius Guice.
Weber challenged Barkley and Guice to a little bet based on total rushing yards in the 2017 season. The premise is simple enough, with the player with the fewest rushing yards buying the other two a dinner at a time to be determined.
Weber took to Twitter to issue the challenge to Barkley and Guice…
Barkley replied with some confidence…
Guice also accepted the challenge…
Barkley finished the 2016 season with 1,496 rushing yards in 14 games, including the Big Ten championship game and Rose Bowl. Barkley actually finished the year second in rushing yards behind Northwestern’s Justin Jackson, so perhaps Jackson may want to see if he can get in on this fun. Weber was the Big Ten’s sixth-leading rusher with 1,096 yards in 13 games and 182 rushing attempts (Barkley had 272 attempts). Guice was the SEC’s leading rusher with 1,387 yards on 183 rushing attempts in 12 games. These stats did not go without mention by the running backs.
(As mentioned above, Guice actually had one more rushing attempt than Weber last season.)
The fun continued when the Buckeyes running back responded to Barkley with a reason
The challenge has been set. Let’s see how it all plays out (and if the NCAA comes cracking down on it as this is technically against the NCAA rules regarding gambling).
Massive cutbacks and layoffs at ESPN made for an uncertain future with regard to the network’s overall plans in covering college football. A number of good reporters and writers and analysts were let go by ESPN, and more could still be coming, as the network looks to get its budget under more control. For ACC fans that have been hearing about a potential ACC Network for years now, the possibility the latest budget decisions at ESPN could alter the plans for the long-awaited network were fair to question.
Fortunately for the ACC, ESPN appears to remain fully committed to launching the network in a linear format in 2019. A memo to ACC representatives from commissioner John Swofford says ESPN President John Skipper has “total confirmation” that “the ACC/ESPN linear network launch is full speed ahead and unaffected” by ESPN’s recent layoffs and cutbacks.
A copy of the memo was posted on Twitter by North Carolina radio host David Glenn.
ESPN and the ACC announced the scheduled launch of the ACC Network last summer at the start of the conference’s football media day event in North Carolina. The two have already begun coordinating online-only streaming content with the focus on launching a traditional network similar to the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, and Pac-12 Network. As ESPN continues to transition in this new age of cord-cutting and online streaming alternatives becoming more of a worthy competitor by the day, it would make sense to focus on making the ACC Network fully equipped for the next generation of viewership.
Helmet sticker to Awful Announcing.